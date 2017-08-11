We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 4K 電視支援 H.265 (HEVC) 解碼 公告
LG 身為電視領導品牌，以提供消費者最佳影音體驗為目標，針對 H.265 (HEVC) 解碼支援，下列電視指定機型，可透過 LG 官網的「售後服務與維修」頁面，輸入支援的型號，下載軟體並進行更新。
「售後服務與維修」網址http://www.lg.com/tw/support/software-firmware ，或透過電視連網直接線上升級。
2017年 支援機型一覽表
● OLED TV 4K
OLED65E7T、OLED65B7T、OLED55B7T
● Super UHD TV
65SJ800T、55SJ800T
● UHD TV
75UJ658T、65UJ658T、60UJ658T、55UJ658T、
49UJ656T、65UJ651T、60UJ651T、55UJ651T、
55UJ630T、49UJ630T、43UJ630T
2016年 支援機型一覽表
● OLED TV 4K
OLED65E6T、OLED65B6T、OLED55B6T
● Super UHD TV
65UH770T、55UH770T
● UHD TV
75UH655T、65UH650T、55UH650T、65UH615T、
60UH615T、55UH616T、55UH615T、49UH611T、
49UH610T、43UH610T
若有任何問題，請洽 LG 客服免付費電話 0800-898 899，行動電話請改撥 (02)2162-1196，謝謝！
