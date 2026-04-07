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مكنسة كهربائية من LG ذات هيكل أسطواني، بقدرة 1800 واط، سعة صندوق الغبار 1.2 لتر، وبلون فضي لامع

مكنسة كهربائية من LG ذات هيكل أسطواني، بقدرة 1800 واط، سعة صندوق الغبار 1.2 لتر، وبلون فضي لامع

VK7317NHT
صورة أمامية لـ مكنسة كهربائية من LG ذات هيكل أسطواني، بقدرة 1800 واط، سعة صندوق الغبار 1.2 لتر، وبلون فضي لامع VK7317NHT
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
صورة أمامية لـ مكنسة كهربائية من LG ذات هيكل أسطواني، بقدرة 1800 واط، سعة صندوق الغبار 1.2 لتر، وبلون فضي لامع VK7317NHT
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG
VK7317NHT.APSGNAG

الميزات الرئيسية

  • ضاغط الغبار التلقائي
  • احتجاز الغبار بطريقة صحية
  • جهاز تحكم سهل الاستخدام
  • أنبوب تلسكوبي
المزيد
جائزة "CHOICE" لأفضل علامة تجارية

CHOICE

أفضل علامة تجارية للمكانس الكهربائية اليدوية في أستراليا

أفضل علامة تجارية لعامي 2024 و2025

مكنسة كهربائية من LG بدون كيس، تتميز بلمسات باللون الأرجواني ونظام فلترة إعصاري، مع عرض لحاوية الغبار القابلة للفصل.

Automatic Dust Kompressor™

تعمل اللوحة الآلية على ضغط الأوساخ والغبار المجمع، مما يتيح لك استيعاب ما يصل إلى 4 أضعاف الكمية في سلة الغبار*. مع وجود مساحة أكبر في السلة، لن تحتاج إلى تفريغ السلة كثيرًا مما يوفر وقتك.

*بناءً على نتائج الاختبارات الداخلية لشركة LG، تمت ملاحظة نتائج الاختبار بواسطة Intertek. تم إجراء الاختبار باستخدام مكنسة كهربائية سلكية من LG‏ (VK8318NHAUG) ومقارنتها بنفس الطراز أوقفت تشغيل وظيفة Kompressor.

**قد تختلف قابلية الضغط الفعلية حسب الأوساخ والغبار وبيئة التشغيل.

يقوم جهاز Kompressor™ بضغط الغبار الموجود في صندوق التجميع تلقائيًا، مما يسهل على المستخدم تفريغه.

سهولة التفريغ

لم يكن تفريغ المكنسة الكهربائية أسهل من أي وقت مضى؛ فما أن تمتلئ حتى يمكنك ببساطة إفراغ محتوياتها في سلة المهملات!

احتجاز الغبار بطريقة صحية

يساعد الفلتر متعدد المراحل على التقاط ما يصل إلى 99.999% من جزيئات الغبار التي يصل حجمها إلى 0.5~0.42 ميكرون².

مكنسة كهربائية من LG مع عرض أجزائها، بما في ذلك حاوية الغبار والفلتر وشعارات الاعتماد.

  • Front View

  • Rear View

*معتمد من قبل مؤسسة BAF(British Allergy Foundation) - ختم الاعتماد للمنتج لكونه يقلل من التعرض لعث غبار المنزل ومسببات الحساسية الناتجة عن القطط.

**استند الاختبار الذي أجرته شركة SLG إلى IEC 62885-2 وEN 60312-1، وتم اختبار قدرة الاحتفاظ بالغبار عند 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ حجم الجسيمات في وضع التيربو وبلغ متوسطها 99.999% (درجة ممتازة، 5 نجوم).

***قد تختلف القدرة على الاحتفاظ بالغبار حسب بيئة التشغيل.

توضح هذه الصورة مدى سهولة وجود أزرار التشغيل والإيقاف ومستويات الطاقة على مقبض أنبوب المكنسة الكهربائية.

التحكم في متناول يدك

تحكم بسهولة في جميع الإعدادات بمجرد تمرير إصبعك.

تُظهر هذه الصورة أن الأنبوب التلسكوبي مريح للاستخدام لأنه قابل لتعديل الطول.

أنبوب تلسكوبي

يمكنك بسهولة تعديل طول الأنبوب التلسكوبي حسب الارتفاع الذي تفضله للاستخدام المريح.

أدوات التنظيف

كفاءة عالية في التقاط الغبار والأوساخ بفضل أدوات التنظيف المتنوعة

تُظهر الصورة فوهة متعددة الأسطح.

فوهة متعددة الأسطح

تُظهر الصورة أداة تنظيف الشقوق.

أداة الشقوق

تُظهر أداة تنجيد.

أداة تنجيد

هل تريد الاستمتاع بتجربة تشغيل بدون استخدام اليدين؟

قم بتفريغ المكنسة وتخزينها وشحنها في مكان واحد باستخدام مكنسة LG CordZero® اليدوية ذات ميزة التفريغ التلقائي التي تغير قواعد اللعبة. برج أنيق قائم بذاته، يخزن جميع الملحقات المرفقة بشكل منظم دون الحاجة إلى تثبيته على الحائط.

اكتشف المزيد

Frequently Asked Questions

ما ميزات هذا المنتج؟

تختلف المزايا حسب الطراز. لا تتوفر جميع الميزات المشار إليها في الأسئلة والأجوبة أدناه على كل منتج في مجموعة LG. يرجى الرجوع إلى المواصفات / صفحات المنتج للحصول على التفاصيل حسب الطراز.

هل يمكنني العثور على قطع غيار وملحقات مكانس LG الكهربائية (LG Vacuum Cleaner)؟ 

نعم، نقدم مجموعة من قطع الغيار والملحقات عبر جميع مكانسنا الكهربائية، بما في ذلك المرشحات وبكرات الفرشاة والملحقات. يمكن شراء هذه المنتجات بشكل منفصل عبر موقع LG الإلكتروني أو بورصة LG الرسمية.

ما الفرق بين المكنسة العمودية (handstick) ومكنسة (Vacuum cleaner) الخالية من الأكياس؟

تتميز المكنسات الكهربائية العمودية (handstick vacuum cleaner) بميزات المكنسة الكهربائية اللاسلكية وخفيفة الوزن والقابلة للمناورة المصممة للتنظيف السريع وسهولة الاستخدام. من ناحية أخرى، المكنسات الكهربائية الخالية من الأكياس تجمع الغبار والحطام في سلة أو حاوية أوساخ بدلاً من الأكياس المخصصة للاستخدام لمرة واحدة. غالبًا ما تكون المكانس الخالية من الأكياس أكبر في الحجم، ولكنها لا تزال منتجًا فعالاً وسهل الاستخدام.

ما هي مزايا اختيار مكنسة كهربائية من LG بدون كيس مقارنة بالطرازات التقليدية المزودة بأكياس؟

 تتميز مكنساتنا اليدوية الكهربائية من LG التي تعمل بدون أكياس بالعديد من المزايا، بما في ذلك توفير التكاليف بفضل عدم الحاجة إلى شراء أكياس بديلة، وميزات تفريغ سهلة، وتقليل الأثر البيئي من خلال التخلص من الحاجة إلى الأكياس التي تستخدم لمرة واحدة. 

هل من السهل تفريغ وتنظيف المكانس الكهربائية من LG التي لا تحتوي على كيس؟

نعم، فقد صُممت مكانس LG الكهربائية اليدوية التي لا تحتوي على كيس مع مراعاة راحة المستخدم. وعادةً ما تتميز بآليات بسيطة تعمل بلمسة واحدة لتفريغ صندوق الغبار، بالإضافة إلى فلاتر قابلة للغسل يمكن تنظيفها بسهولة للحفاظ على الأداء الأمثل. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، تُعد سهولة تفريغ سلة الغبار ميزة مهمة لامتلاك مكنسة كهربائية بدون كيس، حيث توفر خيارًا مريحًا وقابلاً لإعادة الاستخدام لتفريغ وعاء الغبار.

هل تتمتع المكانس الكهربائية من LG التي لا تحتوي على كيس بقدرة شفط قوية؟

نعم، تم تصميم مكانس LG الكهربائية التي لا تحتوي على أكياس لتوفر قوة شفط عالية وأداءً فعالاً في التقاط الأوساخ، مما يضمن تنظيفاً شاملاً لمختلف الأسطح، بما في ذلك السجاد والأرضيات الخشبية والبلاط والمفروشات. 

هل تتوفر طرز مختلفة من المكانس الكهربائية بدون كيس من LG؟

وبالطبع، نقدم مجموعة متنوعة من طرازات المكانس الكهربائية التي لا تحتاج إلى كيس لتلبية مختلف احتياجات التنظيف والتفضيلات. تتميز بعض طرازاتنا بميزات مبتكرة مثل تقنية Kompressor وملحقات الأسطوانات، فضلاً عن مجموعة واسعة من الخيارات اللونية. تختلف هذه الطرز أيضًا في ميزات مثل قوة الشفط وأنواع الفرش وأنظمة الفلترة والملحقات الإضافية التي تلبي الاحتياجات وأنماط الحياة المختلفة لعملائنا.

طباعة

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