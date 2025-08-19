About Cookies on This Site

غسالة 12 ك | مجفف 8 كجم | ThinQ | AI DD + مكنسة يدوية لاسلكية LG CordZero™ A9 Air Vacuum Cleaner

غسالة 12 ك | مجفف 8 كجم | ThinQ | AI DD + مكنسة يدوية لاسلكية LG CordZero™ A9 Air Vacuum Cleaner

غسالة 12 ك | مجفف 8 كجم | ThinQ | AI DD + مكنسة يدوية لاسلكية LG CordZero™ A9 Air Vacuum Cleaner

WSV1208BST.A9LSLIM
الميزات الرئيسية

  • ™AI DD (عناية ذكية مع حماية أكثر للقماش بنسبة %18)
  • غسالة ومجفف في جهاز واحد
  • بخار+
  • 1.97 كجم فقط. منتج خفيف الوزن وقوي
  • حامل موفر للمساحة
  • نصائح وأدوات عند تنظيف الشقوق
المزيد
2 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة
WSV1208BST

WSV1208BST

غسالة 12 ك | مجفف 8 كجم | ThinQ | AI DD
A9LSLIM

A9LSLIM

مكنسة يدوية لاسلكية LG CordZero™ A9 Air Vacuum Cleaner
عناية ذكية مع حماية أكثر للقماش بنسبة ?
™AI DD

عناية ذكية مع حماية أكثر للقماش بنسبة %18

بناءً على بيانات كبيرة من تجربة الغسل المتراكمة، توفر تقنية ™‎AI DD‎ حركة الغسل المثلى للعناية بالغسيل.

 

*تم الاختبار بواسطة Intertek في مارس 2019. دورة قطن بوزن 2 كجم من الملابس الداخلية مقارنة بدورة القطن التقليدية لدى إل جي (F4V9RWP2W مقابل FC1450S2W). قد تختلف النتائج بناءً على الملابس والبيئة.

*AI DD متاح في 3 دورات. (قطن ، نسيج مختلط ، العناية السهلة)

صورة مرئية رئيسية لـ Codezero A9 Air Intro

صورة مرئية رئيسية لـ Codezero A9 Air Intro

طباعة

كل المواصفات

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

الأبعاد والأوزان (أنظف) - أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

&lrm;251 x 1026 x 242 &lrm;

كل المواصفات

الباركود

الباركود

8806096421024

الملحقات الأساسية

فرشاة التنظيف

نعم

أداة الجمع

نعم

أداة الشقوق

نعم

البطارية

البطاريات المرفقة (الكمية)

1 (فردية)

نوع البطارية

ليثيوم أيون

وقت الشحن لكل بطارية (بالدقائق)

240

أقصى وقت تشغيل للبطارية (بالدقائق) (الوضع العادي بدون فوهات)

40

أقصى وقت تشغيل للبطارية (بالدقائق) (الوضع العادي مع فوهة محرك الطاقة)

30

أقصى وقت تشغيل (دقيقة / بطارية) (وضع الطاقة)

20

أقصى وقت تشغيل (دقيقة / بطارية) (وضع الطاقة + فوهة)

15

أقصى وقت تشغيل للبطارية (بالدقائق) (وضع التربو بدون فوهات)

7

أقصى وقت تشغيل للبطارية (بالدقائق) (وضع التربو مع فوهة Power Drive)

6

الأبعاد والأوزان (أنظف)

أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

‎251 x 1026 x 242 ‎

الوزن (كجم)

1.97

الميزات (أكثر نظافة)

مؤشر حالة البطارية

نعم

تحويل إلى محمول في اليد

نعم

حزمة الطاقة المزدوجة

لا

تكنولوجيا الكومبريسور

لا

محرك محوّل ذكي

نعم

النوع

عصا لاسلكية + محمولة باليد (2 في 1)

الفوهات

فوهة الفراش

لا

فوهة الممسحة

لا

فوهة الحيوانات الأليفة

لا

فوهة الأرضية الصلبة الرفيعة

نعم

الفوهة العامة (متعددة الأسطح)

لا

أدوات وملحقات أخرى

فلتر عادم إضافي

لا

أداة إزالة الأوساخ الصلبة

لا

أداة الفراش

لا

وسادات الممسحة (الكمية)

0

أداة متعددة الزوايا

لا

حشو خزان المياه (كوب القياس) لفوهة الممسحة

لا

أداء (أنظف)

سعة صندوق الأتربة (L)

0.25

قوة الشفط القصوى (واط)

150

وضع الطاقة

عادي / قوي / تربو

ما يقوله الناس

