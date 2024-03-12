Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
غسالة سعة 17 كجم مع مجفف سعة 10 كجم ، غسالة ذات تحميل أمامي ، لون أبيض ، غسالة ومجفف في واحد ، Eco Hybrid ، Turbo Wash ، True Steam ،6 Motion DD اضافة قطع ، Inverter Direct Drive ، تشخيص ذكي ، ™ThinQ + ميكرويف | 42 لتر | تقنية الطهي والتسخين السريع | NeoChef

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

أماكن الشراء

غسالة سعة 17 كجم مع مجفف سعة 10 كجم ، غسالة ذات تحميل أمامي ، لون أبيض ، غسالة ومجفف في واحد ، Eco Hybrid ، Turbo Wash ، True Steam ،6 Motion DD اضافة قطع ، Inverter Direct Drive ، تشخيص ذكي ، ™ThinQ + ميكرويف | 42 لتر | تقنية الطهي والتسخين السريع | NeoChef

WS1710WHT.MS4295C

غسالة سعة 17 كجم مع مجفف سعة 10 كجم ، غسالة ذات تحميل أمامي ، لون أبيض ، غسالة ومجفف في واحد ، Eco Hybrid ، Turbo Wash ، True Steam ،6 Motion DD اضافة قطع ، Inverter Direct Drive ، تشخيص ذكي ، ™ThinQ + ميكرويف | 42 لتر | تقنية الطهي والتسخين السريع | NeoChef

Bundle image
Products in this Bundle: 2
ميكروويف إل جي MS4295CIS

MS4295CIS

ميكرويف | 42 لتر | تقنية الطهي والتسخين السريع | NeoChef
WS1710WHT

WS1710WHT

غسالة سعة 17 كجم مع مجفف سعة 10 كجم ، غسالة ذات تحميل أمامي ، لون أبيض ، غسالة ومجفف في واحد ، Eco Hybrid ، Turbo Wash ، True Steam ،6 Motion DD اضافة قطع ، Inverter Direct Drive ، تشخيص ذكي ، ™ThinQ
غسالة ومجفف في جهاز واحد

غسالة ومجفف في جهاز واحد



يُعد جهاز المجفف والغسالة المتكامل من إل جي صيحة أخرى في تقنياتنا الرائدة في مجال الأجهزة. وفّر حيزًا في منزلك وانعم مع عائلتك بمساحة أكبر.

بسيطة، متعددة الاستخدامات، ™LG NeoChef




يظهر LG Neochef™ موضوع في المطبخ.


الملخص

طباعة
السعة
42لتر
الأبعاد (العرض x العمق x الارتفاع)
544x307x432
التكنولوجيا الرئيسية
عاكس ذكي
ميزة إضافية
تسخين يتميز بالسهولة

كل المواصفات

ميزات التحكم

شاشة التحكم

LED أبيض اللون

نوع التحكم

زجاج يعمل باللمس

الأبعاد/الأوزان

أبعاد التعبئة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) (مم)

608 × 331 × 477

المقاس الداخلي (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) (مم)

432 × 307 × 544

أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) (مم)

544 × 307 × 432

وزن المنتج (كجم)

11.5

وزن الشحن (كجم)

14.8

الطاقة/التقديرات

خرج الطاقة (واط)

1200

مصدر الطاقة المطلوب (فولت / هرتز)

220/50~60

ميزات فرن ميكروويف

خرج طاقة المايكروويف (واط)

1200

سعة الفرن (لتر)

42

حجم القرص الدوار (مم)

360

المواصفات الأساسية

تصميم الباب

Smog

EasyClean

نعم

اللون الخارجي

فضي راقي

سعة الفرن (لتر)

42

النوع

Solo

ميزات الملاءمة والراحة

التأمين ضد عبث الأطفال

نعم

ساعة

نعم

EasyClean

نعم

إعدادات الوقت

نعم

أساليب الطهي

اعادة تسخين ذاتي

8

إذابة الصقيع العاكس

4

تذويب

2

مقاوم للماء

3

إزالة العسر

2

تدفئة

3

التصميم / التشطيب

تصميم الباب

Smog

نوع فتح الباب

تأرجح جانبي

اللون الخارجي

فضي راقي

الملخص

طباعة

Dimension (mm)

WS1710WHT
السعة
غسالة 17كجم, مجففة 10كجم
الأبعاد (العرض X الارتفاع X العمق,mm)
770x990x700
التكنولوجيا الرئيسية
غسالة ومجفف في واحد
ميزة إضافية
Eco Hybrid

كل المواصفات

المواصفات العامة

سعة

غسالة (17كجم) / مجففة (10كجم)

الأبعاد (العرضxالعمقxالارتفاع ملم)

990x770x700

لون

أبيض

ما يقوله الناس

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟


نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا


اشترِ مباشرةً

Bundle image

WS1710WHT.MS4295C

غسالة سعة 17 كجم مع مجفف سعة 10 كجم ، غسالة ذات تحميل أمامي ، لون أبيض ، غسالة ومجفف في واحد ، Eco Hybrid ، Turbo Wash ، True Steam ،6 Motion DD اضافة قطع ، Inverter Direct Drive ، تشخيص ذكي ، ™ThinQ + ميكرويف | 42 لتر | تقنية الطهي والتسخين السريع | NeoChef