غسالة علوية التحميل سعة 8 كجم | تنظيف الحوض | لون أسود

غسالة علوية التحميل سعة 8 كجم | تنظيف الحوض | لون أسود

WTB08CND
الواجهة الأمامية
الواجهة الأمامية مع الباب مفتوح
منظور علوي مائل
منظر علوي للحجرة
منظر علوي
لقطة مقرّبة للحجرة
لقطة مقرّبة للوحة التحكم
منظر جانبي أيسر
منظر جانبي أيسر مع الباب مفتوح
منظر جانبي أيمن
منظر جانبي أيمن مع الباب مفتوح
صورة نمط الحياة
منظر جانبي
المنظر الخلفي
ملصق SASO
الميزات الرئيسية

  • كفاءة في كل عملية غسيل، وتشغيل هادئ في كل دورة
  • مصممة لتجربة غسيل أفضل
  • تجربة غسيل قوية ولمسة ناعمة
  • باب مقاوم للخدوش، وسلس الإغلاق
المزيد
تُظهر صورة الغسالة من الداخل

كفاءة في كل غسلة،
تشغيل هادئ في كل دورة عصر

يضمن لك محرك LG Smart Inverter Motor™ الهدوء والقوة في الغسيل.

مصممة لتجربة غسيل أفضل

يُظهر الحوض بالداخل طريقة عمل الغسالة

TurboDrum™

قوية وهادئة

غطاء الغسالة يظهر مفتوحًا

المتانة

صُنعت لتتميز بالقوة وتُغلق بهدوء

يُظهر الحوض طريقة عمل الغسالة

TurboDrum™

تجربة غسيل قوية ولمسة ناعمة

تمنحك TurboDrum™ تجربة غسيل قوية وتزيل البقع الصعبة مع تدفق ماء قوي.

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

باب مقاوم للخدوش، وسلس الإغلاق

تصميم نحيف ومتين يوفر الراحة والأمان والكفاءة والابتكار.

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

قوية لكن هادئة، ومصممة بشكل جميل لتدوم طويلاً

  • صورة المنتج
  • صورة المنتج
  • صورة المنتج
  • صورة المنتج
  • صورة المنتج
  • صورة المنتج
SASO_Label

SASO_Label

FAQ

Q.

ما هي السعة (بالكيلوغرام) الأفضل للغسالة؟

A.

توصي LG بغسالة بسعة حوض 8–9 كجم لتناسب الأسرة متوسطة الحجم.

 

فكّر في موديل أكبر بسعة 11–13 كجم للأسر الكبيرة أو إذا كانت لديك كميات غسيل كبيرة بشكل ملحوظ.

 

كما أن الموديلات الأكبر قادرة على غسل لحاف حتى مقاس كينغ.

 

وتذكّر أن تقنيات LG المبتكرة تتيح سعة أكبر ضمن نفس حجم الغسالة.

Q.

لماذا تكون ملابسي مغطاة بالغبار والوبر؟

A.

1.يتم ترشيح الغبار المتكوّن أثناء الغسيل عبر فلتر التنظيف. إذا كان فلتر التنظيف ممتلئًا، فقد لا تتم تصفية الغبار بشكل صحيح. يمكن تنظيف فلتر التنظيف يدويًا قبل كل غسلة للمساعدة في منع بقاء الغبار والوبر على الملابس.

2.افصل الملابس البيضاء والملونة عن الملابس السوداء أو التي تنتج وبرًا. اغسلها في حمولات مختلفة للمساعدة أكثر على منع انتقال الغبار والوبر غير المرغوب فيه إلى ملابسك.

Q.

ماذا يجب أن أفعل عند مواجهة هذا الخطأ؟

A.

1.يحدث هذا الخطأ عندما لا يتم ملء حوض الغسيل بالماء خلال فترة زمنية محددة.

2.تحقق مما إذا كان الصنبور مغلقًا أو أن خرطوم المياه غير موصول.

3.تحقق مما إذا كان خرطوم تزويد المياه مضغوطًا أو مثنيًا.

4.يرجى التأكد من أن خرطوم تزويد المياه غير متجمد بسبب الطقس البارد.

Q.

ماذا يجب أن أفعل عند مواجهة هذا الخطأ؟

A.

1.إذا كان خرطوم التصريف ملتويًا أو مثنيًا، أو إذا تم تركيبه على ارتفاع عالٍ جدًا، فقد يتعطل تدفق المياه ولا يتم التصريف بشكل جيد. في هذه الحالة، تأكد من أن خرطوم التصريف لا يزيد ارتفاعه عن 6 سم عن الأرض، ورتّبه بحيث يكون الجزء السفلي من الخرطوم منسدلًا بشكل متساوٍ ودون أي عوائق.

2.تأكد من أن خرطوم التصريف غير مسدود بالغبار أو أي مواد أخرى.

3.تحقق مما إذا كان خرطوم التصريف قد تجمّد بسبب الطقس البارد.

 

Q.

ماذا يجب أن أفعل عند مواجهة هذا الخطأ؟

A.

إذا كان صمام مصدر المياه أو صمام التوزيع في الصنبور مغلقًا، فلن تعمل ميزتا تعقيم أنبوب المياه وتعقيم مخرج المياه. يرجى فتح صمام مصدر المياه أو صمام التوزيع.

