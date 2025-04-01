Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
ضبط LG xboom Grab بواسطة will.i.am + مكبر صوت LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK المحمول الذي يعمل بخاصية Bluetooth ومزود ببطارية تدوم 10 ساعات

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

ضبط LG xboom Grab بواسطة will.i.am + مكبر صوت LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK المحمول الذي يعمل بخاصية Bluetooth ومزود ببطارية تدوم 10 ساعات

ضبط LG xboom Grab بواسطة will.i.am + مكبر صوت LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK المحمول الذي يعمل بخاصية Bluetooth ومزود ببطارية تدوم 10 ساعات

GRAB.XG2T
  • Bundle Images
  • first model front view
  • second model front view
Bundle Images
first model front view
second model front view

الميزات الرئيسية

  • وحدة مكبر صوت على شكل قبة من Peerless
  • AI Sound
  • القياس باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Calibration)
  • تصميم مُدمج - اصطحبه معك أينما ذهبت
  • صوت قوي ومتين من جهاز صغير
  • يمكن ربطه في أي مكان - حبل مناسب لربط الجهاز بالحقيبة وغيرها من الأشياء
المزيد
2 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة

GRAB

ضبط LG xboom Grab بواسطة will.i.am
front view

XG2TBK

مكبر صوت LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK المحمول الذي يعمل بخاصية Bluetooth ومزود ببطارية تدوم 10 ساعات
will.i.am بالزي الأسود والنظارات الشمسية يحمل جهاز xboom Grab أمامه.

ضبط صوت xboom signature بواسطة will.i.am

تقديم xboom Grab الجديد، الذي تم إنشاؤه بالتعاون مع will.i.am. جرب الصوت الذي ابتكره الخبير، متجسدًا في أسلوب فريد من نوعه.

عزّز مغامراتك اليومية

عزّز مغامراتك اليومية

رفيقك على الطريق. اغمر حواسك بصوت قوي مع سماعتنا المدمجة.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

طباعة

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

اخترنا لك

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا