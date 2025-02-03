Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G4 4K الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وتكنولوجيا الصوت Dolby Vision وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024 + مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar للتلفزيون مع Dolby Atmos S95TR بنظام 9.1.5 قناة

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G4 4K الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وتكنولوجيا الصوت Dolby Vision وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024 + مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar للتلفزيون مع Dolby Atmos S95TR بنظام 9.1.5 قناة

OLED65G46LA.S95TR

تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G4 4K الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وتكنولوجيا الصوت Dolby Vision وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024 + مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar للتلفزيون مع Dolby Atmos S95TR بنظام 9.1.5 قناة

()
  • bundle image
  • front view
  • front view
bundle image
front view
front view

الميزات الرئيسية

  • صوت وصورة أكثر وضوحًا مع التحسينات التي يقدمها معالج alpha 11 AI Processor 4K.
  • صور أكثر سطوعًا بواسطة Brightness Booster Max.
  • تصميم One Wall Design يندمج بسلاسة مقابل الحائط مع حامل بدون فجوة.
  • مكبر صوت Soundbar متناغم مصمم لزيادة قدرة أجهزة LG TV
  • صوت غامر بحق من Dolby Atmos وسماعات تصدر صوتًا لأعلى ثلاثي المستوى
  • أداء صوتي يحلق في أرجاء الغرفة من معايرة AI Room Calibration
المزيد
Products in this Bundle: 2
صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG OLED evo AI TV، طراز OLED G4، وشعار OLED رقم 1 في العالم منذ 11 عامًا وشعار webOS Re:New Program على الشاشة

OLED65G46LA

تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G4 4K الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وتكنولوجيا الصوت Dolby Vision وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024
صورة أمامية لمكبر الصوت Soundbar والمضخم الصوتي والسماعات الخلفية

S95TR

مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar للتلفزيون مع Dolby Atmos S95TR بنظام 9.1.5 قناة

تحفة فنية اكتملت بخبرة ثقلها الزمن

لا يمكن تقليد سنوات من الالتزام بالابتكار بين عشية وضحاها. تعمل مجموعة شرائح alpha الخاصة بأجهزة OLED الرائدة عالميًا والمصممة بشكل فريد على رفع تجربة المشاهدة إلى آفاق جديدة.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

مكبر الصوت الفاخر Soundbar الذي يستحق تلفزيون LG OLED الأفضل في فئته.

أكمل تجربة تلفزيون LG TV مع مكبر الصوت Soundbar الذي يتناسب بشكل جميل مع تصميمه وأدائه الصوتي.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

نوع العرض

4K OLED

معدل التحديث

120Hz Native

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

OLED Color

النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

Yes

متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

1441 x 826 x 24.3

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

23.8

كل المواصفات

الصورة (المعالجة)

ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

Yes

ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

Yes (SDR/HDR)

تقنية التعتيم

Pixel Dimming

رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

وضع المخرح

Yes

النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

حركة

OLED Motion

وضع الصورة

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

إمكانية الوصول

تدرج الرمادي

Yes

تباين عالي

Yes

عكس الألوان

Yes

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

كابل الأشعة تحت الحمراء

Yes

سلك الطاقة

Yes (Attached)

بطاريات التحكم عن بعد

Yes (AA x 2EA)

صوتي

مشاركة وضع الصوت

Yes

ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

Yes

ترميز الصوت

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

مخرج الصوت

60W

البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

مزامنة صوت LG

Yes

إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

Yes

اتجاه مكبر الصوت

Down Firing

نظام السماعة

4.2 channel

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

الاتصال

مدخل Ethernet

1ea

قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

eARC (HDMI 2)

إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

2ea

الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

Yes

(الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

1ea

مدخلات USB

3ea (v 2.0)

الأبعاد والأوزان

أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

1600 x 970 x 172

وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

35.9

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

1441 x 826 x 24.3

أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

1441 x 910 x 263

حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

485 x 263

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

23.8

وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

29.1

مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

300 x 300

الألعاب

Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

Yes

متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

Yes

مُحسّن اللعبة

Yes (Game Dashboard)

متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

Yes

وضع HGIG

Yes

صورة (عرض)

دقة العرض

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

نوع العرض

4K OLED

معدل التحديث

120Hz Native

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

OLED Color

القوة

إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

Under 0.5W

تلفزيون ذكي

دائما مستعد

Yes

إعدادات العائلة

Yes

تحكم صوتي بدون اليدين

Yes

التمييز الصوتي الذكي

Yes

ريموت تحكم سحري

Built-In

تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

Yes (LG ThinQ)

ThinQ

Yes

كاميرا USB متوافقة

Yes

طباعة

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

