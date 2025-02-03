Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED86 4K الذكي مقاس 55 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وميزة HDR10 وواجهة webOS24 طراز 55QNED86T6A عام (2024) + مكبر الصوت LG Sound Bar SNH5 ، 4.1 قناة ، 600 واط مع تصميم عالي الطاقة ، DTS Virtual: X

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

أماكن الشراء

الدعم

تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED86 4K الذكي مقاس 55 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وميزة HDR10 وواجهة webOS24 طراز 55QNED86T6A عام (2024) + مكبر الصوت LG Sound Bar SNH5 ، 4.1 قناة ، 600 واط مع تصميم عالي الطاقة ، DTS Virtual: X

55QNED86T6A.SNH5

تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED86 4K الذكي مقاس 55 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وميزة HDR10 وواجهة webOS24 طراز 55QNED86T6A عام (2024) + مكبر الصوت LG Sound Bar SNH5 ، 4.1 قناة ، 600 واط مع تصميم عالي الطاقة ، DTS Virtual: X

()
  • Bundle Image
  • first model front view
  • second model front view
Bundle Image
first model front view
second model front view

الميزات الرئيسية

  • لوحة ألوان غنية وحيوية بشكل لا يصدق من QNED Color
  • صورة وصوت محسّنان بالكامل مع معالج alpha 8 AI Processor 4K
  • تفاصيل واضحة ودقيقة مع ميزة Advanced Local Dimming (التعتيم المحلي المتقدمة)
  • قوة كبيرة بفضل السماعات الأمامية
  • تقنية DTS Virtual:X
  • 4.1 قناة
المزيد
Products in this Bundle: 2
صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG QNED TV، وQNED65 وعلى شاشته يظهر النص LG QNED، لعام 2024، وشعار webOS Re:New Program

55QNED86T6A

تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED86 4K الذكي مقاس 55 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وميزة HDR10 وواجهة webOS24 طراز 55QNED86T6A عام (2024)
مكبر الصوت SNH5 من إل جي

SNH5

مكبر الصوت LG Sound Bar SNH5 ، 4.1 قناة ، 600 واط مع تصميم عالي الطاقة ، DTS Virtual: X

تلفزيون QNED الجديد هو الحدث

ألوان زاهية ووضوح على تلفزيون LG QNED العملاق. تعمل مجموعة الشرائح ومناطق التعتيم الجديدة لدينا على تحسين المحتويات للحفاظ على حدة البكسلات.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

مكبر الصوت SNH5 من إل جي

تجربة استماع تحبس الأنفاس بحق

تقنية DTS Virtual:X

أجواء ترفيهية قوية وأكثر واقعية

نظام محيطي 4.1 قناة

للحصول على جو مثالي للمسرح المنزلي

صوت احترافي بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

صوت مثالي يتناسب مع كافة أنواع الترفيه

مزامنة صوت التلفاز

جودة صوت رائعة للحصول على أكبر قدر من الترفيه

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

نوع العرض

4K QNED

معدل التحديث

120Hz Native

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

QNED Color

معالج الصور

α8 AI Processor 4K

النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

HDR10 / HLG

متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

Yes

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

1233x716x45.5

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

19.5

كل المواصفات

الصورة (المعالجة)

معالج الصور

α8 AI Processor 4K

ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

Yes

ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

Yes (SDR/HDR)

ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

تقنية التعتيم

Local Dimming

رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

وضع المخرح

Yes

النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

HDR10 / HLG

HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

حركة

Motion Pro

وضع الصورة

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

إمكانية الوصول

تدرج الرمادي

Yes

تباين عالي

Yes

عكس الألوان

Yes

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

سلك الطاقة

Yes (Detachable)

ريموت

Magic Remote MR24

بطاريات التحكم عن بعد

Yes (AA x 2EA)

صوتي

مشاركة وضع الصوت

Yes

ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

Yes

صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

ترميز الصوت

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

مخرج الصوت

20W

البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

Yes (2 Way Playback)

صوت واضح برو

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

مزامنة صوت LG

Yes

إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

Yes

اتجاه مكبر الصوت

Down Firing

نظام السماعة

2.0 channel

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

الاتصال

دعم البلوتوث

Yes (v 5.1)

مدخل Ethernet

1ea

قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

eARC (HDMI 3)

مدخل HDMI

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

2ea

الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

Yes

(الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

1ea

مدخلات USB

2ea (v 2.0)

واي فاي

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

الأبعاد والأوزان

أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

1360x810x187

وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

25.9

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

1233x716x45.5

أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

1233x781x271

حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

841x271

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

19.5

وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

21.1

مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

300x300

الألعاب

Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

Yes

متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

Yes

مُحسّن اللعبة

Yes (Game Dashboard)

وضع HGIG

Yes

VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

Yes

صورة (عرض)

دقة العرض

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

Edge

نوع العرض

4K QNED

معدل التحديث

120Hz Native

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

QNED Color

القوة

إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

Under 0.5W

تلفزيون ذكي

دائما مستعد

Yes

إعدادات العائلة

Yes

متصفح الويب الكامل

Yes

التمييز الصوتي الذكي

Yes

ريموت تحكم سحري

Built-In

عرض متعدد

Yes

نظام التشغيل (OS)

webOS 24

شارك غرفة إلى غرفة

Yes (Receiver)

تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

Yes (LG ThinQ)

ThinQ

Yes

كاميرا USB متوافقة

Yes

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

عدد القنوات

4.1

مخرج الطاقة

600 W

رئيسي

990 x 97 x 125 mm

مضخم صوت

191 x 386 x 318 mm

كل المواصفات

تأثير الصوت

ساوند برو الذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

نعم

أساسي

نعم

قوة

استهلاك إيقاف التشغيل (رئيسي)

0.5 W ↓

استهلاك الطاقة (الرئيسي)

90 W

إكسسوار

كابل ضوئي

نعم

جهاز التحكم عن بعد

نعم

بطاقة الضمان

نعم

تنسيق الصوت

AAC

نعم

دولبي ديجيتال

نعم

DTS الصوت المحيطي الرقمي

نعم

DTS الظاهري: X

نعم

الاتصال

برنامج ترميز بلوتوث - SBC / AAC

نعم

نسخة بلوتوث

4

مدخل اتش دي ام اي

1

مخرج HDMI

1

ضوئي

1

USB

1

الراحة

التطبيق عن بعد - نظام التشغيل iOS / Android

نعم / -

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

رئيسي

990 x 97 x 125 mm

مضخم صوت

191 x 386 x 318 mm

عام

عدد القنوات

4.1

عدد السماعات

5 EA

مخرج الطاقة

600 W

دعم HDMI

قناة إرجاع الصوت (ARC)

نعم

CEC (Simplink)

نعم

التمرير

نعم

الوزن

الوزن الإجمالي

14.7 kg

رئيسي

6.6 kg

مضخم صوت

5.3 kg

ما يقوله الناس

البحث محليًا

جرب هذا المنتج من حولك.

اخترنا لك

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا