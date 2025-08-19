About Cookies on This Site

مكبر الصوت الجديد من إل جي لصوت متناغم مثالي + سماعات الأذن LG xboom Buds من will.i.am | سماعات أذن بتقنية Bluetooth | صوت xboom Signature Sound مع مشغل Graphene

مكبر الصوت الجديد من إل جي لصوت متناغم مثالي + سماعات الأذن LG xboom Buds من will.i.am | سماعات أذن بتقنية Bluetooth | صوت xboom Signature Sound مع مشغل Graphene

مكبر الصوت الجديد من إل جي لصوت متناغم مثالي + سماعات الأذن LG xboom Buds من will.i.am | سماعات أذن بتقنية Bluetooth | صوت xboom Signature Sound مع مشغل Graphene

SC9S.BUDS
Bundle Images
first model front view
second model front view
Bundle Images
first model front view
second model front view

الميزات الرئيسية

  • حامل WOW لتلفزيون من LG OLED C Series
  • WOW Orchestra
  • واجهة WOW
  • وحدة Graphene
  • Auracast
  • مناسب لجهاز gram
المزيد
2 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة
SC9S

SC9S

مكبر الصوت الجديد من إل جي لصوت متناغم مثالي
cradle rear view with earbuds apart

BUDS

سماعات الأذن LG xboom Buds من will.i.am | سماعات أذن بتقنية Bluetooth | صوت xboom Signature Sound مع مشغل Graphene
عرض مائل لتلفزيون LG من OLED C Series ومكبر الصوت SC9S. يُبرز المشهد مكبّر الصوت SC9S لتسليط الضوء على حامل WOW لمكبّر الصوت. في الجزء السفلي الأيسر، تظهر صور حامل WOW بحجم كبير.

عرض مائل لتلفزيون LG من OLED C Series ومكبر الصوت SC9S. يُبرز المشهد مكبّر الصوت SC9S لتسليط الضوء على حامل WOW لمكبّر الصوت. في الجزء السفلي الأيسر، تظهر صور حامل WOW بحجم كبير.




يتناسب WOW Bracket بشكل مثالي مع تلفزيون LG OLED evo C Series ومكبر الصوت soundbar

استمتع بتلفزيون LG OLED evo C Series وهو مُثبَّت على الحائط أو موضوع على حامل باستخدام WOW Bracket.

يظهر will.i.am مرتديًا ملابس بيضاء ونظارات شمسية، موجّهًا نظره إلى اليمين بينما يشير إلى سماعة الأذن بإصبعه السبابة اليسرى.

LG xboom Buds، مُستوحاة من will.i.am

تقديم سماعات xboom Buds الجديد، الذي تم إنشاؤه بالتعاون مع will.i.am. 

عِش تجربة صوتية متطورة بتصميم يعكس أسلوبًا لا مثيل له.

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

عام - عدد القنوات

3.1.3

عام - مخرج الطاقة

400 W

تنسيق الصوت - دولبي أتموس

نعم

تنسيق الصوت - DTS: X

نعم

تنسيق الصوت - آيماكس المحسن

نعم

الراحة - أوركسترا واو

نعم

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) - رئيسي

975 x 63 x 125 mm

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) - مضخم صوت

221 x 390 x 313 mm

كل المواصفات

إكسسوار

كابل اتش دي ام اي

نعم

جهاز التحكم عن بعد

نعم

TV Synergy Bracket

نعم

بطاقة الضمان

نعم

تنسيق الصوت

AAC

نعم

AAC+

نعم

دولبي أتموس

نعم

دولبي ديجيتال

نعم

DTS الصوت المحيطي الرقمي

نعم

DTS: X

نعم

آيماكس المحسن

نعم

MQA

نعم

الاتصال

AirPlay 2

نعم

برنامج ترميز بلوتوث - SBC / AAC

نعم

نسخة بلوتوث

5.0

كروم كاست

نعم

مدخل اتش دي ام اي

1

مخرج HDMI

1

ضوئي

1

اتصال سبوتيفاي

نعم

USB

1

لاسلكي خلفي جاهز

نعم

واي-فاي

نعم

يعمل مع جوجل هوم

نعم

الراحة

معايرة الغرفة عن طريق الذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

التطبيق عن بعد - نظام التشغيل iOS / Android

نعم

التحكم في وضع مكبر الصوت

نعم

مشاركة وضع صوت التلفزيون

نعم

أوركسترا واو

نعم

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

رئيسي

975 x 63 x 125 mm

مضخم صوت

221 x 390 x 313 mm

عام

عدد القنوات

3.1.3

عدد السماعات

9 EA

مخرج الطاقة

400 W

دعم HDMI

التمرير (4K)

نعم

120 هرتز

نعم

قناة إرجاع الصوت (ARC)

نعم

قناة إرجاع الصوت (e-ARC)

نعم

CEC (Simplink)

نعم

دولبي فيجن

نعم

اتش دي ار 10

نعم

التمرير

نعم

معدل تحديث متغير/ وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي

نعم

صوت عالي الدقة

رقمنة الصوت

24 بت / 96 كيلو هرتز

Upbit / Upsampling

24 بت / 96 كيلو هرتز

قوة

استهلاك إيقاف التشغيل (رئيسي)

0.5 W ↓

استهلاك الطاقة (الرئيسي)

37 W

استهلاك الطاقة (مضخم الصوت)

38 W

استهلاك إيقاف التشغيل (مضخم الصوت)

0.5 W ↓

تأثير الصوت

ساوند برو الذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

نعم

سينما

نعم

صوت واضح برو

نعم

لعب

نعم

موسيقى

نعم

رياضي

نعم

أساسي

نعم

الوزن

الوزن الإجمالي

22.7 kg

رئيسي

4.1 kg

مضخم صوت

7.8 kg

طباعة

كل المواصفات

