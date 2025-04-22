We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
غسالة سعة 15 كجم ، غسالة ذات تحميل أمامي ، لون جوهر الابيض ، Steam ،
الميزات الرئيسية
- غسالات بسعة كبيرة جدًا (XL)، تصميم نحيف وحوض فسيح لاستيعاب كمية أكبر دون أخذ مساحة إضافية
- عناية ذكية بالأقمشة باستخدام تقنية ®AI DD
- اغسل 3 كجم من الملابس في 39 دقيقة فقط باستخدام ®Turbo Clean 360
- قلل من التعرض للمواد المسببة للحساسية على الأقمشة مع دورة Allergy Care وباستخدام خاصية ™+Steam
- تحكم ذكي وحياة ذكية مع LG ThinQ
- ضمان لمدة 10 سنوات على محرك LG Inverter Direct Drive*
احصل على سعة XL
دون أن تشغل مساحة كبيرة.*
مصممة لتناسب غسيلك وحياتك.
*تمت مقارنة أبعاد الطراز الجديد من LG WXLS-1014 (العرض 650 × الارتفاع 950 × العمق 660) مع الطراز السابق LG WXL10-14 (العرض 650 × الارتفاع 940 × العمق 770).
** تم استخدام الفيديو لأغراض التوضيح فقط. عارضة أزياء من الخارج تظهر في الفيديو. يُرجى الرجوع إلى معرض الصور للاطلاع على الطراز المحلي.
أسطوانة بسعة كبيرة جدًا XL
مثالية للأحمال والأغراض الكبيرة
تتناسب مع تصميم العمق القياسية من LG
660 ملم بما في ذلك الباب، 645 ملم بدون الباب
عناية ذكية بالأقمشة باستخدام تقنية ®AI DD
تقييم خصائص الحمولة واختيار الخيار الأفضل
®Turbo Clean 360
اغسل 3 كجم من الغسيل في 39 دقيقة
العمق القياسي
غسالة تنسجم مع أسلوب حياتك بانسيابية وراحة
نجحنا في دمج حوض بسعة كبيرة جدًا ضمن تصميم LG القياسي بعمق 660 ملم فقط.*
استعد بعض المساحة في منزلك دون المساس بحجم المغسلة.
*يعتمد هذا القياس على أبعاد LG القياسية (عرض 600 × ارتفاع 850 × عمق 660 ملم) لطرازات الغسالات بسعة تصل إلى 12 كجم. مقارنة بين أبعاد السعة الكبيرة (XL) في الطراز الجديد LG WXLS-1014 (650×950×660) والطراز السابق LG WXL10-14 (650×940×770)، لتوضيح الفرق في التصميم والكفاءة.
*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي. يُرجى الرجوع إلى معرض صور المنتج.
سعة كبيرة جدًا (XL)
تتسع للمزيد من الأشياء الجيدة
استعد وقتك الثمين للقيام بالمزيد من الأشياء التي تحبها. مع الأسطوانة الرائعة الكبيرة جدًا (XL) التي تزن 14 كجم، يمكنك إنجاز أحمال كبيرة في أسطوانة واحدة. مثالية لغسل الأحمال الكبيرة والأغراض الضخمة مثل اللحف والبطانيات وأغطية السرير من راحة منزلك.
®AI DD
عناية ذكية بالأقمشة باستخدام تقنية
®AI DD
غسالات LG ذات التحميل الأمامي وتقنية AI Direct Drive تزن الحمولة وتتعرف على نعومة الأقمشة لتختار أوتوماتيكيًا أفضل حركات الغسيل، لتمنحك ملابس نظيفة ومحافظة على نعومتها كأنها جديدة.*
*تتوفر ميزة ®AI DD لدورة الغسيل بالذكاء الاصطناعي فقط (AI Wash).
* صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي. يُرجى الرجوع إلى معرض صور المنتج.
®Turbo Clean 360
اغسل 3 كجم من الغسيل في 39 دقيقة فقط
باستخدام نفاثات المياه الفعالة أثناء دورتي الغسيل والشطف، تستطيع هذه الغسالة تنظيف 3 كجم من الملابس خفيفة الاتساخ في 39 دقيقة فقط.*
* خضعت لاختبارات Intertek، دورة TurboWash39 مع 3 كجم من حمولة IEC مقارنة بدورة القطن التقليدية (F0Z6DYPKC). قد تكون النتائج مختلفة حسب البيئة.
**الفيديو لأغراض توضيحية فقط وقد يختلف الوضع في المنتج الفعلي.
سلاسة التشغيل
الحد من الضوضاء والاهتزازات
مزودة بتقنية ومستشعر اهتزاز للمساعدة في تقليل الضوضاء.
*عدد مخمدات الاهتزاز وأوزان التوازن قد يختلف من طراز لآخر حسب التصميم والوظائف.
*الفيديو لأغراض توضيحية فقط وقد يختلف الوضع في المنتج الفعلي.
™Allergy Care مع Steam
قلل من المواد المسببة للحساسية على الأقمشة مع دورة ™Allergy Care وباستخدام خاصية Steam
اختر دورة "™Allergy Care" مع Steam للمساعدة في الحد من مسببات الحساسية المنزلية الشائعة مثل عث غبار المنزل ومسببات الحساسية من القطط والكلاب وحبوب اللقاح وبعض البكتيريا المنزلية والفطريات في الأقمشة.
امرأة وطفل مستلقيان على السرير مبتسمين
*خضعت لاختبارات Intertek، تقلل دورة Allergy Care من الفطريات البكتيرية المنزلية الشائعة والمواد المسببة للحساسية. قد تكون النتائج مختلفة حسب البيئة.
تحكم ذكي وحياة ذكية مع ®LG ThinQ
Control and adjust from your phone
Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.*
Monitor from afar
Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with the LG ThinQ® app.*
Hands-free with voice assistant
Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control. Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.*
*يتوفر تطبيق ®LG ThinQ على الهاتف الذكي المتوافق الذي يعمل بنظام Android أو iOS. يلزم الاتصال ببيانات الهاتف وWi-Fi المنزلي وتسجيل المنتج على تطبيق ®LG ThinQ. يرجى زيارة lg.com/au/lg-thinq للاطلاع على الميزات وتوافق النظام وتوافر الخدمة التي قد تختلف حسب البلد والطراز. جوجل وGoogle Home هما علامتان تجاريتان لشركة Google LLC. جهاز مكبر الصوت الذكي المزود بخاصية التحكم الصوتي غير متضمن.
*بمقارنة أبعاد LG WXLS-1014 الجديدة (650×950×660) مع طراز LG WXL10-14 السابق (650×940×770)، نلاحظ تحديثًا ذكيًا في التصميم لتوفير المساحة.
*يعتمد هذا القياس على أبعاد LG القياسية (عرض 600 × ارتفاع 850 × عمق 660 ملم) لطرازات الغسالات بسعة تصل إلى 12 كجم. مقارنة بين أبعاد السعة الكبيرة (XL) في الطراز الجديد LG WXLS-1014 (650×950×660) والطراز السابق LG WXL10-14 (650×940×770)، لتوضيح الفرق في التصميم والكفاءة.
* صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي. يُرجى الرجوع إلى معرض صور المنتج.
FAQs
Which features does this product have?
Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.
What size washing machine do I need?
The size of the washing machine you need depends on your personal circumstances. For instance, if you're living alone or with a partner, a compact or medium-sized machine, typically between 7 and 8 kg load capacity, might suffice. For an average-sized family or 3-4 person household an 8 to 10kg load capacity may be suitable. However, for larger families or households, you might need a larger capacity washing machine, ranging from 10 to 14 kg. LG offers a broad range of washing machines in various sizes to cater to every kind of household. Measure your available space and compare it with the washing machines dimensions provided in the product specifications to ensure the machine will fit in your home.
How do I choose the right washing machine for my needs?
Choosing a suitable washing machine involves considering several factors. Think about your laundry load, the types of clothes you frequently wash and your preferred washing method (top load or front load). Also, consider features that might be useful to you, like LG Smart Diagnosis for troubleshooting or the 6 Motion Direct Drive technology for custom washing. LG offers various washing machines with different features and capabilities, ensuring a perfect fit for everyone.
How do I choose an energy and water efficient washing machine?
Check the energy label on your chosen LG washing machine for a series of stars, plus a number that tells you the estimated annual energy consumption (kWh/per year) it uses to run. More stars means a more energy-efficient machine, however for consistency you should only compare star ratings and energy consumption between machines of the same capacity and loading type.
At the top of the water rating label, the star rating shows the water efficiency of the product. Understanding the star rating is easy — the more stars, the more water efficient the product is. Use the star rating to compare the water efficiency of different products at a glance. The middle section of the label shows the amount of water used by the product, in which consumption rate details vary by product type. You should only compare star rating and energy consumption between the machines of same capacity and loading type.
How can I help save energy during washing?
Improving the energy use during washing involves some simple steps. Try to wash full loads where possible, use lower temperature settings and use the eco-friendly cycle if your machine has one. Additionally, consider investing in an energy-efficient model.
What are the benefits of a WashTower over a traditional Wash Dryer stack?
An LG WashTower is a combined washer and dryer laundry solution that delivers a stylish, smart and easy to use appliance with a convenient central control panel. Alternatively to a traditional wash dryer stack, the LG Wash tower provides a number of features tailored specifically for a stacked design, whilst maintaining the advanced functionality of an LG washing machine and dryer.
Do I have to reach the top of the WashTower to control it?
No, the WashTower™ has an easy reach control panel designed for user convenience. The centrally located panel provides easy access to both the washer and dryer controls. Additionally the WashTower™ functions and cycles can also be controlled remotely using the ThinQ® app.
How does AI DD benefit my laundry?
LG machines with AI DD® use smart technology to weight the load and assess the fabric softness of your laundry. The result - an automatic selection of the optimal washing motion by your machine for thorough cleaning and clothing care. LG Inverter Direct Drive Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts than a traditional belt and pulley system, helping to make for a long lasting appliance.
Do top load washing machines have AI DD?
Select top load models have AI DD®, which offer more wash motion options. These specific top load models have an AI Wash option that utilises intelligent care through automatically selecting the optimal motion based on the weight and fabric softness in each load.
How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?
LG Direct Drive Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your washing machine, resulting in quiet operation, low vibration and enhanced durability. When a qualified service personnel installs your washing machine, it should be installed on a level surface and checked regularly. An unlevel unit may move around, increasing the noise output. To help reduce the noise you can place anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine.
What are the benefits of an LG top loader?
The range of LG Top Load washing machines offer a number of innovative features that deliver quality results. The multiple wash motions available, enhances washing performance through the increased strength and speed of the Pulsator’s motion. Additionally, the LG TurboDrum improves the wash action of your preferred cycle through its rotations, delivering a brilliant wash.
Will I need to clean the machine often?
It is recommended that all LG washing machines are cleaned regularly, by running a tub clean cycle with cleaning product. However our top load washing machines make cleaning significantly easier with our lint filter. The lint filter is placed inside the top load machine, and helps to keep your laundry and drum clean by catching the dust and dirt that come off your clothes during a wash.Refer to the Owner's Manual for intructions on how to best clean the tub of your LG washing machine.
What can a smart washing machine do?
LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimise washing motions and automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or using the LG ThinQ app from compatible iOS and Android devices, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ app.
Does the front load washer ruin fabrics?
