غسالة ملابس سعة 18 كجم مع مجفف سعة 10 كجم، غسالة تحميل أمامي، محرك دفع مباشر بست حركات، محرك دفع مباشر بالذكاء الاصطناعي، بخار، ThinQ ،TurboWash360، لون أسود مطفي + مكنسة يدوية لاسلكية LG CordZero™ A9Kompressor

WSN1810BMT.A9K-SOL
الميزات الرئيسية

  • سعة كبيرة
  • Deep-learning AI DD™
  • TurboWash™ 360o
  • شفط قوي
  • Kompressor™ - ضغط الغبار وسهولة التفريغ
  • حزمة Dual PowerPack™ مزدوجة لوقت تشغيل يصل إلى 120 دقيقة
المزيد
2 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة
WSN1810BMT|صورة أمامية

WSN1810BMT

غسالة 18 كجم + مجفف 10 كجم | TurboWash360
A9K-SOLO

A9K-SOLO

مكنسة يدوية لاسلكية LG CordZero™ A9Kompressor

استكشف الميزات الرئيسية للغسالة الجديدة

تُبرز الغسالة مساحة داخلية أوسع

سعة كبيرة

تتعامل مع الأحمال الكبيرة في نفس حجم الجسم

يُظهر أن تقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي تُضبط وفقًا لوزن القماش وأداء كل نوع

™Deep-learning AI DD

"تُحسِّن أداء التنظيف حسب وزن القماش ونوعه "

تُظهر غسيلاً سريعًا مع رذاذ متعدد الاتجاهات

TurboWash™ 360o

تغسل بسرعة باستخدام بخاخ متعدد الاتجاهات يستغرق 39 دقيقة فقط

يوجد كلب مستلقي أمام الغسالة وأيقونة صوت

تشغيل سلس

مصممة لتقليل الاهتزازات والضوضاء أثناء الاستخدام

شفط قوي لتنظيف عميق3

شفط قوي لتنظيف عميق

يساعد الجمع بين Smart Inverter Motor™ وAxial Turbo Cyclone الذي يفصل بين الغبار والقاذورات على توفير شفط قوي طويل الأمد.

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

السعة - الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

18

الأبعاد والأوزان - أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

&lrm;650 x 950 x 780 &lrm;

الميزات - Steam

نعم

خيارات إضافية - العناية بتجعّد الملابس

لا

التقنية الذكية - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

نعم

كل المواصفات

خيارات إضافية

Wi-Fi

نعم

إضافة قطعة

نعم

تشغيل/إيقاف تشغيل الجرس‏

نعم

التأمين ضد عبث الأطفال

نعم

ColdWash

نعم

إنهاء التأخير

نعم

مستوى المنظف

نعم

إضاءة الحلة

لا

تنظيف فوهة ezDispense

لا

الغسل الأولي

نعم

بدء التشغيل عن بُعد

نعم

شطف+

نعم

الشطف + العصر

نعم

مستوى مليّن الملابس

نعم

عصر

5 مستويات

Steam

نعم

درجة الحرارة

بارد/20/30/40/60/95 مئوية

تنظيف الحوض

نعم

TurboWash

نعم

غسل

نعم

العناية بتجعّد الملابس

لا

السعة

الحد الأقصى لسعة التجفيف (كجم)

10

الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

18

التحكم والشاشة

موقت التأجيل

3-19 ساعة

نوع الشاشة

بكره دواره + أزرار تحكم باللمس مع إضاءة إل إي دي

إشارة قفل الباب

نعم

الأبعاد والأوزان

أبعاد الصندوق (العرض*العمق*الارتفاع بالمم)

‎710 x 1012 x 800 ‎

عمق المنتج من الغطاء الخلفي إلى الباب (العمق بالمم)

950

عمق المنتج أثناء فتح الباب بزاوية 90 درجة (العمق بالمم)

1280

أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

‎650 x 950 x 780 ‎

الوزن يتضمن التغليف (كجم)

93.0

الوزن (كجم)

86.0

الميزات

المحرك ذو الدفع المباشر السداسي الحركة

نعم

إضافة قطعة

نعم

محرك الدفع المباشر الذي يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

إعادة بدء تلقائية

نعم

نظام Centum

لا

رافع الحلة

رافع نحيف من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ

إضاءة الحلة

لا

الأسطوانة الداخلية المزخرفة

نعم

إشارة نهاية الدورة

نعم

ezDispense

لا

نظام كشف الرغوة

نعم

محرك الدفع المباشر ذو العاكس

نعم

قواعد التسوية

نعم

LoadSense

نعم

حوض من الصلب الذي لا يصدأ

نعم

Steam

نعم

Steam+‎

لا

TurboWash360˚

نعم

النوع

غسالة ومجفف تحميل أمامي

مستشعر الاهتزاز

نعم

تغذية المياه (ساخنة / باردة)

بارد فقط

مستوى الماء

تلقائي

المواد واللمسة النهائية

لون الهيكل

أسود مطفي

نوع الباب

غطاء زجاجي أسود ملون

الخيارات/الملحقات

متوافق مع LG TWINWash

لا

البرامج

عناية بملابس الأطفال بالبخار

لا

غسيل AI

نعم

عناية ضد الحساسية (الغسالة)

نعم

غسل أوتوماتيكي

لا

عناية بملابس الأطفال

نعم

ملابس الأطفال

لا

انتعاش المفارش

نعم

ملاءات السرير

نعم

غسيل بارد

نعم

العناية بالألوان

نعم

القطن

نعم

القطن+

لا

غسل الملابس الداكنة

لا

الملابس الحساسة

نعم

شطف مزدوج

نعم

دورة التحميل

نعم

داون جاكيت

نعم

قمصان

نعم

تجفيف فقط

نعم

اللحف

نعم

العناية السهلة

لا

Eco 40-60

لا

العناية الرقيقة

لا

غسيل معقم

نعم

مكثف 60

لا

جينز

نعم

أقمشة مختلطة

لا

قميص واحد

نعم

الأماكن المفتوحة

لا

غسيل العناية من الحيوانات الأليفة

نعم

كويك 14 (سرعة 14)

لا

سريع 30

لا

غسل سريع

نعم

غسل سريع + تنشيف

نعم

أيام ممطرة

نعم

إعادة الإنعاش

لا

شطف فقط

نعم

شطف+تنشيف

نعم

الزي المدرسي

نعم

غسيل هادئ

نعم

ملابس مفردة

نعم

العناية بالبشرة

لا

الأكمام والياقات

لا

حمولة صغيرة

نعم

الشطف الذكي

نعم

دوران فقط

نعم

ملابس رياضية (ملابس الأنشطة الرياضية)

لا

عناية بالبقع

نعم

إنتعاش البخار

لا

المناشف

نعم

تنظيف الحوض

نعم

39غسيل فائق السرعة

نعم

49غسيل فائق السرعة

لا

59غسيل فائق السرعة

لا

الغسل + التجفيف

نعم

غسيل فقط

نعم

الصوف (غسيل يدوي / صوف)

نعم

التقنية الذكية

تنزيل الدورة

نعم

مراقبة الطاقة

نعم

بدء التشغيل عن بُعد ومراقبة الدورة

نعم

تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

نعم

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

نعم

وظيفة Tub Clean Coach لتنظيف الحوض

نعم

الاقتران الذكي

نعم

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

الأبعاد والأوزان (أنظف) - أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

&lrm;260 x 1120 x 270 &lrm;

كل المواصفات

الباركود

الباركود

8806096999721

الملحقات الأساسية

فرشاة التنظيف

لا

أداة الجمع

نعم

أداة الشقوق

نعم

البطارية

البطاريات المرفقة (الكمية)

1 (فردية)

نوع البطارية

ليثيوم أيون

وقت الشحن لكل بطارية (بالدقائق)

240

أقصى وقت تشغيل للبطارية (بالدقائق) (الوضع العادي بدون فوهات)

60

أقصى وقت تشغيل للبطارية (بالدقائق) (الوضع العادي مع فوهة محرك الطاقة)

40

أقصى وقت تشغيل (دقيقة / بطارية) (وضع الطاقة)

30

أقصى وقت تشغيل (دقيقة / بطارية) (وضع الطاقة + فوهة)

20

أقصى وقت تشغيل للبطارية (بالدقائق) (وضع التربو بدون فوهات)

7

أقصى وقت تشغيل للبطارية (بالدقائق) (وضع التربو مع فوهة Power Drive)

6

الأبعاد والأوزان (أنظف)

أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

‎260 x 1120 x 270 ‎

الوزن (كجم)

2.9

الميزات (أكثر نظافة)

مؤشر حالة البطارية

نعم

تحويل إلى محمول في اليد

نعم

حزمة الطاقة المزدوجة

لا

تكنولوجيا الكومبريسور

نعم

محرك محوّل ذكي

نعم

النوع

عصا لاسلكية + محمولة باليد (2 في 1)

الفوهات

فوهة الفراش

لا

فوهة الممسحة

لا

فوهة الحيوانات الأليفة

لا

فوهة الأرضية الصلبة الرفيعة

لا

الفوهة العامة (متعددة الأسطح)

لا

أدوات وملحقات أخرى

فلتر عادم إضافي

لا

أداة إزالة الأوساخ الصلبة

لا

أداة الفراش

لا

وسادات الممسحة (الكمية)

0

أداة متعددة الزوايا

لا

حشو خزان المياه (كوب القياس) لفوهة الممسحة

لا

أداء (أنظف)

سعة صندوق الأتربة (L)

0.44

قوة الشفط القصوى (واط)

220

وضع الطاقة

عادي / قوي / تربو

ما يقوله الناس

