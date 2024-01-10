About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
غسالة بباب علوي سعة 17 كجم ، لون أسود متوسط ، بخار ، تنظيف الحوض ، حوض من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ بالكامل ، ™ThinQ

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

أماكن الشراء

غسالة بباب علوي سعة 17 كجم ، لون أسود متوسط ، بخار ، تنظيف الحوض ، حوض من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ بالكامل ، ™ThinQ

WTV17HHD

غسالة بباب علوي سعة 17 كجم ، لون أسود متوسط ، بخار ، تنظيف الحوض ، حوض من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ بالكامل ، ™ThinQ

بحث عبر الإنترنت

يُظهر مقطع فيديو لوحة الغسالة وهي تقترب من المشاهد ويتم النقر على زر الغسل بالذكاء الاصطناعي AI Wash. بعد ذلك، قم باستشعار الغسيل الموجود في حوض الغسالة واضبطه تلقائيًا على البرنامج المناسب للغسيل.

عناية ذكية مع حماية أكبر للأقمشة بنسبة 24%

تحسين الحركة تلقائيًا بناءً على الوزن ونوع القماش في كل حمولة غسيل.

* تم اختبارها بواسطة Intertek. تم وضع 3 كجم من أنواع مختلفة من الملابس (مثل القمصان والسراويل القصيرة وما إلى ذلك) مع عينات في غسالة T13H7EHDSTP وتشغيلها على نظام الغسيل العادي "Normal". تم وضع نفس الملابس في نفس الطراز وتشغيل نظام الغسل بالذكاء الاصطناعي "AI Wash". بعد الانتهاء، تمت مقارنة تلف القماش من خلال حساب الخيوط على 5 عينات من الثقوب. قد تكون النتائج مختلفة حسب الملابس والبيئة.

تعرض الملحقات التي تحافظ على هدوء الغسالة. جرو ينام بجانب الغسالة.

المشغل الهادئ (Quiet Operator)

تعمل هذه الغسالة على موازنة الاهتزاز وسرعة الدوران باستخدام 4 وحدات امتصاص اهتزاز رأسية واثنان أفقيان ومستشعر اهتزاز.

يُظهر مقطع فيديو واضح للمياه وهي تتحرك وتتناثر في TurboDrum مع سهم أخضر وسهم أزرق يوضحان كيفية تحرُّك الماء لتوفير غسيل قوي بعد خروجه من صمام مدخل المياه. سهم أخضر واحد يتجه في اتجاه واحد وسهمان زرقاوان يتجهان في الاتجاه المعاكس لإظهار كيف يمكن أن يدور حوض الغسالة والنابض بشكل مستقل.

تنظيف قوي في 39 دقيقة

تمنحك غسالة TurboWash من LG ملابس نظيفة وجديدة في 39 دقيقة فقط.

*تم الاختبار بواسطة Intertek مع حمل IEC يبلغ 5.5 كجم. دورة غسيل عادية مع خيار TurboWash. قد تكون النتائج مختلفة حسب البيئة. 

حركة الطاقة

TurboDrum™

Jet Spray

حركة الطاقة

تعمل حركة الطاقة (Power Motion) على تعزيز أداء الغسيل من خلال حركة النابض الأقوى والأسرع.

TurboDrum™

يدور النابض والحوض في اتجاهين متعاكسين، وهو ما يولِّد تيارات مياه قوية للغسيل الشامل.

Jet Spray

يساعد تدفق الماء على الشطف السريع والفعال.

طريقة مثالية للغسيل

تعمل الـ 6 حركات غسيل المدعومة بمحرك Inverter Direct Drive Motor™ على إنشاء 6 دورات محسنة لغسل القماش.

6 أنواع من الحركة تصنع موجات متعددة الاتجاهات.

الحركة الانفعالية: حركة غسيل عادية 

 

6 أنواع من الحركة تصنع موجات متعددة الاتجاهات.

حركة التأرجح: أرجحة لطيفة للتعامل مع الأقمشة الرقيقة وتقليل تلف القماش

6 أنواع من الحركة تصنع موجات متعددة الاتجاهات.

حركة دوارة: تفرك القماش وتنظِّفه جيدًا

حركة فرك: تدور إلى اليسار واليمين لفرك القماش على سطح حوض الغسالة

حركة فرك: تدور إلى اليسار واليمين لفرك القماش على سطح حوض الغسالة 

حركة الضغط : حركة دوران عالية السرعة

حركة الطاقة: يعزز أداء الغسيل من خلال حركة النابض الأقوى والأسرع 

حركة الضغط : حركة دوران عالية السرعة

حركة الضغط : حركة دوران عالية السرعة 

The washer is slightly see through so the outline of the drum with arrows can be seen showcasing that it is larger than before.

