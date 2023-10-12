LG LQ63 32 inch Smart FHD TV

About Cookies on This Site

32LQ630B6LB

(1)

الصور المستخدمة في عرض المنتج أدناه لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

* يُرجى العودة لمعرض الصور الموجود أعلى الصفحة للحصول على توضيح دقيق.

صورة تعرض أكوابًا زجاجية مشرقة وملونة.

مستوى جديد من الوضوح العالي (HD)

تعرض أجهزة تلفزيون Full HD من LG ألوانًا أكثر ثراءً، وتعرض المحتوى المفضل لديك بشكل أكثر حيوية وبشكل طبيعي أكثر.

صورة لمنظر غروب الشمس ملتقطة بين شجرتين في حقل اللافندر تم تحسينها باستخدام معالج (α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K).

معالج (α5 Gen 5 AI Processor)

عزز تجربة المشاهدة لديك

يعمل معالج (α5 Gen5 AI Processor) على تحسين تلفزيون   Full HD من LG ليوفر لك تجربة غامرة.

A TV carries out commands spoken while pressing a button on a remote control, such as "Turn volume up."

التحكم في السطوع بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

يضمن التحكم في السطوع بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي مستوى سطوع مثالي لأي بيئة، ويتكيف مع السطوع من خلال الإضاءة المحيطة.

شاشة تصور صورة غابة يتم تعديل سطوعها حسب البيئة المحيطة.

مقطع فيديو يُظهر ThinQ AI الذي يتم التحكم فيه عن طريق الأوامر الصوتية، حيث يتم عرض الاختيارات الموصى بها بعد عرض فقاعة الكلام.

ThinQ AI

ذكاء يتجاوز حدود تفكيرك

من التحكم الصوتي إلى المحتوى المخصص، تجعل تقنية ThinQ AI من تلفزيون LG Full HD تجربة أكثر ذكاءً.

* قد يختلف المنتج الفعلي والصورة المعروضة على الشاشة عن الصورة المعروضة.

*قد يختلف توفر الخدمة باختلاف المنطقة أو الدولة.

* يتطلب الأمر وجود اشتراكات منفصلة لخدمات OTT.

ذكاء يتجاوز حدود تفكيرك

سهولة التحكم بصوتك فقط. التحكم الصوتي الذكي عبر Apple AirPlay وغيرها المزيد، كل ذلك يجعل التحكم في تلفاز LG UHD أسهل وأسرع من أي وقت مضى.

تفاصيل توضح شعارات Hey Google وalexa وApple Airplay و Apple HomeKit التي يتوافق معها ThinQ AI.

*Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV  وAirPlay وHomeKit هي علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Apple Inc.، المسجلة في الولايات المتحدة وبلدان أخرى.

*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة باختلاف الدولة.

*قد تختلف القوائم المعروضة عند تحريرها.

*قد يختلف دعم AirPlay 2 وHomeKit حسب المنطقة.

ملفي التعريفي

استمتع بالراحة من خلال تسجيل الدخول إلى حسابك الخاص ومشاهدة المحتوى الموصى به لك فقط. 

*قد يتم عرض المحتوى المخفض أو المحدود وفقًا لاتصال المنطقة والشبكة.

*يمكن إنشاء عدد غير محدود من ملفات التعريف، ولكن الشاشة الرئيسية ستعرض فقط ما يصل إلى 10 ملفات تعريف.

التنبيهات الرياضية

مع ميزة التنبيهات الرياضية (Sport Alert)، يمكنك التوقف عن القلق بشأن فقدان المباريات المفضلة لديك!  يمكنك تلقي الإشعارات قبل انطلاق جميع المباريات الأكثر أهمية.

*قد تختلف الألعاب الرياضية والبطولات المدعومة حسب الدولة.

*قد يختلف توفر الخدمة باختلاف المنطقة أو الدولة.

Dolby Vision

وضع مخرج الفيلم (FILMMAKER MODE™)

OTT service

HDR10 Pro

مع HDR10 Pro، يتم ضبط مستوى السطوع لتحسين اللون والوضوح في كل صورة. استمتع متعة لا مثيل لها بمدى واقعية المحتوى الخاص بك. 

وضع مخرج الفيلم (FILMMAKER MODE™)

استمتع بأفلامك المفضلة تمامًا بالطريقة التي تم تصويرها بها، وقدّر عناصر الأصالة من وجهة نظر المخرج. 

الوصول إلى مفضلاتك

اتصل بخدمات وسائط OTT التي اشتركت فيها لمواكبة البرامج المفضلة لديك.

*يتطلب الأمر عضوية في بث Netflix.

*قد يختلف توافر المحتوى والتطبيق حسب الدولة أو المنطقة. يلزم وجود اشتراك منفصل لـ Disney +.

*تُعد Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Apple Inc، المسجلة في الولايات المتحدة وبلدان أخرى.

*يلزم وجود اشتراك في Apple TV+.

*®2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. جميع الحقوق محفوظة. يتم استخدام HBO Max ™ بموجب ترخيص. يلزم الاشتراك في HBO Max.

تعد 

*Amazon وPrime Video وجميع الشعارات ذات الصلة علامات تجارية لشركة Amazon.com، Inc. أو الشركات التابعة لها. تُطبق شروط عضوية Amazon Prime و/أو رسوم Prime Video. يرجى مراجعة شروط primevideo.com للحصول على مزيد من التفاصيل.

*قد تختلف الخدمة المدعومة حسب الدولة

Game Optimizer

HGiG

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

يمكنك الآن الحصول على جميع الإعدادات التي تحتاجها لأسلوب اللعب الأمثل في مكان واحد. تتيح لك لوحة معلومات اللعبة (Game Dashboard) تغيير إعدادات نوع اللعبة الحالية بسرعة.

HGiG

تعد LG شريكًا لبعض أكبر الأسماء في صناعة الألعاب، مما يتيح لك الاستمتاع بأحدث ألعاب HDR والانغماس في طريقة اللعب الخاصة بك.

*قد يختلف مدى توافر تحديثات البرامج وفقًا للطراز والمنطقة.

*قد تختلف العناصر الموجودة في قائمة Game Optimizer حسب السلسلة

*HGiG هي مجموعة من الشركات المتطوعة بمجال الألعاب وشاشات العرض التلفزيونية التي تلتقي لتحديد الإرشادات العامة وإتاحتها لتحسين تجارب ألعاب مستخدمي تقنية HDR.

صندوق زهور معاد تدويره باستخدام عبوة صندوق شاشة LG FHD.

مواد صديقة للبيئة من أجل مستقبل أفضل

تمت إعادة تصميم عبوة تلفزيون Full HD من LG باستخدام طباعة أحادية اللون وصندوق قابل لإعادة التدوير.

