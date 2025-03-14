Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
16.2 قدم، ثلاجة بفريزر علوي، فضي بلاتيني

16.2 قدم، ثلاجة بفريزر علوي، فضي بلاتيني

16.2 قدم، ثلاجة بفريزر علوي، فضي بلاتيني

LT18NBBSIVL
()
الميزات الرئيسية

  • LinearCooling™‎
  • ™⁺Door Cooling
  • Fresh 0 Zone
  • Smart Diagnosis™‎
نضارة متساوٍية بشكل أسرع
تقنية ™⁺DoorCooling

نضارة متساوٍية بشكل أسرع

 

يبقى الطعام طازجًا والمشروبات باردة على أي رف مع أداء تبريد أسرع.

*استنادًا إلى نتائج اختبار توفالو راينلاند باستخدام طريقة الاختبار الداخلية من إل جي التي تقارن وقت انخفاض درجة حرارة حاوية المياه الموضوعة في السلة العلوية للطرازات التي تتميز بتقنية تبريد الباب+ والطرازات التي تخلو منها. الطرازات المحددة فقط.
*يُفترض أن تقنية تبريد الباب+ تتوقف عند فتح الباب.
*صور الأجهزة الواردة بالفيديو لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

درجات الحرارة المثلى في كل مكان
تدفق هواء متعدد

درجات الحرارة المثلى في كل مكان

 

تم تصميم نظام تدفق الهواء المتعدد للحفاظ على درجة الحرارة المثالية للمساعدة في حفظ طعامك طازجًا لفترة أطول. تراقب المستشعرات الرقمية الظروف داخل الثلاجة باستمرار، كما تم وضع فتحات التهوية بشكل استراتيجي في جميع الأنحاء لإحاطة طعامك بهواء بارد لإبقائه في أفضل حالاته في جميع الأوقات.

مساحة أكبر في المجمدة

صانعة ثلج قابلة لتحريك

 

مساحة أكبر في المجمدة

 

يمكنك إخراج صينية الثلج وتحريكها بسهولة إذا احتجت إلى تفريغ مساحة داخل المجمدة.

التشخيص الذكي ™Smart Diagnosis

التشخيص الذكي
™Smart Diagnosis

 

لن تواجه أي مشكلة أثناء تشغيل الثلاجة. يتيح لك التشخيص الذكي ™ من LG استكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها بسهولة. يمكن لممثلي مركز الاتصال في LG تشخيص معظم المشكلات بسرعة عبر الهاتف، مما يوفر لك الوقت ونفقات مكالمة الخدمة خلال جدولك المزدحم.

المتانة وكفاءة استخدام الطاقة

المتانة وكفاءة استخدام الطاقة

 

يرتقي الضاغط العاكس الذكي™ من إل جي بكفاءة استخدام الطاقة إلى المستوى التالي لمساعدتك على توفير ما يزيد عن 10 سنوات من راحة البال.

*ضمان لمدة 10 سنوات على الضاغط العاكس الذكي (هذا الجزء فقط).

التصميم والميزات والمواصفات عرضة للتغيير دون إشعار مسبق. صور المنتج قد تتغير من بلد الى اخر. قد لا تتوفر بعض الميزات في مقاطع الفيديو في جميع المنتجات.
قد تختلف التفاصيل المعروضة على صور المنتج حسب المنطقة أو البلد أو الطراز

SASO Label

الأسئلة الشائعة

ما هي فائدة ثلاجة Door-in-Door؟

يوفر نظام Door-in-Door من LG إمكانية الوصول السهل إلى الضروريات اليومية دون فتح باب الثلاجة بالكامل. قم بتخزين المشروبات والوجبات الخفيفة المستخدمة بانتظام مثل الحليب والعصير والزبدة والفاكهة والزبادي في الحجرة التي يسهل الوصول إليها، وهي مصممة لتقليل فقدان الهواء البارد وبالتالي تساعد على تقليل استخدام الطاقة في ثلاجة LG الذكية ذات التقنية الذكية.

ما الذي أحتاجه لتوصيل مُجمِّد ثلاجة French Door؟

يجب عليك إشراك موظف خدمة مؤهل لإكمال تركيب مجمد ثلاجة French Door الممتلئ، وفقًا لدليل المالك. قد يؤدي التركيب غير الصحيح من قبل موظف خدمة غير مؤهل إلى عدم عمل المنتج بشكل صحيح أو تعطله.

ما الذي أحتاجه لتوصيل مُجمِّد ثلاجة Side by Side؟

يجب عليك إشراك موظف خدمة مؤهل لإكمال تركيب مجمد ثلاجة Side by Side الممتلئ، وفقًا لدليل المالك. قد يؤدي التركيب غير الصحيح من قبل موظف خدمة غير مؤهل إلى عدم عمل المنتج بشكل صحيح أو تعطله.

