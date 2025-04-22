Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
ضبط LG xboom Grab بواسطة will.i.am

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

ضبط LG xboom Grab بواسطة will.i.am

ضبط LG xboom Grab بواسطة will.i.am

GRAB
  • fron view
  • left side view
  • Side view
  • Right top view
  • Left view
  • Right view
  • Top view
  • Side view
  • Top view
  • Double view
  • Back View
  • Button view
  • USP card: will.i.am Partnership
  • USP card: Military Standard
  • USP card: Military Standard
fron view
left side view
Side view
Right top view
Left view
Right view
Top view
Side view
Top view
Double view
Back View
Button view
USP card: will.i.am Partnership
USP card: Military Standard
USP card: Military Standard

الميزات الرئيسية

  • وحدة مكبر صوت على شكل قبة من Peerless
  • AI Sound
  • القياس باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Calibration)
  • إضاءة الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Lighting)
  • معايير عسكرية
المزيد

xboom Grab

iF Design Award - Winner

will.i.am بالزي الأسود والنظارات الشمسية يحمل جهاز xboom Grab أمامه.

ضبط صوت xboom signature بواسطة will.i.am

تقديم xboom Grab الجديد، الذي تم إنشاؤه بالتعاون مع will.i.am. جرب الصوت الذي ابتكره الخبير، متجسدًا في أسلوب فريد من نوعه.

will.i.am هو المُصمم التجريبي لشركة LG المخصص لجهاز xboom Grab

شركة LG عيّنت will.i.am لإعادة تعريف xboom كعلامة تجارية ترتقي بتجربة الاستماع بصوت وأسلوب جديدين تمامًا. فاز بجائزة غرامي تسع مرات، وهو بلا شك أيقونة حقيقية لثقافة البوب. 

تم تحسين "xboom by will.i.am" بشكل احترافي من قِبل will.i.am لتقديم صوت أكثر توازناً مع نغمة أكثر مريحة. بفضل خبرته في مجال الموسيقى والتكنولوجيا، قام will.i.am بضبط جهاز xboom Grab للحصول على صوت ديناميكي مفعم بالحيوية والديناميكية في تصميم صغير الحجم.

صوت المنتج الفريد من نوعه الذي صممه will.i.am

استمتع بتجربة صوت المنتج المعقد والاستثنائي الذي صممه will.i.am. الفنان هو من صمّم كل صوت يصدر عند تشغيل أو إيقاف جهاز XBOOM الجديد، أو عند الاتصال بـ Bluetooth أو تعديل الصوت.

will.i.am في الاستوديو يركّز على شاشة أمامه تقع تحت الميكروفون.

استمتع بصوت ديناميكي من مكبر صوت على شكل قبة المصمّم بإتقان من Peerless

تم تصميمه بمكبر على شكل قبة مقاس 16 ملم من Peerless، الشركة الدنماركية الرائدة في عالم الصوت منذ أكثر من قرن، لتجربة صوتية فريدة. صوت غني وحيوي يحمل بصمة فريدة، مثالي للأنشطة الخارجية — استمتع به في كل لحظة.

*The video is for demonstration purposes

يستقر XBOOM Grab على صخرة يكسوها الطحلب في مشهد طبيعي. يظهر شعار المعيار العسكري في الزاوية العلوية اليمنى.

تصميم متين يدوم طويلًا، مع اعتماد يطابق المعايير العسكرية الصارمة

تصميم مثالي لمرافقتك في مغامراتك الخارجية. اجتاز جميع اختبارات المتانة السبعة بعد اختباره بمعايير الجيش الأمريكي الصارمة. تصميم قوي يتحمّل تقلبات أي بيئة مهما كانت صعوبتها.

*الأداء الفعلي قد يختلف وفقًا لظروف وبيئة الاستخدام. 

**تفاصيل الاختبار العسكري

- معيار الاختبار: MIL-STD-810H

- معلمات الاختبار: درجات الحرارة العالية، الأمطار، الاهتزاز، الصدمات، رذاذ الماء المالح، الأتربة، والفيضانات

- نتيجة الشهادة: نجاح

- تاريخ الشهادة: 18 ديسمبر/كانون الأول 2024

20 ساعة من التشغيل تمنحك الموسيقى في كل مكان

أداء بطارية يفوق ما تتوقعه من مكبر صوت بحجم مدمج. تشغيل مستمر حتى 20 ساعة بعد شحنة واحدة كاملة لجهاز Grab.

*تم احتساب وقت التشغيل بناءً على اختبارات داخلية أجريت عند 50% من مستوى الصوت، مع تشغيل Bluetooth وتحسين الصوت، ودون إضاءة.

**قد يختلف وقت التشغيل الفعلي.

مقاوم للماء والغبار IP67

حاصل على تقييم IP67 لمقاومة الماء والغبار. استمتع بالموسيقى في كل مكان، في حفلة في حمام السباحة أو حفلة على الشاطئ.

*الأداء الفعلي قد يختلف وفقًا لظروف وبيئة الاستخدام. 

IP67 تعني حماية كاملة من الغبار والجزيئات الدقيقة، بالإضافة إلى مقاومة الغمر في الماء حتى عمق 1 متر ولمدة 30 دقيقة.

XBOOM Grab الجديد — اربطه بكل سهولة واحمله بأناقة في كل مكان

تصميم يهدف إلى كسر الحدود وتقديم راحة فائقة. يسهل حمله ويمنحك طابعًا مميزًا يعكس أسلوبك الخاص.  سهولة في الحمل والتعليق مع الحزام العملي لمكبر الصوت.

يظهر XBOOM Grab في أعلى اليسار مُعلّقًا بحزام يلتف حول معصم شخص. يظهر XBOOM Grab في أعلى اليمين مستقرًا في حامل زجاجة مياه على الدراجة. يظهر will.i.am في أسفل اليسار مرتديًا زيًا أبيض ويحمل XBOOM Grab بيده اليمنى. يظهر will.i.am في أسفل اليمين مرتديًا زيًا أسود ويحمل XBOOM Grab بيده اليمنى.

AI Sound

يعمل الذكاء الاصطناعي على تحسين الصوت لكل نوع من أنواع الموسيقى

اختر يدويًا من أوضاع الإيقاع أو اللحن أو الوضع الموجه نحو الصوت بناءً على تفضيلاتك، أو دع الذكاء الاصطناعي يحدد الوضع الأمثل لك. يقوم الذكاء الاصطناعي بتحليل الصوت وضبط الصوت ليناسب النوع.

will.i.am ممسك بحهاز XBOOM Grab في يده اليمنى.

القياس باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Calibration)

صوت نقي في كل مكان بفضل القياس باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Calibration)

يقوم الذكاء الاصطناعي بقياس الصوت بناءً على حجم وشكل المساحة التي تتواجد فيها. يوفر صوتًا كاملًا دون إزعاج سواء في منطقة واسعة أو غرفة صغيرة.

*The video is for demonstration purposes

إضاءة الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Lighting)

إضاءة ذكية تعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي وتتماشى مع إيقاع الموسيقى

يكتشف الذكاء الاصطناعي أنواع الموسيقى ويوفر الإضاءة المثلى التي تتزامن مع الصوت. اختر من بين الوضع "المحيطي" "والحفل" "والصوتي" لضبط الحالة المزاجية. تحقق من الإضاءة التنبيهية لمعرفة حالة مكبر الصوت.

*The video is for demonstration purposes

تم وضع XBOOM Stage 301 وBounce وGrab على دائرة بألوان قوس قزح، مرتبة بترتيب دائري مع عقارب الساعة. تظهر بجوار XBOOM Grab صورة زر Auracast داخل شكل دائري.

اربط أكثر من مكبر صوت وارتقِ بالأجواء مع ™Auracast

فعّل رابط الحفلة لربط الأجهزة ومشاركته باستخدام ™Auracast. اضغط الزر المخصص للوصول الفوري بكل سهولة. عِش تجربة صوتية غامرة من خلال توصيل مكبرات صوت مختلفة للحصول على صوت أقوى.

*الاتصال متاح فقط بين أجهزة Grab وBounce وStage 301 التي تم إصدارها في عام 2025. 

**هذا التمثيل لأغراض توضيحية. قد يختلف الحجم الفعلي.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

--
--

اخترنا لك

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا