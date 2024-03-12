Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
مكنسة يدوية لاسلكية LG CordZero™ A9Kompressor

مكنسة يدوية لاسلكية LG CordZero™ A9Kompressor

A9K-SOLO

مكنسة يدوية لاسلكية LG CordZero™ A9Kompressor

()
  • front view
  • right side
  • right side
  • lefts side
  • front view
  • back
  • perpsective view
  • side view
  • top view
  • detail view
  • detail view
  • detail view
  • detail view
  • detail view
  • detail view
الميزات الرئيسية

  • شفط قوي
  • Kompressor™ - ضغط الغبار وسهولة التفريغ
  • حزمة Dual PowerPack™ مزدوجة لوقت تشغيل يصل إلى 120 دقيقة
  • زر تحكم لإصبع الإبهام يعمل باللمس
  • 5-Step Filtration System
  • مرشحات قابلة للإزالة والغسيل
المزيد
شفط قوي لتنظيف عميق3

شفط قوي لتنظيف عميق

يساعد الجمع بين Smart Inverter Motor™ وAxial Turbo Cyclone الذي يفصل بين الغبار والقاذورات على توفير شفط قوي طويل الأمد.

تقع منطقة مقبض المكنسة الكهربائية اليدوية على اليسار مع وجود Smart Inverter Motor™ بالجانب الأيمن داخل الجهاز.

توفير تقنية تنظيف قوية ومتينة وقادرة على التحمل

Smart Inverter Motor هو تصميم بدون فرشاة مع الحد الأدنى من الاحتكاك الميكانيكي أثناء التشغيل. يعمل ذلك على تحسين متانة المحرك مما يتيح لشركة LG تقديم ضمان لمدة 10 سنوات على أجزاء المحرك.

يتم ضغط الأوساخ والشعر داخل الحاوية، بحيث يتم التقليل من عدد مرات إفراغها

توفر تقنية LG KOMPRESSOR™ الترويجي الوقت عن طريق ضغط الغبار والشعر المتجمع في السلة. مع انضغاط الغبار والشعر (بحد أقصى 2.4 ضعف مقارنة بالسعة غير المضغوطة*) تحتاج إلى تنظيف السلة بشكل أقل تكرارًا. عندما يحين وقت التفريغ، يتم دفع ذراع Kompressor ببساطة لأسفل مع فتح الباب لمسح المحتويات.

*قد تختلف النتائج حسب بيئة التشغيل.

يضع يد شخص حزمة البطارية داخل المكنسة الكهربائية. على اليسار توجد أيقونة تضم بطاريتين مع علامة +60 دقيقة على الجانب وأسهم. تتحرك البطاريات للإشارة إلى إمكانية تبديلها.

إمكانية التنظيف والشحن في نفس الوقت

مع البطاريتين المدمجتين القابلتين للتبديل، يمكنك التنظيف والشحن في نفس الوقت. وقت تشغيل البطارية يصل إلى 120 دقيقة*.

*استنادًا إلى نتائج الاختبار الداخلي من LG، يصل وقت التشغيل لكل وضع -- الوضع العادي والطاقة والتربو إلى 120 دقيقة و60 دقيقة و14 دقيقة على الترتيب. تنطبق أوقات التشغيل هذه عند استخدام بطاريتين، بحيث يتم شحن إحداهما في المكنسة الكهربائية والأخرى يتم شحنها مباشرةً بواسطة محطة الشحن. مع بطارية واحدة (يتم شحن البطارية مباشرةً من محطة الشحن)، يصل وقت التشغيل لكل وضع، أي الوضع العادي والطاقة والتيربو إلى 60 دقيقة و30 دقيقة و7 دقائق على التوالي.

**تم إجراء الاختبار في درجة حرارة الغرفة (26 درجة مئوية، 78.8 درجة فهرنهايت)، بدون أي فوهة، مع تشغيل Wi-Fi.

***وقت التشغيل مع فوهة محرك الطاقة (Power Drive Nozzle) لكل وضع--الوضع العادي، وضع الطاقة وضع التوربو-- يصل إلى 80 دقيقة، 40 دقيقة و12 دقيقة على التوالي عند استخدام بطاريتين. مع بطارية واحدة، يصل وقت التشغيل لكل وضع-- الوضع العادي، وضع الطاقة وضع التوربو- إلى 40 دقيقة و20 دقيقة و6 دقائق على التوالي. قد يختلف وقت التشغيل الفعلي حسب بيئة التشغيل وساعات الاستخدام.

ثلاث صور توضح المكنسة الكهربائية الموجودة في حامل الشحن في مواقع مختلفة: الأولى تحتوي على حامل الشحن بجوار الأريكة، والثانية بجوار المكتب، والثالثة بجوار السرير.

خيارات الشحن والتخزين

يمكن تخزين المكنسة العمودية CordZero بسهولة ودقة في منزلك بثلاث طرق مختلفة: وضع التثبيت على الحائط، ووضع الحامل الأرضي، والوضع المضغوط.

سهولة التخزين والشحن في أي مكان. لا داعي للتدريبات.

يحتوي حامل الشحن على ثلاثة خيارات للتخزين: قائم بذاته، وصغير الحجم، وحامل تقليدي مثبت على الحائط.

*بعد الغسيل، تأكد من تجفيف المرشحات بالكامل قبل إعادة تجميعها. قد يختلف وقت التجفيف حسب الموسم أو درجة الحرارة أو الرطوبة.

يد تمسك يد بمقبض المكنسة الكهربائية ذات العصا اليدوية. يعرض المقبض زر التشغيل/إيقاف التشغيل، وزر Wi-Fi وزر Turbo.

ميزات التحكم بلمسة واحدة من إبهامك

يسهل تحديد مستويات التشغيل وإيقاف التشغيل والطاقة بما في ذلك وضع "التشغيل" بلمسة إبهام.

يظهر المنتج في منظر جانبي مع سهم على الأنبوب يشير إلى خيار التمديد على 4 مراحل. يُظهر الرسم الخطي على اليسار امتداد العصا إلى 3.68 قدمًا ثم إلى 2.89 قدمًا وتدويرها.

إمكانية تعديل طول العصا بقصد إتاحة تعدد الاستخدام

يمكن تمديدها أو تقليصها بسهولة للتخزين والاستخدام متعدد الاستخدامات على الأرضيات والمناطق التي يصعب الوصول إليها.

فيديو يظهر به صنبور قيد التشغيل حيث يملأ الماء نصف الصورة لإظهار سهولة تنظيف العناصر الثلاثة التي تشكل المرشح ونظام الشفط الخاص بالمكنسة الكهربائية اليدوية الطافية بالصورة.

مرشحات قابلة للإزالة والغسيل

حافظ على مكنستك الكهربائية بسهولة عن طريق إزالة الفلاتر وغسلها. بمرور الوقت، تتراكم الأوساخ على الفلاتر داخل مكنستك الكهربائية. يمكن إزالة الفلتر المعدني والفلتر المسبق القماش وفلتر الغبار الناعم (fine dust filter) وغسلها في الماء لتنظيف الأوساخ. اترك الفلاتر لتجف تمامًا قبل إعادتها إلى الفراغ.

*بعد الغسيل، تأكد من تجفيف المرشحات بالكامل قبل إعادة تجميعها. قد يختلف وقت التجفيف حسب الموسم أو درجة الحرارة أو الرطوبة.

تم فصل نظام 5-Step Filtration System الخاص بالمنتج وعرضه بأسهم وكلمات تشير إلى كل خطوة مع: الشفط الأول، المرشح المعدني الخاص بالغبار، الشفط الثاني، Pre-Filter™وFine Dust Filter.

نظِّف الأرضيات والتقط جسيمات الغبار الدقيقة باستخدام نظام 5-Step Filtration System

استمتع بتنظيف فائق الدقة مع نظام الترشيح المكوّن من 5 مراحل (5-step filtration system)! يقوم بفصل الغبار داخل الحاوية ثم يرشّح الجسيمات الدقيقة المتبقية، ليزيل ما يصل إلى 99.999% من الجسيمات بحجم 0.5㎛ إلى 4.2㎛، مما يمنحك هواءً أكثر نقاءً ومنزلاً أكثر نظافة.

*استند الاختبار الذي أجرته شركة SLG إلى IEC 62885-2 وEN 60312-1، وتم اختبار قدرة الاحتفاظ بالغبار عند 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ حجم الجسيمات في وضع التيربو وبلغ متوسطها 99.999% (درجة ممتازة، 5 نجوم). قد تختلف القدرة على الاحتفاظ بالغبار حسب بيئة التشغيل.

توجد المكنسة الكهربائية في حامل الشحن في غرفة المعيشة في الخلفية مع امرأة تنظر إلى هاتفها في المقدمة. صورة لشاشة الهاتف تُظهر تاريخ تنظيف منتجها.

تلقي التنبيهات والمراقبة لتنظيف عميق وقوي

يساعد تطبيق ThinQ بمراقبة مكنسة CordZero™ A9 Kompressor عن طريق تنبيهك للتحقق من حالة المرشح ووقت شحن البطارية، بالإضافة إلى تشغيل التشخيص وسجل التنظيف، كل ذلك من خلال تطبيق واحد.*

*الهاتف الذكي المتوافق Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) أو أحدث أو iOS 9 أو أحدث) مطلوب لتطبيق LG ThinQ®. يلزم اتصال بيانات Wi-Fi للهواتف المحمولة والمنزل.

تتضمن العبوة فوهة Power Drive Nozzles™

فوهة سطحية متعددة

باور درايف™ الصغيرة

نظف الأسطح القماشية مثل الأرائك وأثاث الحيوانات الأليفة والفراش من فراء الحيوانات الأليفة.

فوهة Power Drive™ رقيقة

تزيل فوهة Power Drive™ الرقيقة الغبار والأوساخ ووبر الحيوانات الأليفة بشكل فعال من الأماكن التي يصعب الوصول إليها.

الملحقات وأدوات التنظيف

أداة الشقوق

تمتاز أداة الشقوق بالفائدة في لتنظيف المناطق الحرجة التي يصعب الوصول إليها.

أداة التجميع

تعد أداة التجميع ملحق شامل 2 في 1 يمكن ضبطه بين الفرشاة الناعمة أو الفوهة الصلبة.