The intelligent fabric care system powered by AI DD in the LG front load washing machines weigh the load and assess fabric softness to automatically select the optimal wash motions that will carefully wash your clothes. Additionally, LG front load washing machines offer a steam function during the Allergy Care Cycle, which opens up fibres and assists in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria.
الملخص
الأبعاد
المواصفات الرئيسية
-
الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)
15
-
أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)
650x645x950
-
Steam
نعم
-
العناية بتجعّد الملابس
لا
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
نعم
كل المواصفات
خيارات إضافية
-
Wi-Fi
نعم
-
إضافة قطعة
نعم
-
تشغيل/إيقاف تشغيل الجرس
نعم
-
التأمين ضد عبث الأطفال
نعم
-
ColdWash
لا
-
إنهاء التأخير
نعم
-
مستوى المنظف
لا
-
إضاءة الحلة
لا
-
تنظيف فوهة ezDispense
لا
-
الغسل الأولي
نعم
-
بدء التشغيل عن بُعد
نعم
-
شطف+
لا
-
الشطف + العصر
لا
-
مستوى مليّن الملابس
لا
-
عصر
5 مستويات
-
Steam
نعم
-
درجة الحرارة
بارد/20/30/40/60/95 مئوية
-
تنظيف الحوض
نعم
-
TurboWash
نعم
-
غسل
نعم
-
العناية بتجعّد الملابس
لا
الباركود
-
الباركود
8806096038178
السعة
-
الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)
15
التحكم والشاشة
-
موقت التأجيل
3-19 ساعة
-
نوع الشاشة
بكره دواره + أزرار تحكم باللمس مع إضاءة إل إي دي
-
إشارة قفل الباب
نعم
الأبعاد والأوزان
-
أبعاد الصندوق (العرض*العمق*الارتفاع بالمم)
710x670x1020
-
عمق المنتج من الغطاء الخلفي إلى الباب (العمق بالمم)
950
-
عمق المنتج أثناء فتح الباب بزاوية 90 درجة (العمق بالمم)
1145
-
أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)
650x645x950
-
الوزن يتضمن التغليف (كجم)
77.0
-
الوزن (كجم)
71.0
الميزات
-
المحرك ذو الدفع المباشر السداسي الحركة
نعم
-
إضافة قطعة
نعم
-
محرك الدفع المباشر الذي يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي
نعم
-
إعادة بدء تلقائية
نعم
-
نظام Centum
لا
-
رافع الحلة
رافع نحيف من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ
-
إضاءة الحلة
لا
-
الأسطوانة الداخلية المزخرفة
نعم
-
إشارة نهاية الدورة
نعم
-
ezDispense
لا
-
نظام كشف الرغوة
نعم
-
محرك الدفع المباشر ذو العاكس
نعم
-
قواعد التسوية
نعم
-
LoadSense
نعم
-
حوض من الصلب الذي لا يصدأ
نعم
-
Steam
نعم
-
Steam+
لا
-
TurboWash360˚
نعم
-
النوع
غسالة تحميل أمامي
-
مستشعر الاهتزاز
نعم
-
تغذية المياه (ساخنة / باردة)
بارد فقط
-
مستوى الماء
تلقائي
المواد واللمسة النهائية
-
لون الهيكل
لون أبيض ناصع
-
نوع الباب
غطاء زجاجي أسود ملون
الخيارات/الملحقات
-
متوافق مع LG TWINWash
لا
البرامج
-
عناية بملابس الأطفال بالبخار
لا
-
غسيل AI
نعم
-
عناية ضد الحساسية (الغسالة)
نعم
-
غسل أوتوماتيكي
لا
-
عناية بملابس الأطفال
نعم
-
ملابس الأطفال
لا
-
انتعاش المفارش
لا
-
ملاءات السرير
نعم
-
غسيل بارد
نعم
-
العناية بالألوان
نعم
-
القطن
نعم
-
القطن+
لا
-
غسل الملابس الداكنة
لا
-
الملابس الحساسة
نعم
-
شطف مزدوج
نعم
-
دورة التحميل
نعم
-
داون جاكيت
نعم
-
قمصان
نعم
-
تجفيف فقط
لا
-
اللحف
نعم
-
العناية السهلة
نعم
-
Eco 40-60
نعم
-
العناية الرقيقة
لا
-
غسيل معقم
نعم
-
مكثف 60
لا
-
جينز
نعم
-
أقمشة مختلطة
نعم
-
قميص واحد
نعم
-
الأماكن المفتوحة
لا
-
غسيل العناية من الحيوانات الأليفة
نعم
-
كويك 14 (سرعة 14)
لا
-
سريع 30
لا
-
غسل سريع
نعم
-
غسل سريع + تنشيف
لا
-
أيام ممطرة
نعم
-
إعادة الإنعاش
لا
-
شطف فقط
نعم
-
شطف+تنشيف
نعم
-
الزي المدرسي
نعم
-
غسيل هادئ
نعم
-
ملابس مفردة
نعم
-
العناية بالبشرة
لا
-
الأكمام والياقات
لا
-
حمولة صغيرة
نعم
-
الشطف الذكي
نعم
-
دوران فقط
نعم
-
ملابس رياضية (ملابس الأنشطة الرياضية)
لا
-
عناية بالبقع
نعم
-
إنتعاش البخار
لا
-
المناشف
نعم
-
تنظيف الحوض
نعم
-
39غسيل فائق السرعة
نعم
-
49غسيل فائق السرعة
لا
-
59غسيل فائق السرعة
لا
-
الغسل + التجفيف
لا
-
غسيل فقط
نعم
-
الصوف (غسيل يدوي / صوف)
نعم
التقنية الذكية
-
تنزيل الدورة
نعم
-
مراقبة الطاقة
نعم
-
بدء التشغيل عن بُعد ومراقبة الدورة
نعم
-
تشخيص ذكي للأعطال
نعم
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
نعم
-
وظيفة Tub Clean Coach لتنظيف الحوض
نعم
-
الاقتران الذكي
نعم