كيف يمكنني تغيير إعداد درجة الحرارة في مُجمِّد LG Fridge Freezer؟ 

استخدم لوحة التحكم الموجودة على الباب أو داخل الثلاجة لضبط أو تعديل درجة الحرارة في ثلاجتك أو الفريزر. بالنسبة للطرازات المزودة بوظيفة ThinQ، يمكنك أيضًا استخدام تطبيق LG ThinQ لتغيير إعدادات درجة الحرارة عن بُعد عبر هاتفك الذكي للطرازات المدعومة. 

 ما الذي يجب مراعاته عند شراء مُجمِّد الثلاجة؟

 تُقدّم LG مجموعة واسعة من الثلاجات الفريزر الأنيقة والموفرة للطاقة مع ميزات ذكية متعددة. من ثلاجة الأبواب الفرنسية الفسيحة (French Door) وثلاجة الأبواب الرباعية الطراز (Quad Door Style) وثلاجة الأبواب المتعددة المريحة (Multi-Door)، إلى تقنية InstaView Door-in-Door، والموديلات النحيفة، تقدم LG مُجمِّد الثلاجة المثالية لكل منزل. إذا كنت تقوم بتصميم مطبخ من الصفر، فمن السهل دمج جهاز أحلامك؛ إذا كان لديك فجوة موجودة تحتاج إلى ملئها، فقد تجد أن اختيارك يعتمد على المساحة. بمجرد أن تختار الثلاجة التي تناسب نمط حياتك، انظر إلى مساحة التخزين، وتقنيات التبريد المبتكرة التي تساعدك في الحفاظ على المواد الغذائية طازجة لفترة أطول، والميزات المريحة مثل موزع المياه والثلج الذي يعمل بتقنية UVNano ذات التنظيف التلقائي والرفوف القابلة للطي ونظام الأدراج FRESHBalancer. لا تنسَ التحقق من كفاءة الجهاز في استهلاك الطاقة وضمان المنتج. 

ما هو الفرق بين الثلاجة الموصولة وغير الموصولة بثلاجة موزع الثلج والماء؟

توفر LG خيار طرازات الثلاجة الموصولة وغير الموصولة. تتصل الثلاجة المزودة بأنابيب مباشرة بمصدر المياه لتغذية موزع الثلج والمياه. تحتوي الثلاجة بدون أنابيب على خزان مياه مدمج قابل لإعادة التعبئة متصل بالموزع المُثبّت على الباب. ما عليك سوى إبقاء خزّان مياة ممتلئًا للاستمتاع برفاهية المياه المبردة من الصنبور.

ما هو حجم مُجمِّد الثلاجة الذي أحتاجه؟

على الرغم من أن ذلك يعتمد على نمط حياتك، إلا أنه للحصول على قاعدة جيدة للسعة: تم تصميم المثلاجة بسعة 200 إلى 300 لتر بشكل مثالي للشقق والأسر الأصغر التي تضم أكثر من شخص واحد؛ عادةً ما تكفي سعة 340 إلى 400 لتر لأسرة صغيرة تضم شخصًا واحدًا أو شخصين؛ بينما سعة 500 إلى 600 لتر تناسب عائلة مكونة من 3-4 أشخاص؛ بالنسبة للأسر الأكبر عددًا، فإننا نوصي بسعة أكثر من 600 لتر. تُوفّر طرازات French Door مساحة واسعة جدًا لتخزين العناصر مثل الصواني أو الأطباق. في LG نريد أن يحصل كل عميل على الثلاجة الفريزر الأنسب له، لذلك نُقدّم مجموعة مختارة من الأحجام ضمن كل نطاق. 

هل سيصدر مُجمِّد ثلاجة LG الكثير من الضوضاء؟

مجمدات الثلاجة من LG تستخدم Smart Inverter Compressor أو Inverter Linear Compressor، مصمم لضمان توليد الثلاجة ضوضاء منخفضة عن طريق ضبط طاقة التبريد ودرجات حرارة الثلاجة بناءً على بيئتها. يساعد Smart Inverter Compressor أو Inverter Linear Compressor على جعل مطبخك مكانًا هادئًا ومريحًا للاستمتاع.

هل تعني سعة مجمد الثلاجة منخفضة السعة أنها ذات جودة أقل؟

لا، تم تصميم مجموعتنا من الثلاجات لتقديم وظائف عالية الجودة، عبر مجموعة من الأحجام لتناسب احتياجات عملائنا. على الرغم من أن الثلاجات الأصغر حجمًا لدينا تحتوي عمومًا على ميزات أقل بسبب حجمها، إلا أن هذا لا يسلب الميزات عالية الجودة التي تمتلكها. على وجه التحديد، تستخدم الثلاجات منخفضة السعة ميزة تدفق الهواء (Multi-Air-Flow)، حيث تقوم فتحات الهواء الموجودة في الجزء الخلفي من الثلاجة/المجمد بتوجيه الهواء البارد إلى تجويف الثلاجة للمساعدة في الحفاظ على الطعام طازجًا. بفضل هذه الميزة وغيرها الكثير، تم تصميم جميع مجمدات ثلاجة LG لتقديم نتائج عالية الجودة، لتناسب احتياجات جميع المستهلكين.

