第三代 DD 直驅變頻洗衣使用行為調查得獎公告
CORPORATE 02/20/2023
感謝您參與填寫「LG 第三代 DD 直驅變頻洗衣」使用行為調查。恭喜以下參加者抽中【1000元全聯商品禮券】。
請於2023/3/8前填寫完附件「機會中獎單」，並以「掛號」 (日期以郵戳為憑)將機會中獎單寄至100 台北市忠孝東路四段285號3樓 LG 問卷活動小組收，未寄回者視同放棄。完成寄送後，我們將於2023/3/31前寄出贈品。
|編號
|姓名
|電話
|1
|劉O梅
|093****837
|2
|范O茹
|090****738
|3
|藍O姐
|093****491
|4
|莊O生
|092****561
|5
|鄭O豐
|092****168
|6
|大O
|098****651
|7
|鍾O玲
|098****477
|8
|吳O宏
|093****077
|9
|黃O議
|096****909
|10
|黃O惠
|093****292
