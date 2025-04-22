Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  • front-side view from left
  • front view
  • front view
  • front-top view
  • top view
  • rear view
  • front-side view from left with grill separated
  • right-end close-up
  • buttons close-up
  • grill close-up
  • cable ports close-up
  • USP card: Balanced sound with the built-in sub woofers
  • USP card: AI Sound Pro AI optimizes sound for every genre
  • USP card: WOW Interface Integrated control of your soundbar on LG TV
الميزات الرئيسية

  • الباقة الصوتية الجديدة
  • AI Sound Pro
  • واجهة WOW Interface

يتم وضع مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S20A على وحدة تحكم تلفزيونية خشبية، أسفل التلفزيون وبين حامل التلفزيون. تظهر على التلفزيون سيارة حمراء مع دخان.

LG Soundbar S20A

صوت متوازن في شكل مضغوط

اختبر ما هو غير متوقع من مكبر صوت soundbar مستقل صغير الحجم. صوت أكثر وضوحًا وتوازنًا يملأ مساحتك ويرتقي بلحظاتك الخاصة.

*عرضت على تلفزيون 48 بوصة لأغراض العرض التوضيحي.

**قد يختلف مظهر المنتج حسب الاستخدام الفعلي والإعدادات وعوامل أخرى.

تُعرض في الصورة اليسرى وحدتان من مكبر الصوت S20A Soundbar؛ إحداهما تُظهر الأجزاء الداخلية مثل مضخمات الصوت (الووفر) ومكبرات التردد العالي (التويتر) بدون الشبكة الأمامية، والأخرى تُظهر الجزء الخلفي للجهاز. على الجهة اليمنى، تظهر شعارات DTS وDolby Digital Audio. في الصورة الواقعة في المنتصف تظهر 3 شاشات تلفزيون: على المسرح، مراسلة تمسك بميكروفون في يد وجهاز لوحي في الأخرى، وحصان يقف بجوارها. أسفل أجهزة التلفزيون، يوجد مكبر الصوت SH5A soundbar مع رسومات معادل الصوت (EQ) ظاهرة عليه. في الجزء السفلي، تظهر 3 رموز: الموسيقى والصوت والسينما. على الصورة اليمنى، يعرض التلفزيون المثبت على الحائط شاشة LG webOS الرئيسية ويُوضع مكبر الصوت SH5A أسفله، على طاولة. على اليسار يظهر جهاز التحكم في تلفزيون LG TV وعلى اليمين تظهر 4 رموز تظهر ميزات واجهة WOW Interface.

مضخمات صوت فرعية مدمجة في تصميم صغير الحجم

فهو مزوّد بمضخمات صوت، ويوفر صوتًا قويًا وغامرًا في تصميم صغير الحجم. حزمة صوتية محسّنة، تتميز بمكبرات صوتية ترددية مزدوجة ومبرد غير نشط، مما يخلق صوتًا واضحًا ومتوازنًا.

تُعرض وحدتان من مكبر الصوت S20A Soundbar؛ إحداهما تُظهر الأجزاء الداخلية مثل مضخمات الصوت (الووفر) ومكبرات التردد العالي (التويتر) بدون الشبكة الأمامية، والأخرى تُظهر الجزء الخلفي للجهاز. على الجهة اليمنى، تظهر شعارات DTS وDolby Digital Audio.

AI Sound Pro

يعمل الذكاء الاصطناعي على تحسين الصوت لكل نوع

يحلل الذكاء الاصطناعي أنواع الصوت للمحتوى ويقدمه من خلال الأوضاع الثلاثة المحسنة. يضبط تلقائيًا الوضع الأمثل وفقًا للتحليل.

*هذا الفيديو لأغراض العرض فقط.

واجهة WOW Interface

تحكم متكامل في مكبر الصوت soundbar على تلفزيون LG TV

تناغم لا مثيل له عند إقرانه بتلفزيون LG TV. تحكم في أوضاع مكبر الصوت Soundbar ومستوى الصوت والاتصال والإعدادات الأخرى من خلال واجهة المستخدم المريحة وواجهة LG WOW Interface.ما عليك سوى التحقق من مكبر الصوت Soundbar وضبطه على شاشة التلفزيون.

يعرض التلفزيون المثبت على الحائط شاشة webOS الرئيسية من LG ويتم وضع SH5A أسفل التلفزيون، على طاولة التلفزيون. على اليسار يظهر جهاز التحكم في تلفزيون LG TV وعلى اليمين تظهر 4 رموز تظهر ميزات واجهة WOW Interface.

*تم العرض باستخدام جهاز تحكم عن بعد من LG لأغراض العرض فقط.

مظهر مدمج وأنيق في نفس الوقت

تصميم صغير الحجم وأنيق في الوقت نفسه يتناسب تمامًا مع أجهزة التلفزيون الصغيرة والمتوسطة الحجم. ضع مكبر الصوت soundbar أسفل حامل التلفزيون للحصول على مظهر نظيف ومرتب.

يتم وضع مكبر الصوت S20A soundbar على وحدة تحكم تلفزيونية خشبية. وفوقه يظهر تلفزيون عليه مشهد حفل موسيقي لفرقة موسيقية.

*تم العرض على تلفاز بقياس 55 بوصة لأغراض العرض فقط.

 

LG ThinQ

تحكم بمكبر الصوت Soundbar من خلال تطبيق LG ThinQ على الهاتف

تحكم في مكبر الصوت Soundbar باستخدام هاتفك. اتصل بالجهاز، واضبط مستوى الصوت، وقم بتغيير وضع الصوت على تطبيق ThinQ من أجل راحتك.

الالتزام بحياة أفضل

تلتزم LG بخلق حياة أفضل للجميع. نحن نعيد تصميم عمليات التصنيع لاستخدام المواد المستدامة، بما في ذلك الراتنج المعاد تدويره. سنواصل استكشاف وتقديم تقنية جديدة للاستدامة. تمثل منتجاتنا بيانًا بوعدنا.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

--
--

