غسالة ملابس تحميل علوي سعة ١٤ كجم | محرك عاكس ذكي | حركة ذكية | حوض توربو | لون فضي متوسط

غسالة ملابس تحميل علوي سعة ١٤ كجم | محرك عاكس ذكي | حركة ذكية | حوض توربو | لون فضي متوسط

WTBV14BNS
front view
Front door open
floating door
Top view
Top open view
Left open view
Right side view
Top prespective
side view
Saso energy label
الميزات الرئيسية

  • هادئ كالهمس
  • ™TurboDrum
  • حركة ذكية
  • المتانة
المزيد
تُظهر صورة الغسالة من الداخل

كفاءة في كل غسلة،
تشغيل هادئ في كل دورة عصر

يضمن لك محرك ™LG Smart Inverter Motor الهدوء والقوة في الغسيل.

مصمم لتجربة غسيل ملابس أفضل

فتاة صغيرة مستلقية في السرير مع دمية بين ذراعيها

هادئ كالهمس

هدوء يشبه هدوء المكاتب

يُظهر الحوض بالداخل طريقة عمل الغسالة

™TurboDrum

قوية وهادئة

في الخلفية توجد غسالة، وفي الأمام يوجد غسالة ملابس نظيفة وأيقونة حركة الغسالة عليها

حركة ذكية

غسيل ثلاثي الحركة

غطاء الغسالة يظهر مفتوحًا

المتانة

صُنعت لتتميز بالقوة وتُغلق بهدوء

A little girl is lying in bed with a doll in her arms

Smart Inverter

هادئ كالهمس

يعمل محرك ™LG Smart Inverter Motor بهدوء وسلاسة.

* صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

The drum in the washing machine is showing how it is running

™TurboDrum

تجربة غسيل قوية ولمسة ناعمة

تمنحك ™TurboDrum تجربة غسيل قوية وتزيل البقع الصعبة مع تدفق ماء قوي.

* صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

In the background, there is a washing machine, and in front, there is a clean laundry and a washing machine motion icon on it

حركة ذكية

غسيل متقدم ثلاثي التدفق

يتميز بثلاث حركات مصممة خصيصًا لكل نوع من أنواع الأقمشة: التحريك والدوران والتأرجح

* صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

باب مقاوم للخدوش، وسلس الإغلاق

تصميم نحيف ومتين يوفر الراحة والأمان والكفاءة والابتكار.

* صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

فلتر الوبر العريض لملابس نظيفة

يقوم فلتر الوبر بالتقاط الغبار والوبر، مما يضمن بقاء ملابسك وحلة الملابس نظيفة.

It is showing the inside the washing machine

* صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

قوية لكن هادئة، ومصممة بشكل جميل لتدوم طويلاً

Q.

ما السعة (بالكيلوغرام) الأفضل للغسالة؟

A.

توصي LG باختيار غسالة بسعة حوض 8–9 كجم لتناسب الأسرة متوسطة الحجم. أمّا للأسر الكبيرة أو في حال وجود كميات غسيل كبيرة بشكل منتظم، فيُنصح باختيار موديل أكبر بسعة 11–13 كجم. كما أن الموديلات الأكبر قادرة على غسل لحاف حتى مقاس كينغ.ولا تنسَ أن تقنيات LG المبتكرة تتيح سعة أكبر ضمن نفس حجم الغسالة، ما يوفر أداءً أعلى وكفاءة أفضل دون الحاجة لمساحة إضافية. 

Q.

لماذا تكون ملابسي مغطاة بالغبار والوبر؟

A.

1. يتم ترشيح الغبار المتكوّن أثناء الغسيل عبر فلتر التنظيف. إذا كان فلتر التنظيف ممتلئًا، فقد لا يتم ترشيح الغبار بشكل صحيح. يمكن تنظيف فلتر التنظيف يدويًا قبل كل دورة غسيل للمساعدة في منع بقاء الغبار والوبر على الملابس. 

2. افصلي ملابسك الملونة والبيضاء عن ملابسك السوداء والملابس التي تنتج الوبر. اغسليها في غسلات منفصلة لمنع تراكم الغبار والوبر غير المرغوب فيه في الغسيل.

Q.

ماذا يجب أن أفعل عند ظهور هذا الخطأ؟

A.

1. يحدث هذا الخطأ عندما لا يتم ملء حوض الغسيل بالماء خلال فترة زمنية محددة.

2. تأكد من أن صنبور المياه مفتوح وأن خرطوم تزويد المياه موصول بشكل صحيح.

3. تحقق من أن خرطوم تزويد المياه غير مضغوط أو مثني.

4. يرجى التأكد من أن خرطوم تزويد المياه غير متجمد بسبب الطقس البارد.

Q.

ماذا يجب أن أفعل عند مواجهة هذا الخطأ؟

A.

1. إذا كان خرطوم التصريف ملتويًا أو مثنيًا، أو إذا تم تركيبه على ارتفاعٍ عالٍ جدًا، فقد يتعطل تدفق المياه ولا يتم التصريف بشكل جيد. في هذه الحالة، تأكد من أن خرطوم التصريف لا يزيد ارتفاعه عن 6 سم عن الأرض، ورتّبه بحيث يكون الجزء السفلي من الخرطوم منسدلًا بشكلٍ متساوٍ ودون أي عوائق.

