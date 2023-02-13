We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TWINWash 雙能洗使用行為調查得獎公告
CORPORATE 02/13/2023
感謝您參與填寫「LG TWINWash 雙能洗」使用行為調查。恭喜以下參加者抽中【1000元全聯商品禮券】。
|編號
|姓名
|電話
|1
|小O
|096****997
|2
|陳O谷
|092****990
|3
|謝O伶
|098****311
|4
|李O勳
|091****016
|5
|孫O姐
|097****778
|6
|馬O生
|091****454
|7
|邱O瑋
|091****081
|8
|ＢO n
|093****356
|9
|曾O誠
|092****300
|10
|黃O茹
|092****530
請於2023年3月1日前填寫完附件「機會中獎單」，並以「掛號」 (日期以郵戳為憑)將機會中獎單寄至 [106台北市大安區忠孝東路四段285號3樓，LG TWINWash雙能洗 活動小組收]，未寄回者視同放棄。完成寄送後，我們將於3/31前寄出贈品。
- 上一步
WashTower AI 智控洗乾衣機使用行為調查得獎公告 13/02/2023
- 下一步
免曬衣乾衣機使用行為調查得獎公告 17/02/2023
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/tw/zh/about-lg/press-and-media/2023-twinwash-survey-announcement.html isCopied
paste