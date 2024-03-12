8.3 قدمًا مكعبًا ، ثلاجة بفريزر علوي ، لون أبيض ، تشخيص ذكي ، ضاغط عاكس

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
نضارة متساوٍية بشكل أسرع
تقنية ™⁺DoorCooling

نضارة متساوٍية بشكل أسرع

 

يبقى الطعام طازجًا والمشروبات باردة على أي رف مع أداء تبريد أسرع.

*استنادًا إلى نتائج اختبار توفالو راينلاند باستخدام طريقة الاختبار الداخلية من إل جي التي تقارن وقت انخفاض درجة حرارة حاوية المياه الموضوعة في السلة العلوية للطرازات التي تتميز بتقنية تبريد الباب+ والطرازات التي تخلو منها. الطرازات المحددة فقط.
*يُفترض أن تقنية تبريد الباب+ تتوقف عند فتح الباب.
*صور الأجهزة الواردة بالفيديو لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

درجات الحرارة المثلى في كل مكان
تدفق هواء متعدد

درجات الحرارة المثلى في كل مكان

 

تم تصميم نظام تدفق الهواء المتعدد للحفاظ على درجة الحرارة المثالية للمساعدة في حفظ طعامك طازجًا لفترة أطول. تراقب المستشعرات الرقمية الظروف داخل الثلاجة باستمرار، كما تم وضع فتحات التهوية بشكل استراتيجي في جميع الأنحاء لإحاطة طعامك بهواء بارد لإبقائه في أفضل حالاته في جميع الأوقات.

مساحة أكبر في المجمدة

صانعة ثلج قابلة لتحريك

 

مساحة أكبر في المجمدة

 

يمكنك إخراج صينية الثلج وتحريكها بسهولة إذا احتجت إلى تفريغ مساحة داخل المجمدة.

التشخيص الذكي ™Smart Diagnosis

التشخيص الذكي
™Smart Diagnosis

 

لن تواجه أي مشكلة أثناء تشغيل الثلاجة. يتيح لك التشخيص الذكي ™ من LG استكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها بسهولة. يمكن لممثلي مركز الاتصال في LG تشخيص معظم المشكلات بسرعة عبر الهاتف، مما يوفر لك الوقت ونفقات مكالمة الخدمة خلال جدولك المزدحم.

المتانة وكفاءة استخدام الطاقة

المتانة وكفاءة استخدام الطاقة

 

يرتقي الضاغط العاكس الذكي™ من إل جي بكفاءة استخدام الطاقة إلى المستوى التالي لمساعدتك على توفير ما يزيد عن 10 سنوات من راحة البال.

*ضمان لمدة 10 سنوات على الضاغط العاكس الذكي (هذا الجزء فقط).

