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تلفزيون LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس85 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S70TY للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و3.1.1 قناة

تلفزيون LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس85 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S70TY للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و3.1.1 قناة

85NU8E0B6LA.S70TY
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس85 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S70TY للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و3.1.1 قناة 85NU8E0B6LA.S70TY
الواجهة الأمامية لجهاز LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85، الذي تم طرحه في عام 2026، تملأ الشاشة بطبقات سلسة ومتدفقة من الألوان الزاهية والأنسجة الشبيهة بالقماش، حيث تنتشر طيات منحنية متعددة الألوان عبر الشاشة.
Front view of LG Soundbar S70TY and SubWoofer
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس85 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S70TY للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و3.1.1 قناة 85NU8E0B6LA.S70TY
الواجهة الأمامية لجهاز LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85، الذي تم طرحه في عام 2026، تملأ الشاشة بطبقات سلسة ومتدفقة من الألوان الزاهية والأنسجة الشبيهة بالقماش، حيث تنتشر طيات منحنية متعددة الألوان عبر الشاشة.
Front view of LG Soundbar S70TY and SubWoofer

الميزات الرئيسية

  • تجربة مشاهدة غامرة على تلفزيون ضخم للغاية
  • يعمل Nano Detail Enhancer على تحسين النسيج والعمق للحصول على صورة 4K أكثر واقعية
  • يتميز تصميم التدفق الخطي بلمسة نهائية نقية ومتينة مُصممة لإكمال مساحتك
  • تم تصميم Total Soundbar المتوافق مع تلفزيونات LG TV لتضخيم صوت التلفزيونات، كما أنه يتماشى مع حامل LG QNED Synergy
  • مقاطع صوتية كاملة من Dolby Atmos، مكبر الصوت المركزي
  • تحكم بسيط من خلال جهاز التلفزيون باستخدام واجهة WOW، بالإضافة إلى الصوت السمفوني من WOW Orchestra
المزيد
2 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة
الواجهة الأمامية لجهاز LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85، الذي تم طرحه في عام 2026، تملأ الشاشة بطبقات سلسة ومتدفقة من الألوان الزاهية والأنسجة الشبيهة بالقماش، حيث تنتشر طيات منحنية متعددة الألوان عبر الشاشة.

85NU8E0B6LA

تلفزيون LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU8E Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس85 بوصة
Front view of LG Soundbar S70TY and SubWoofer

S70TY

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S70TY للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و3.1.1 قناة

Nano Detail Enhancer

تنقي التباين للحصول على عمق أكثر حيوية

مدعوم بمعالج alpha AI Processor، يقوم التلفزيون بتحليل الصور لإظهار التفاصيل الدقيقة، مما يعزز التباين والعمق لتقديم مشاهد أكثر ثلاثية الأبعاد.

يعرض LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 المزود بتقنية Nano Detail Enhancer صورة ريشة، مدعومًا بمعالج alpha AI الذي يكتشف التفاصيل الدقيقة لتحسين التباين والعمق وتقديم صورة 4K أكثر وضوحًا وثلاثية الأبعاد.

صوت مثالي جدير بتلفزيون LG QNED

امنح تجربة LG QNED الكمال مع مكبر الصوت soundbar الذي يُكمِّل التصميم والأداء الصوتي للتلفزيون بشكل رائع.

يظهر مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar على خلفية سوداء، ويكشف عن تصميمه بدءًا من الزاوية اليسرى، ثم يمتد ليظهر مكبر الصوت soundbar بأكمله. يظهر تلفزيون LG QNED مزودًا بحامل Synergy. يقف مكبر الصوت Soundbar أعلى حامل Synergy، ويضغط على الحائط بحيث تكون الشاشة السفلية للتلفزيون مرئية، وتعرض رجلاً يعزف على الجيتار.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

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