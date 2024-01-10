About Cookies on This Site

غسالة بباب علوي سعة11 كجم ، لون أسود ، تنظيف الحوض ،محرك ذكي

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

أماكن الشراء

WTV11BND

توفير الطاقة بفضل تقنية Smart Inverter Control

تعمل تقنية Smart Inverter على تقليل التشغيل المُهدَر من خلال التحكم الفعال في استخدام الطاقة.

توفير الطاقة بفضل تقنية Smart Inverter Control

ما المقصود بتقنية Inverter؟

يعمل التيار المتردد التقليدي من نوع التشغيل/الإيقاف بكفاءة منخفضة في استخدام الطاقة. ولكن، تعمل تقنية Inverter بشكل مستمر عن طريق تغيير درجة سطوعها دون إيقاف التشغيل. وبالتالي توفِّر طاقة أكثر.

ما المقصود بتقنية Inverter

غسالة بتقنية Smart Inverter

تقوم الغسالات المزودة بتقنية Smart Inverter بضبط استهلاك الطاقة على المستوى الأمثل وفقًا للطاقة اللازمة.

غسالة بتقنية Smart Inverter

*توفر غسالة LG التي تعمل بتقنية Smart Inverter الطاقة بنسبة %36، ما يعني توفيرًا في الاستخدام لمدة تبلغ 4.32 أشهر. مُختبرة من قِبل VDE في أبريل 2017 مع LG T2515VSAL وLG WF-T1480TD، باستخدام البرنامج العادي وحمولة وزنها 7.5 كجم.
*تُعرض صور المنتج لغرض التوضيح فقط، وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

  • إعادة التشغيل التلقائي

    إعادة التشغيل التلقائي

     

    عندما تتوقف الغسالة عن العمل بسبب انقطاع الكهرباء، سيُعاد تشغيلها تلقائيًا من الوضع الذي توقفت عنده ليتم ضبطها وفقًا لذلك.

  • توفير الطاقة في وضع الاستعداد

    توفير الطاقة في وضع الاستعداد

     

    حتى إذا تم توصيل سلك الطاقة أثناء إيقاف التشغيل، فلن يمر سوى قدرٍ قليل جدًا من الكهرباء عبر الغسالة. لا توجد حاجة للقلق بشأن إهدار الكهرباء.

ميزة Smart Motion

ميزة Smart Motion

ميزة Smart Motion هي عبارة عن 3 أنواع من الحركات التي تم إنشاؤها بواسطة تقنية Smart Inverter للغسيل الأمثل حسب نوع الأنسجة. استمتع بمجموعة أفضل لرعاية أفضل.

تقنية TurboDrum™‎

تقنية TurboDrum™‎

تُتيح تقنية ™TurboDrum إمكانية الغسل بأقصى قوة وتعمل على إزالة أصعب الأوساخ من خلال التدفق القوي لمياه الحوض الدوار والمضخة في الاتجاه المعاكس.

Punch+3

Punch+3

تعمل تقنية Punch+3 على خلق تيارات مياه قوية تعمل على تحريك الغسيل إلى الأعلى والأسفل بشكل متكرر للحصول على نتيجة غسل متكافئة.

Auto Pre Wash

Auto Pre Wash

بلمسة واحدة، ستتم إزالة البقع الصعبة. أريحي يديكِ، ودعي غسالتكِ تقوم بالأمر.

*تبدأ الدورة العادية بعد 8 دقائق من مرحلة ما قبل الغسل.

تقنية Side Waterfall

تقنية Side Waterfall

تُتيح تقنية Side Waterfall الإمكانية المُثلى لخلط المنظف بالماء مع تقليل بقايا المنظف التي قد تتسبب في تهيج البشرة والحساسية.

™LoDecibel واهتزاز أقل

محرك Smart Inverter يقلل من مستوى الضوضاء والاهتزاز. إلى جانب مزيد من المتانة وضمان 10 سنوات للمحرك.

™LoDecibel واهتزاز أقل

متانة بفضل محرك Smart Inverter

يمنع التآكل من خلال إحاطة المحرك بقالب BMC* خاص يمكنه حماية الجزء الداخلي من المحرك من الأتربة والرطوبة.

متانة بفضل محرك Smart Inverter

*مُختبرة من قِبل VDE في أبريل 2017 مع LG T2514VSAL، باستخدام البرنامج العادي وحمولة وزنها 8.4 كجم لاختبار مستوى الضوضاء عند الغسل.

Smart Diagnosis

™Smart Diagnosis

يساعد ™Smart Diagnosis في تشخيص واستكشاف المشكلات والأعطال الميكانيكية، ليقلل من الزيارات المكلِّفة وغير المريحة إلى مركز الخدمة.

SASO

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

