LG XBOOM Go XG8T

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

أماكن الشراء

الدعم

LG XBOOM Go XG8T

XG8T

LG XBOOM Go XG8T

صورة أمامية بزاوية 30 درجة

جهاز LG XBOOM Go طراز XG8T موضوع على طاولة حديدية مع إضاءة برتقالية مُضاءة. وخلف الطاولة، يستمتع الناس بالموسيقى.



شغِّل الصوت، والإضاءة وارتقِ بتجربتك الصوتية.

أضيء الأجواء واشعر بصوت قوي مع جهاز LG XBOOM Go طراز XG8T.

اسمتع بصوت قوي مع LG XBOOM Go

استمتع بتجربة صوت LG XBOOM Go الرائع الذي يوفر صوتًا جهيرًا عميقًا وقويًا.



استمتع بصوت أعمق

يتم تعديل المقاطع الصوتية المفضلة بشكل كلّي. يقدّم مكبر الصوت woofer وtweeters كل النغمات العالية والمنخفضة بشكل غني ونابض بالحياة.


تحكّم في حفلتك بقوة 60 واط

عندما تصبح حفلتك صاخبة، فأنت بحاجة إلى طاقة تتناسب معها. لهذا السبب نوفِّر صوت بقوة 60 واط لدعم القوة الكامنة وراء تلك الإيقاعات القوية.


اشعر بالجهير حتى عند مستوى الصوت المنخفض

تتيح لك خوارزمية تحسين الجهير سماع كل نغمة جهير مميزة والشعور بها، حتى عندما تخفض صوت الموسيقى إلى مستوى منخفض.

*قد يختلف الصوت حسب مصدره.

Sound Boost

عزِّز المتعة بصوت أقوى

بضغطة واحدة على زر Sound Boost (تعزيز الصوت)، يمكنك توسيع مجال الصوت والاستمتاع بقائمة التشغيل بصوت أعلى.

جهاز LG XBOOM Go XG8T موضوع على الطاولة. زر Sound Boost (تعزيز الصوت) مُكبَّر وتظهر مؤثرات الموجات الصوتية تحت مكبر الصوت.

*تمت محاكاة الصورة لأغراض توضيحية.

لوِّن الموسيقى

مع مجموعة موسّعة من 16 مليون لون، يمكنك تشغيل كل أغنية مع كل لون من ألوان الطيف لتجربة موسيقية غنية.

صورة جماعية لمكبر الصوت LG XBOOM Go XG8T. إضاءات مختلفة مضاءة.

*تمت محاكاة الصورة لأغراض توضيحية.

امرأة تتخذ وضعية في إضاءة زاهية.

واكب حالتك المزاجية مع Light Studio

لكل لحظة لونها وصوتها. استمتع بتجربة الإضاءة مع الموسيقى التي تناسب مزاجك اليومي على تطبيق XBOOM App.

جهاز LG XBOOM Go XG8T موضوع على الأرض مع إضاءة أرجوانية. تُعرض أعلى مكبر الصوت ثلاثة أوضاع لاستوديو الإضاءة Light Studio؛ البيئة المحيطة والطبيعة والحفلة.

تخصيص الإضاءة

استخدم My Pick على تطبيق XBOOM App لتخصيص الإضاءة الخاصة بك.

على اليسار، تظهر واجهة مستخدم My style. على الجانب الأيمن، جهاز LG XBOOM Go XG8T موضوع على الأرض مع إضاءة صفراء.

الجامعة. من اليسار، صورة مقربة لمكبر الصوت LG XBOOM Go XG8T. وبعد ذلك، صورة لأشخاص يستمتعون بالموسيقى. على اليمين من الأعلى إلى الأسفل: صورة مقربة لمكبر الصوت مع إضاءة وردية وشعار XBOOM.

استمتع بالموسيقى في أي وقت وأي مكان

على اليسار، رجل يستخدم حزام الكتف لحمل جهاز XG8T في الحديقة. على اليمين، يظهر جهاز XG8T موضوعًا على الصخرة. خلف مكبر الصوت يُرى زوجان يستمتعان بوقتهما في موقع التخييم.

حزام هجين

اربط الحزام واستعد للحفلة

سواء كنت تحمل مكبر الصوت على كتفك أو باليد، أصبح حمل مكبر الصوت الآن في غاية السهولة. الحزام الهجين مصنوع من قماش ناعم لارتداء مريح ويمكن إزالته بسهولة.

IP67

اعشق المغامرات الخارجية

جهاز LG XBOOM Go جاهز للعمل في الهواء الطلق والبيئات المفتوحة. فهو مزوّد بمعيار IP67، حيث يتحمل الماء والغبار، لذا لا داعي للقلق بشأن توقف الموسيقى.

يظهر جهاز LG XBOOM Go XG8T موضوعًا في مساحة شاسعة. أحدهما يظهر أنه مقاوم للماء والآخر مقاوم للغبار.

*تصنيف IP67 هو مزيج من IP6X وIPX7. IP6X تَعني مضاد للغبار لمنع دخول الغبار وتوفير الحماية الكاملة. 

*IPX7 هو معيار حماية ضد تأثيرات المياة، استنادًا إلى ظروف اختبار الغمر في الماء حتى متر واحد من الماء لمدة تصل إلى 30 دقيقة. لا يُنصح باستخدامه على الشاطئ أو حوض السباحة. 

*تمت محاكاة الصورة لأغراض توضيحية.

يوضع مكبر الصوت على منشفة شاطئ. أمام مكبر الصوت، يظهر شاطئ وقت الغروب لتوضيح إمكانية تشغيل مكبر الصوت هذا لوقت أطول.

بطارية بعمر تشغيلي طويل

حافظ على استمرار تشغيل الموسيقى بفضل العمر الطويل للبطارية

تستمر الموسيقى بفضل البطارية التي تدوم 15 ساعة. هذا يعني أنه يمكنك إقامة حفلة دون الحاجة إلى التوقف والشحن. 

*عمر البطارية 15 ساعة استنادًا إلى تشغيل مستوى الصوت على مستوى 50% وبدون إضاءة.

*بناءً على تقييمنا الخاص لمصدر الصوت. قد يختلف عمر البطارية حسب بيئة الاستخدام.

جهاز LG XBOOM Go XG8T موضوع بجانب المسبح. ثلاثة أشخاص يتحدثون عبر مكبر الصوت في المسبح.

مكبر صوت (Speaker Phone)

الرد على المكالمات بدون استخدام يديك

يضمن لك LG XBOOM Go تلقي مكالمة واردة أثناء تشغيل الموسيقى. يتم التبديل حتى تتمكن من الدردشة بدون استخدام اليدين.

جهاز LG XBOOM Go XG8T موضوع بجانب المسبح. ثلاثة أشخاص يتحدثون عبر مكبر الصوت في المسبح. أسفل الصورة، تظهر سبعة أيقونات لإثبات أن مكبر الصوت XG8T قد اجتاز الاختبارات العسكرية.

معايير عسكرية

كن جامحًا وقلل من الخوف

اجتاز LG XBOOM Go XG8T الاختبارات العسكرية الأمريكية. اصطحب مكبر الصوت إلى أي مكان دون قلق وأقم حفلتك أينما شئت.

الارتطام

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات. 

*LG XBOOM Go XG8T: الاختبار والاعتماد القياسي MIL-STD-810 من قبل مختبرات KOLAS Labs. اجتاز مكبر الصوت 7 من اختبارات MIL-STD 810H المختلفة لقياس المتانة التي أجراها مختبر مستقل يتوافق مع المعايير العسكرية الأمريكية.

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

