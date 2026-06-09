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تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس77 بوصة + مكبر الصوت الجديد من إل جي لصوت متناغم مثالي

تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس77 بوصة + مكبر الصوت الجديد من إل جي لصوت متناغم مثالي

OLED77C6ELB.SC9S
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس77 بوصة + مكبر الصوت الجديد من إل جي لصوت متناغم مثالي OLED77C6ELB.SC9S
الواجهة الأمامية لطراز LG OLED evo AI C6 الصادر عام 2026، تعرض صورة لأشكال متعددة الطبقات ومتعددة الألوان، تتميز بتقنية Hyper Radiant Color Tech، وPerfect Black & Perfect Color، كما تعرض عبارة "تلفزيون OLED TV رقم 1 في العالم لمدة 13 عامًا".
تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس77 بوصة + مكبر الصوت الجديد من إل جي لصوت متناغم مثالي
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس77 بوصة + مكبر الصوت الجديد من إل جي لصوت متناغم مثالي OLED77C6ELB.SC9S
الواجهة الأمامية لطراز LG OLED evo AI C6 الصادر عام 2026، تعرض صورة لأشكال متعددة الطبقات ومتعددة الألوان، تتميز بتقنية Hyper Radiant Color Tech، وPerfect Black & Perfect Color، كما تعرض عبارة "تلفزيون OLED TV رقم 1 في العالم لمدة 13 عامًا".
تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس77 بوصة + مكبر الصوت الجديد من إل جي لصوت متناغم مثالي

الميزات الرئيسية

  • تقنية Hyper Radiant Color Tech، تقنية OLED من الجيل التالي لمستوى جديد من جودة الصورة
  • ذروة سطوع أعلى بمقدار 3.2 ضعف مع معالج alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3، للحصول على تفاصيل وعلامات واضحة
  • تضمن تقنية Perfect Black وPerfect Color تباينًا أعمق ولونًا حيويًا ودقيقًا في أي ضوء.
  • حامل WOW لتلفزيون من LG OLED C Series
  • WOW Orchestra
  • واجهة WOW
المزيد
1 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة
تتميز الواجهة الأمامية لتلفزيون LG OLED evo AI C6 الصادر عام 2026، بإطار أسود رفيع، وتصميم مذهل ينبض بالحياة عبر دوّامة فنية مبهرة من طبقات ألوان قوس قزح المتداخلة.

OLED77C6ELB

تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس77 بوصة

Brightness Booster Pro

أكثر سطوعًا بمقدار 3.2 ضعف، مما يرفع مستوى تجربة ‏OLED‏ إلى آفاق جديدة

معالج alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 الجديد مع خوارزمية Light Boosting Algorithm وهندسة Light Control Architecture يوفر سطوعًا بمقدار يصل إلى 3.2 ضعف، مما يكشف تفاصيل أكثر حيوية ووضوحًا.1)

*قد يختلف السطوع بناءً على الطراز ومقاس الشاشة ومنطقة السوق. *إشراقة فائقة تصل إلى 3.2 ضعف سطوع شاشات ‏OLED‏ التقليدية في نافذة 3% وفقًا للقياسات الداخلية. *السطوع الذي يبلغ 3.2 ضعف ينطبق على الطراز هو OLED C6 مقاس 83/77 بوصة

عرض مائل لتلفزيون LG من OLED C Series ومكبر الصوت SC9S. يُبرز المشهد مكبّر الصوت SC9S لتسليط الضوء على حامل WOW لمكبّر الصوت. في الجزء السفلي الأيسر، تظهر صور حامل WOW بحجم كبير.

عرض مائل لتلفزيون LG من OLED C Series ومكبر الصوت SC9S. يُبرز المشهد مكبّر الصوت SC9S لتسليط الضوء على حامل WOW لمكبّر الصوت. في الجزء السفلي الأيسر، تظهر صور حامل WOW بحجم كبير.




يتناسب WOW Bracket بشكل مثالي مع تلفزيون LG OLED evo C Series ومكبر الصوت soundbar

استمتع بتلفزيون LG OLED evo C Series وهو مُثبَّت على الحائط أو موضوع على حامل باستخدام WOW Bracket.

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