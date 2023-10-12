About Cookies on This Site

غسالة سعة 17 كجم مع مجفف سعة 10 كجم ، غسالة ذات تحميل أمامي ، لون فضي غير قابل للصدأ ، غسالة ومجفف في واحد ، Eco Hybrid Turbo Wash ، True Steam ،6 Motion DD اضافة ملابس، Inverter Direct Drive ، تشخيص ذكي ، ™ThinQ

غسالة سعة 17 كجم مع مجفف سعة 10 كجم ، غسالة ذات تحميل أمامي ، لون فضي غير قابل للصدأ ، غسالة ومجفف في واحد ، Eco Hybrid Turbo Wash ، True Steam ،6 Motion DD اضافة ملابس، Inverter Direct Drive ، تشخيص ذكي ، ™ThinQ

WS1710XMT

غسالة سعة 17 كجم مع مجفف سعة 10 كجم ، غسالة ذات تحميل أمامي ، لون فضي غير قابل للصدأ ، غسالة ومجفف في واحد ، Eco Hybrid Turbo Wash ، True Steam ،6 Motion DD اضافة ملابس، Inverter Direct Drive ، تشخيص ذكي ، ™ThinQ

غسالة ومجفف في جهاز واحد

غسالة ومجفف في جهاز واحد


يُعد جهاز المجفف والغسالة المتكامل من إل جي صيحة أخرى في تقنياتنا الرائدة في مجال الأجهزة. وفّر حيزًا في منزلك وانعم مع عائلتك بمساحة أكبر.
وفر الماء والوقت مع EcoHybrid

وفر الماء والوقت مع EcoHybrid


توفر تقنية EcoHybrid الماء أو تقلل دورة التجفيف. حدد إما وضع Eco dry (تجفيف بيئي)، وهو وضع لا يستخدم ماءً للتجفيف، أو وضع التجفيف العادي لتقليل دورة التجفيف بالكامل وتقليل تكاليف الطاقة.
غسل مميز يتوافق مع نمط الحياة السريع
™‎TurboWash

غسل مميز يتوافق مع نمط الحياة السريع

 

تعني مجموعة TurboWash المؤلفة من رش الماء للنقع السريع، وحركة الفلترة أنه يمكن إنقاص وقت الغسل حتى 39 دقيقة فقط، ولكن مع أداء غسل قوي محسّن.

*تم اختبارها بواسطة معمل إل جي؛ بحمولة 3.5 كجم، يتم إنهاء الدورة العادية مع خيار Turbowash في غضون 39±%5 دقيقة.
*بناءً على الغسل الأساسي فقط وقد تختلف النتيجة تبعًا للبلد.

تقليل مسببات الحساسية بنسبة �.9 بالمائة
™‎TrueSteam

تقليل مسببات الحساسية بنسبة %99.9 بالمائة

تنشط تقنية ™TrueSteam خاصية العناية بالحساسية، وفرد القماش بالبخار، و™Steam Softener‎ (تنعيم بالبخار). تحسين جودة الحياة بالحفاظ على بيئة صحية أو خالية من مسببات الحساسية.

*تقليل مسببات الحساسية بنسبة %99.9 بالمائة وتقنية مصدق عليها من قِبل BAF.

إضافة قطعة

إضافة قطعة

 

إذا فاتك وضع الملابس أثناء الغسل، فما عليك سوى الضغط على Add Garment (إضافة ملابس) وأضف أي ملابس بداية من الجوارب الصغيرة حتى السترات الكبيرة. أيًا كانت دورة الغسل التي حددتها، يمكن فتح الباب* على الفور (في غضون حوالي 3 ثوانٍ)** أثناء الغسل.

*وفقًا لكمية الملابس، ونوع القماش، قد لا يتم تحرير قفل الباب. إذا كانت درجة حرارة الماء أعلى من 40 درجة مئوية، فلن يتم تحرير قفل الباب تحقيقًا للسلامة.
**مدة التحرير أقل من 3 ثوانٍ.

غسل مثالي للأقمشة
المحرك ذو الدفع المباشر سداسي الحركة

غسل مثالي للأقمشة

 

يمكنك تحديد برنامج غسل، كما أن تقنية المحرك ذي الدفع المباشر سداسي الحركة تُحرّك حاوية الغسيل في اتجاهات متعددة، مما يُعطي الأقمشة عناية صحيحة مع تنظيف الملابس نظافة فائقة.

اهتزاز أقل، وضوضاء أقل
محرك الدفع المباشر ذو العاكس

اهتزاز أقل، وضوضاء أقل

 

تحسّن محركات الدفع المباشر ذات العاكس عالية الكفاءة من أداء الغسل والمتانة ولكن دون ضوضاء واهتزاز. إضافة إلى ذلك، تُبدد المحركات طاقة أقل، وتقلل استهلاك الكهرباء.

™Smart Diagnosis

يستكشف ™Smart Diagnosis بسرعة أي مشكلة صغيرة قبل أن تتفاقم ويصلحها.

 

 
ThinQ™‎

ThinQ™‎

جهاز ذكي

 

باستخدام تقنية ™ThinQ‎، تصبح الغسالة أكثر ذكاءً بدايةً من تشغيل الغسل عن بُعد وحتى تنزيل دورة إضافية. تفاعل بسهولة معها وتمكّن من الوصول إلى أحدث الابتكارات باستخدام اتصال Wi-Fi.

 

 

*Google و Google Home هما علامتان تجاريتان لشركة Google LLC.
*Amazon و Alexa و Echo وجميع الشعارات وعلامات الحركة ذات الصلة هي علامات تجارية لشركة Amazon.com أو Inc أو الشركات التابعة لها.
*تمت إعادة تسمية LG SmartThinQ لتصبح LG ThinQ.
*قد تختلف الميزات الذكية والمنتج المساعد الصوتي حسب البلد والطراز. تحقق من بائع التجزئة المحلي أو LG لمعرفة مدى توفر الخدمة.

التصميم والميزات والمواصفات عرضة للتغيير دون إشعار مسبق. صور المنتج قد تتغير من بلد الى اخر. قد لا تتوفر بعض الميزات في مقاطع الفيديو في جميع المنتجات.
قد تختلف التفاصيل المعروضة على صور المنتج حسب المنطقة أو البلد أو الطراز

المنتجات الموصى بها

Table Caption
الميزات WS1408XMT WS1610XM WS1810XM
WS1408XMT
غسالة 14 كجم مع مجفف 8 كجم غسالة ذات تحميل أمامي ، VCM Color، AIDD ، غسالة ومجفف في واحد ، Turbo Wash، Steam ، اضافة قطع ، Inverter Direct Drive،<br>™Smart Diagnosis، ThinQ
WS1610XM
غسالة 16 كيلو الرئيسية مع مجفف 10 كجم + غسالة صغيرة بحجم 3.5 كجم (غسالة) فضي اللون. >(واي فاي) ، بخار حقيقي ، مجفف توربو
WS1810XM
WS1810XM
السعة 14 كجم 16 كجم 18 كجم
الأبعاد 645×770×940 700×770×990 700×770×990
™‎ThinQ نعم نعم نعم
™‎TurboWash360 لا لا لا
™‎AI DD نعم لا لا
من أين أشتري من أين أشتري من أين أشتري

الملخص

طباعة

الأبعاد

WS1710XMT
السعة
غسالة 17كجم, مجففة 10كجم
الأبعاد (العرض X الارتفاع X العمق,mm)
770x990x700
التكنولوجيا الرئيسية
غسالة ومجفف في واحد
ميزة إضافية
Eco Hybrid

المواصفات الرئيسية

الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

17

أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

700 × 990 × 770

كل المواصفات

السعة

الحد الأقصى لسعة التجفيف (كجم)

10

الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

17

الأبعاد والأوزان

أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

700 × 990 × 770

المواد واللمسة النهائية

لون الهيكل

ستانلس فضي

ما يقوله الناس