نفس الحجم من الخارج، وسعة أكبر من الداخل

قم بإجراء المزيد من الغسيل في حمولة واحدة باستخدام الغسالة التي تزيد من مساحتها الداخلية لحوض أكبر. 

*مقارنة بين T13H7EHDSTP وT1166NEQTP.

تظهر قطعة قماش بيضاء تحيط بها سحابة من البخار. في الزاوية اليمنى السفلية يظهر الشعار المعتمد بأن المنتج يتخلص من مسببات الحساسية.

التخلص من المواد المسببة للحساسية والبكتيريا باستخدام البخار

ارتدي ملابسك بثقة مع العلم أنه يتم تقليل المواد المسببة للحساسية والبكتيريا باستخدام البخار.

*دورة الغسيل Allergy Care معتمدة من BAF (المؤسسة البريطانية للحساسية) لتقليل التعرض لمسببات الحساسية من عث الغبار، ومسببات حساسية القطط، ومسببات حساسية الكلاب، ومسببات حساسية حبوب اللقاح، والفطريات، والبكتيريا (المكورات العنقودية الذهبية، والإشريكية القولونية، والمكورات العقدية البرازية).

Easy to Maintain for Next Wash

يحافظ فلتر الوبر الأكبر حجمًا على نظافة الحوض وملابسك

يحافظ فلتر الوبر الأكبر حجمًا على نظافة الغسيل والحوض حيث يخرج الغبار والأوساخ من ملابسك.

*تمت مقارنة كل فلاتر الوبر لكل من T13H7EHDSTP وT1166NEQTP.

Full Stainless Steel Tub

استمتع بأقمشة أكثر نضارة لفترة أطول

ستصبح رائحة غسيلك منعشة لفترة أطول عندما يتغلغل المُنعِّم في الأقمشة أثناء دورة الغسيل.

 

 

*تم الاختبار بواسطة Intertek باستخدام T13H7EHDSTP. دورة الغسيل العادية (Normal) مع خيار Scent+ مقارنة بالدورة العادية بدون خيار Scent+. حمولة منشفة 3.5 كجم من IEC. قد تكون النتائج مختلفة حسب الملابس والبيئة.

LG ThinQ™

تحكم ذكي، حياة ذكية

التحكم الصوتي

جهاز التحكم عن بعد

المراقبة

تحكم سهل من خلال المساعد الصوتي

أخبر غسالتك بما تحتاجه بالضبط، عندما تحتاج إليه. قل: “ما هي دورة الغسالة؟” وسوف يستمع مكبر الصوت المزود بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي إلى الدورة ويتحقق منها لإعلامك بذلك.

الاتصال والتحكم من أي مكان

يتيح لك تطبيق LG ThinQ™‎ الاتصال بسهولة بغسالتك بطريقة لم يسبق لك القيام بها من قبل. ابدأ تشغيل غسالتك بنقرة زر واحدة فقط.

صيانة فعالة للمنتج

يقوم تطبيق LG ThinQ™ بمراقبة غسالتك باستمرار. سواء كان الأمر يتعلق بالصيانة اليومية أو أي شيء آخر، يتيح لك التطبيق مراقبة استخدام الطاقة بسهولة. يمكنك أيضًا الحصول على إشعارات ذكية وتنزيل الدورة التدريبية التي تريدها.

*قد يختلف دعم الأجهزة المنزلية الذكية المتوافقة مع Alexa وGoogle Assistant حسب البلد وإعداد منزلك الذكي.

Easy to Maintain for Next Wash

دوام طويل وموثوقية عالية

 

محرك Inverter Direct Drive موثوق وهادئ يعمل بتقنية الدفع العاكس المباشر ويأتي مع ضمان لمدة 10 سنوات.

*لا يغطي الضمان المحدود الإصلاحات عند استخدام منتجك في غير الاستخدام المنزلي العادي والمعتاد (مثل الاستخدام التجاري، في المكاتب والمرافق الترفيهية) أو بشكل مخالف للتعليمات الموضحة في دليل مالك المنتج.

التصميم والميزات والمواصفات عرضة للتغيير دون إشعار مسبق. صور المنتج قد تتغير من بلد الى اخر. قد لا تتوفر بعض الميزات في مقاطع الفيديو في جميع المنتجات.
قد تختلف التفاصيل المعروضة على صور المنتج حسب المنطقة أو البلد أو الطراز
طباعة

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

اشترِ مباشرةً

WTV17HHD

غسالة بباب علوي سعة 17 كجم ، لون أسود متوسط ، بخار ، تنظيف الحوض ، حوض من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ بالكامل ، ™ThinQ

بحث عبر الإنترنت