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تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 97 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة

تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 97 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة

OLED97G66LW.S80TR
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 97 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة OLED97G66LW.S80TR
LG تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 97 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة, OLED97G66LW.S80TR
LG تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 97 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة, OLED97G66LW.S80TR
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 97 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة OLED97G66LW.S80TR
LG تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 97 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة, OLED97G66LW.S80TR
LG تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 97 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة, OLED97G66LW.S80TR

الميزات الرئيسية

  • صور أكثر سطوعًا وتفاصيل نابضة بالحياة مع Brightness Booster مدعوم بمعالج alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3
  • تضمن تقنية Perfect Black وPerfect Color تباينًا أعمق ولونًا حيويًا ودقيقًا في أي ضوء
  • ما يصل إلى 120Hz بدقة 4K مع توافق G-SYNC وFreeSync Premium للاستمتاع بتجربة لعب خالية من التقطيع ومليئة بالانتصارات
  • مكبر صوت Soundbar مذهل مصمم لزيادة قدرة أجهزة LG TV
  • صوت غامر بحق من Dolby Atmos وسماعات تُصدر صوتًا لأعلى ثلاثي المستوى
  • أداء صوتي مذهل بفضل Room Calibration Pro
المزيد
2 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة
يُظهر المنظر الأمامي لتلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6، الصادر في عام 2026، إطارًا أسود نحيفًا، وتملأ الشاشة صورة حية بتكوين فني غني بالألوان والطبقات.

OLED97G66LW

تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 97 بوصة
صورة أمامية لمكبر الصوت Soundbar والمضخم الصوتي والسماعات الخلفية

S80TR

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة

Brightness Booster

صور أكثر سطوعًا مع Brightness Booster

توفر خوارزمية Light Boosting alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 الجديدة لمحات أكثر إشراقًا وتفاصيل محسنة.

يعرض LG OLED evo AI G6 بتقنية Brightness Booster مشهدًا مظلمًا يتوسطه طاووس مشرق بإضاءة متألقة وهو ينشر ريشه المتوهج، ما يمنحك سطوعًا أعلى وتفاصيل أدق وتباينًا لافتًا.
مكبر صوت LG Soundbar على سطح باللون الرمادي مقابل خلفية باللون الرمادي في منظور جوي مائل.

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar على سطح باللون الرمادي مقابل خلفية باللون الرمادي في منظور جوي مائل.

الارتقاء بتجربة تلفزيون LG TV مع مكبرات الصوت Soundbar من الدرجة الأولى

أكمل تجربة LG TV مع مكبر الصوت Soundbar الذي يتناسب بشكل جميل مع تصميمه وأدائه الصوتي.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

عام - عدد القنوات

5.1.3

عام - مخرج الطاقة

580 W

تنسيق الصوت - دولبي أتموس

نعم

تنسيق الصوت - DTS: X

نعم

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) - رئيسي

1000 x 63 x 135 mm

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) - السماعة الخلفية

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) - مضخم صوت

201.7 x 407 x 403 mm

كل المواصفات

الاتصال

USB

1

يعمل مع جوجل هوم

نعم

واي-فاي

نعم

لاسلكي خلفي جاهز

نعم

اتصال سبوتيفاي

نعم

ضوئي

1

مخرج HDMI

1

مدخل اتش دي ام اي

1

كروم كاست

نعم

نسخة بلوتوث

5.1

برنامج ترميز بلوتوث - SBC / AAC

نعم

AirPlay 2

نعم

دعم HDMI

التمرير (4K)

نعم

دولبي فيجن

نعم

CEC (Simplink)

نعم

قناة إرجاع الصوت (e-ARC)

نعم

قناة إرجاع الصوت (ARC)

نعم

120 هرتز

نعم

اتش دي ار 10

نعم

التمرير

نعم

معدل تحديث متغير/ وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي

نعم

إكسسوار

بطاقة الضمان

نعم

حامل جداري

نعم

جهاز التحكم عن بعد

نعم

كابل اتش دي ام اي

نعم

عام

عدد القنوات

5.1.3

عدد السماعات

11 EA

مخرج الطاقة

580 W

تأثير الصوت

ساوند برو الذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

نعم

سينما

نعم

صوت واضح برو

نعم

لعب

نعم

موسيقى

نعم

رياضي

نعم

أساسي

نعم

صوت عالي الدقة

رقمنة الصوت

24 بت / 96 كيلو هرتز

Upbit / Upsampling

24 بت / 96 كيلو هرتز

الوزن

الوزن الإجمالي

22.6 kg

مضخم صوت

10.0 kg

السماعة الخلفية (2EA)

2.34 kg

رئيسي

4.3 kg

قوة

استهلاك إيقاف التشغيل (رئيسي)

0.5 W ↓

استهلاك الطاقة (الرئيسي)

59 W

استهلاك الطاقة (السماعة الخلفية)

20 W

استهلاك الطاقة (مضخم الصوت)

40 W

استهلاك إيقاف التشغيل (السماعة الخلفية)

0.5 W ↓

استهلاك إيقاف التشغيل (مضخم الصوت)

0.5 W ↓

تنسيق الصوت

AAC

نعم

AAC+

نعم

دولبي أتموس

نعم

دولبي ديجيتال

نعم

DTS: X

نعم

DTS الصوت المحيطي الرقمي

نعم

الراحة

التطبيق عن بعد - نظام التشغيل iOS / Android

نعم

معايرة الغرفة عن طريق الذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

التحكم في وضع مكبر الصوت

نعم

مشاركة وضع صوت التلفزيون

نعم

WOW Interface

نعم

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

مضخم صوت

201.7 x 407 x 403 mm

رئيسي

1000 x 63 x 135 mm

السماعة الخلفية

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

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