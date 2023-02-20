Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
第三代 DD 直驅變頻洗衣使用行為調查得獎公告

CORPORATE 02/20/2023
    感謝您參與填寫「LG 第三代 DD 直驅變頻洗衣」使用行為調查。恭喜以下參加者抽中【1000元全聯商品禮券】。


    編號姓名電話
    1劉O梅093****837
    2范O茹090****738
    3藍O姐093****491
    4莊O生092****561
    5鄭O豐092****168
    6大O098****651
    7鍾O玲098****477
    8吳O宏093****077
    9黃O議096****909
    10黃O惠093****292


    請於2023/3/8前填寫完附件「機會中獎單」，並以「掛號」 (日期以郵戳為憑)將機會中獎單寄至100 台北市忠孝東路四段285號3樓 LG 問卷活動小組收，未寄回者視同放棄。完成寄送後，我們將於2023/3/31前寄出贈品。