2. تأكد من أن خرطوم التصريف غير مسدود بالغبار أو أي مواد أخرى.

3. تحقق مما إذا كان خرطوم التصريف قد تجمّد بسبب الطقس البارد.

Q.

ماذا يجب أن أفعل عند مواجهة هذا الخطأ؟

A.

إذا كان صمام مصدر المياه أو صمام التوزيع في الصنبور مغلقًا، فلن تعمل ميزتا تعقيم أنبوب المياه وتعقيم مخرج المياه.يرجى فتح صمام مصدر المياه أو صمام التوزيع في الصنبور.

الملخص

طباعة

الأبعاد

WTBV14BNS

المواصفات الرئيسية

  • السعة - الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

    14

  • الأبعاد والأوزان - أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

    ‎632x970x670 ‎

  • الميزات - Steam

    لا

  • التقنية الذكية - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    لا

كل المواصفات

خيارات إضافية

  • Wi-Fi

    لا

  • إضافة قطعة

    لا

  • التجفيف بالهواء

    لا

  • توفير المياه

    لا

  • التأمين ضد عبث الأطفال

    نعم

  • غسل على البارد

    نعم

  • ملء عميق

    لا

  • شطف إضافي

    لا

  • غسل ساخن

    نعم

  • الغسل الأولي

    لا

  • تشغيل/إيقاف العملية

    نعم

  • بدء التشغيل عن بُعد

    لا

  • الشطف

    5 مرات

  • الشطف + العصر

    نعم

  • نقع

    لا

  • عصر

    لا

  • عصر فقط

    نعم

  • العناية بالأوساخ

    لا

  • Steam

    لا

  • Strong Wave

    لا

  • درجة الحرارة

    بارد / دافئ / ساخن

  • زمن التأخير

    لا

  • تنظيف الحوض

    لا

  • تجفيف في الحوض

    لا

  • TurboWash

    لا

  • غسل

    نعم

  • مستوى الماء

    5 مستويات

  • ماء إضافي

    لا

السعة

  • الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

    14

التحكم والشاشة

  • موقت التأجيل

    لا

  • نوع الشاشة

    أزرار صلبة وشاشة LED

  • إشارة قفل الباب

    لا

  • مؤشر الشكل

    88

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

    ‎632x970x670 ‎

  • ارتفاع المنتج أثناء فتح الغطاء (مم)

    1330

  • الوزن (كجم)

    39.0

الميزات

  • المحرك ذو الدفع المباشر السداسي الحركة

    لا

  • إضافة قطعة

    لا

  • محرك الدفع المباشر الذي يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي

    لا

  • إعادة بدء تلقائية

    نعم

  • الأسطوانة الداخلية المزخرفة

    نعم

  • إشارة نهاية الدورة

    نعم

  • ezDispense

    لا

  • نظام كشف الرغوة

    لا

  • محرك الدفع المباشر ذو العاكس

    لا

  • JetSpray

    لا

  • قواعد التسوية

    نعم

  • مرشح نسالة

    نعم

  • LoadSense

    نعم

  • خليط + 3

    نعم

  • حوض من الصلب الذي لا يصدأ جزئيًّا

    نعم

  • شلال مياه جانبي

    نعم

  • محرك محوّل ذكي

    نعم

  • الحركة الذكية

    نعم

  • إقفال مرن للباب

    نعم

  • مرشح نسالة لا يصدأ

    لا

  • حوض من الصلب الذي لا يصدأ

    لا

  • Steam

    لا

  • غسيل تيربو

    لا

  • TurboDrum

    نعم

  • TurboWash 3D

    لا

  • النوع

    غسالة تحميل علوي

  • مستشعر الاهتزاز

    لا

  • تغذية المياه (ساخنة / باردة)

    سخن وبارد

  • مستوى الماء

    تلقائي/يدوي

  • WaveForce

    لا

المواد واللمسة النهائية

  • لون الهيكل

    ميدل فري سيلفر

  • نوع الغطاء

    زجاج مقوى

البرامج

  • الذكاء الاصطناعي في الغسيل

    لا

  • رعاية الحساسية

    لا

  • ملابس الأطفال

    لا

  • الاهتمام بالألوان

    لا

  • غسيل ناعم

    نعم

  • تنزيل الدورة

    لا

  • تصريف + دوران

    لا

  • لحاف

    نعم

  • التوفير

    لا

  • تنظيف إضافي

    لا

  • غسيل عادي

    نعم

  • غسيل مبدئي + غسيل عادي

    نعم

  • غسيل سريع

    نعم

  • الشطف + التجفيف

    لا

  • الرعاية المدرسية

    لا

  • صامت

    لا

  • حمولة صغيرة

    لا

  • الشطف الذكي

    لا

  • الملابس الرياضية

    لا

  • العناية بالبقع

    لا

  • موجة قوية

    لا

  • مناشف

    لا

  • تنظيف الحوض

    نعم

  • صوف

    لا

التقنية الذكية

  • تنزيل الدورة

    لا

  • مراقبة الطاقة

    لا

  • بدء التشغيل عن بُعد ومراقبة الدورة

    لا

  • تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

    نعم

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    لا

  • وظيفة Tub Clean Coach لتنظيف الحوض

    نعم

  • الاقتران الذكي

    لا

