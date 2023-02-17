We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
免曬衣乾衣機使用行為調查得獎公告
CORPORATE 02/17/2023
感謝您參與填寫「LG Dryer 免曬衣乾衣機」使用行為調查。恭喜以下參加者抽中【1000元全聯商品禮券】。
請於2023/3/13前填寫完附件「機會中獎單」，並以「掛號」 (日期以郵戳為憑)將機會中獎單寄至100 台北市忠孝東路四段285號3樓 LG 問卷活動小組收，未寄回者視同放棄。完成寄送後，我們將於2023/3/31前寄出贈品。
|編號
|姓名
|電話
|1
|梁O姐
|091****401
|2
|范O光
|095****803
|3
|王O駿
|092****190
|4
|彭sir
|092****644
|5
|劉O弘
|093****398
|6
|王O意
|091****234
|7
|Chloe
|093****597
|8
|張O雄
|098****532
|9
|Rex
|097****675
|10
|蔡O熊
|091****293
