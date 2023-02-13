Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

TWINWash 雙能洗使用行為調查得獎公告

CORPORATE 02/13/2023
Print

分享此內容。您可以與朋友分享您喜歡的項目。

    感謝您參與填寫「LG TWINWash 雙能洗」使用行為調查。恭喜以下參加者抽中【1000元全聯商品禮券】。

    編號姓名電話
    1小O096****997
    2陳O谷 092****990
    3謝O伶 098****311
    4李O勳 091****016
    5孫O姐 097****778
    6馬O生 091****454
    7邱O瑋 091****081
    8ＢO n  093****356
    9曾O誠 092****300
    10黃O茹092****530


    請於2023年3月1日前填寫完附件「機會中獎單」，並以「掛號」 (日期以郵戳為憑)將機會中獎單寄至 [106台北市大安區忠孝東路四段285號3樓，LG TWINWash雙能洗 活動小組收]，未寄回者視同放棄。完成寄送後，我們將於3/31前寄出贈品。

    Back To List