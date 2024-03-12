Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G4 4K الذكي مقاس 77 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وتكنولوجيا الصوت Dolby Vision وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024 + مكبر الصوت الجديد من إل جي لصوت متناغم مثالي

OLED77G46LA.SC9SO

صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG OLED evo AI TV، طراز OLED G4. يظهر على الشاشة شعار OLED رقم 1 في العالم منذ 11 عامًا وشعار webOS Re:New Program وشعار الضمان لمدة خمس سنوات

OLED77G46LA

تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G4 4K الذكي مقاس 77 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وتكنولوجيا الصوت Dolby Vision وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024
SC9S

SC9S

مكبر الصوت الجديد من إل جي لصوت متناغم مثالي

تحفة فنية اكتملت بخبرة ثقلها الزمن

لا يمكن تقليد سنوات من الالتزام بالابتكار بين عشية وضحاها. تعمل مجموعة شرائح alpha الخاصة بأجهزة OLED الرائدة عالميًا والمصممة بشكل فريد على رفع تجربة المشاهدة إلى آفاق جديدة.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

عرض مائل لتلفزيون LG من OLED C Series ومكبر الصوت SC9S. يُبرز المشهد مكبّر الصوت SC9S لتسليط الضوء على حامل WOW لمكبّر الصوت. في الجزء السفلي الأيسر، تظهر صور حامل WOW بحجم كبير.




يتناسب WOW Bracket بشكل مثالي مع تلفزيون LG OLED evo C Series ومكبر الصوت soundbar

استمتع بتلفزيون LG OLED evo C Series وهو مُثبَّت على الحائط أو موضوع على حامل باستخدام WOW Bracket.

المواصفات الرئيسية

نوع العرض

4K OLED

معدل التحديث

120Hz أساسي

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

لون OLED

معالج الصور

α11معالجAI بدقة 4K

النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

نعم

متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

نعم

Dolby Atmos

نعم

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

&lrm;1712 x 982 x 24.8 &lrm;

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

&lrm;37.4 &lrm;

كل المواصفات

الأبعاد والأوزان

وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

‎49.0 ‎

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎1712 x 982 x 24.8 ‎

أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎1712 x 1039 x 321 ‎

حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

‎501 x 321 ‎

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

‎37.4 ‎

وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

‎44 ‎

مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

‎300 x 300 ‎

الصورة (المعالجة)

معالج الصور

α11معالجAI بدقة 4K

وضع الصورة

10 أوضاع (معالج صور مخصص ، زاهي ، قياسي ، إقتصادي ، سينما ، رياضة ، لعبة ، مخرج ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مشرقة) ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مظلمة))

حركة

حركة OLED

تقنية التعتيم

تعتيم البكسل

رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

نعم (OLED Dynamic Mapping Pro)

HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

4K 120 إطار في الثانية (HDMI ، USB)

وضع المخرح

نعم

النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

نعم

ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

نعم (SDR/HDR)

ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

ذكاء إصطناعي سوبر 4K

صورة (عرض)

دقة العرض

4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

لون OLED

معدل التحديث

120Hz أساسي

نوع العرض

4K OLED

إمكانية الوصول

تدرج الرمادي

نعم

عكس الألوان

نعم

تباين عالي

نعم

الاتصال

دعم البلوتوث

نعم(v 5.1)

واي فاي

نعم (Wi-Fi 6)

مدخلات USB

ثلاثة منافذ (V 2.0)

قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

eARC (HDMI 2)

الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

نعم

مدخل HDMI

(يدعم 4K 120Hz ، eARC ، VRR ، AllM ، QMS كما هو محدد في HDMI 2.1 (4 منفذ))+ثلاثة منافذ

(الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

1ea

إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

منفذان

مدخل Ethernet

1ea

الألعاب

Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

نعم

VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

نعم (حتى 144 هرتز)

مُحسّن اللعبة

نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

وضع HGIG

نعم

متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

نعم

متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

نعم

صوتي

مشاركة وضع الصوت

نعم

ترميز الصوت

AC4 ، AC3 (Dolby Digital) ، EAC3 ، HE-AAC ، AAC ، MP2 ، MP3 ، PCM ، WMA ، APT-X (راجع الدليل)

البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

نعم (2 طريقة تشغيل)

إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

نعم

مزامنة صوت LG

نعم

WiSA Ready

نعم (ما يصل إلى 2.1 قناة)

ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

نعم

صوت واضح برو

نعم (إعادة صياغة الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي)

صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

ذكاء إصطناعي للصوت برو (إفتراضي حتى 11.1.2)

Dolby Atmos

نعم

اتجاه مكبر الصوت

إطلاق سفلي

نظام السماعة

4.2 قناة

مخرج الصوت

60 واط

تلفزيون ذكي

كاميرا USB متوافقة

نعم

دائما مستعد

نعم

إعدادات العائلة

نعم

شارك غرفة إلى غرفة

نعم (المرسل/المتلقي)

عرض متعدد

نعم (حتى 4 مشاهدات)

متصفح الويب الكامل

نعم

تحكم صوتي بدون اليدين

نعم

تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

نعم (LG Thinq)

ريموت تحكم سحري

مدمج

التمييز الصوتي الذكي

نعم

ThinQ

نعم

نظام التشغيل (OS)

webOS 24

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

كابل الأشعة تحت الحمراء

نعم

سلك الطاقة

نعم (مرفق)

بطاريات التحكم عن بعد

نعم (aa x ​​2ea)

ريموت

جهاز التحكم عن بعد السحري MR24

القوة

استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

تحت 0.5 واط

إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

التيار المتناوب 110 ~ 240 فولت 50-60 هرتز

المواصفات الرئيسية

عدد القنوات

3.1.3

مخرج الطاقة

400 W

دولبي أتموس

نعم

DTS: X

نعم

آيماكس المحسن

نعم

أوركسترا واو

نعم

رئيسي

975 x 63 x 125 mm

مضخم صوت

221 x 390 x 313 mm

كل المواصفات

دعم HDMI

التمرير (4K)

نعم

120 هرتز

نعم

قناة إرجاع الصوت (ARC)

نعم

قناة إرجاع الصوت (e-ARC)

نعم

CEC (Simplink)

نعم

دولبي فيجن

نعم

اتش دي ار 10

نعم

التمرير

نعم

معدل تحديث متغير/ وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي

نعم

تأثير الصوت

ساوند برو الذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

نعم

سينما

نعم

صوت واضح برو

نعم

لعب

نعم

موسيقى

نعم

رياضي

نعم

أساسي

نعم

صوت عالي الدقة

رقمنة الصوت

24 بت / 96 كيلو هرتز

Upbit / Upsampling

24 بت / 96 كيلو هرتز

قوة

استهلاك إيقاف التشغيل (رئيسي)

0.5 W ↓

استهلاك الطاقة (الرئيسي)

37 W

استهلاك الطاقة (مضخم الصوت)

38 W

استهلاك إيقاف التشغيل (مضخم الصوت)

0.5 W ↓

الراحة

معايرة الغرفة عن طريق الذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

التطبيق عن بعد - نظام التشغيل iOS / Android

نعم

التحكم في وضع مكبر الصوت

نعم

مشاركة وضع صوت التلفزيون

نعم

أوركسترا واو

نعم

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

رئيسي

975 x 63 x 125 mm

مضخم صوت

221 x 390 x 313 mm

عام

عدد القنوات

3.1.3

عدد السماعات

9 EA

مخرج الطاقة

400 W

الوزن

الوزن الإجمالي

22.7 kg

رئيسي

4.1 kg

مضخم صوت

7.8 kg

إكسسوار

كابل اتش دي ام اي

نعم

جهاز التحكم عن بعد

نعم

TV Synergy Bracket

نعم

بطاقة الضمان

نعم

تنسيق الصوت

AAC

نعم

AAC+

نعم

دولبي أتموس

نعم

دولبي ديجيتال

نعم

DTS الصوت المحيطي الرقمي

نعم

DTS: X

نعم

آيماكس المحسن

نعم

MQA

نعم

الاتصال

AirPlay 2

نعم

برنامج ترميز بلوتوث - SBC / AAC

نعم

نسخة بلوتوث

5.0

كروم كاست

نعم

مدخل اتش دي ام اي

1

مخرج HDMI

1

ضوئي

1

اتصال سبوتيفاي

نعم

USB

1

لاسلكي خلفي جاهز

نعم

واي-فاي

نعم

يعمل مع جوجل هوم

نعم

