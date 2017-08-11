Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 4K 電視支援 H.265 (HEVC) 解碼 公告

CORPORATE 08/11/2017
Print

分享此內容。您可以與朋友分享您喜歡的項目。

    LG 身為電視領導品牌，以提供消費者最佳影音體驗為目標，針對 H.265 (HEVC) 解碼支援，下列電視指定機型，可透過 LG 官網的「售後服務與維修」頁面，輸入支援的型號，下載軟體並進行更新。

    「售後服務與維修」網址http://www.lg.com/tw/support/software-firmware ，或透過電視連網直接線上升級。

    2017年 支援機型一覽表

    ● OLED TV 4K

    　OLED65E7T、OLED65B7T、OLED55B7T

    ● Super UHD TV

    　65SJ800T、55SJ800T

    ● UHD TV

    　75UJ658T、65UJ658T、60UJ658T、55UJ658T、

    　49UJ656T、65UJ651T、60UJ651T、55UJ651T、

    　55UJ630T、49UJ630T、43UJ630T

    2016年 支援機型一覽表

    ● OLED TV 4K

    　OLED65E6T、OLED65B6T、OLED55B6T

    ● Super UHD TV

    　65UH770T、55UH770T

    ● UHD TV

    　75UH655T、65UH650T、55UH650T、65UH615T、

    　60UH615T、55UH616T、55UH615T、49UH611T、

    　49UH610T、43UH610T

    若有任何問題，請洽 LG 客服免付費電話 0800-898 899，行動電話請改撥 (02)2162-1196，謝謝！

