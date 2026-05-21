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تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 83بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Home Cinema Soundbar ذو 9.1.5 قناة مع صوت محيطي ومكبرات صوت خلفية S95TR

تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 83بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Home Cinema Soundbar ذو 9.1.5 قناة مع صوت محيطي ومكبرات صوت خلفية S95TR

OLED83C6ELB.S95TR
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 83بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Home Cinema Soundbar ذو 9.1.5 قناة مع صوت محيطي ومكبرات صوت خلفية S95TR OLED83C6ELB.S95TR
LG تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 83بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Home Cinema Soundbar ذو 9.1.5 قناة مع صوت محيطي ومكبرات صوت خلفية S95TR, OLED83C6ELB.S95TR
LG تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 83بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Home Cinema Soundbar ذو 9.1.5 قناة مع صوت محيطي ومكبرات صوت خلفية S95TR, OLED83C6ELB.S95TR
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 83بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Home Cinema Soundbar ذو 9.1.5 قناة مع صوت محيطي ومكبرات صوت خلفية S95TR OLED83C6ELB.S95TR
LG تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 83بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Home Cinema Soundbar ذو 9.1.5 قناة مع صوت محيطي ومكبرات صوت خلفية S95TR, OLED83C6ELB.S95TR
LG تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 83بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Home Cinema Soundbar ذو 9.1.5 قناة مع صوت محيطي ومكبرات صوت خلفية S95TR, OLED83C6ELB.S95TR

الميزات الرئيسية

  • تقنية Hyper Radiant Color Tech، تقنية OLED من الجيل التالي لمستوى جديد من جودة الصورة
  • ذروة سطوع أعلى بمقدار 3.2 ضعف مع معالج alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3، للحصول على تفاصيل وعلامات واضحة
  • تضمن تقنية Perfect Black وPerfect Color تباينًا أعمق ولونًا حيويًا ودقيقًا في أي ضوء.
  • مكبر صوت Soundbar متناغم مصمم لزيادة قدرة أجهزة LG TV
  • صوت غامر بحق من Dolby Atmos وسماعات تصدر صوتًا لأعلى ثلاثي المستوى
  • أداء صوتي يحلق في أرجاء الغرفة من معايرة AI Room Calibration
المزيد
1 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة
تتميز الواجهة الأمامية لتلفزيون LG OLED evo AI C6 الصادر عام 2026، بإطار أسود رفيع، وتصميم مذهل ينبض بالحياة عبر دوّامة فنية مبهرة من طبقات ألوان قوس قزح المتداخلة.

OLED83C6ELB

تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 83بوصة

Brightness Booster Pro

أكثر سطوعًا بمقدار 3.2 ضعف، مما يرفع مستوى تجربة ‏OLED‏ إلى آفاق جديدة

معالج alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 الجديد مع خوارزمية Light Boosting Algorithm وهندسة Light Control Architecture يوفر سطوعًا بمقدار يصل إلى 3.2 ضعف، مما يكشف تفاصيل أكثر حيوية ووضوحًا.1)

*قد يختلف السطوع بناءً على الطراز ومقاس الشاشة ومنطقة السوق. *إشراقة فائقة تصل إلى 3.2 ضعف سطوع شاشات ‏OLED‏ التقليدية في نافذة 3% وفقًا للقياسات الداخلية. *السطوع الذي يبلغ 3.2 ضعف ينطبق على الطراز هو OLED C6 مقاس 83/77 بوصة

عن تصميمه بدءً من أعلى متجهًا إلى الزاوية. تسقط قطرات بيضاء من المنتصف وأطراف مكبر الصوت

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

مكبر الصوت الفاخر Soundbar الذي يستحق تلفزيون LG OLED الأفضل في فئته.

أكمل تجربة تلفزيون LG TV مع مكبر الصوت Soundbar الذي يتناسب بشكل جميل مع تصميمه وأدائه الصوتي.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

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