We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WashTower AI 智控洗乾衣機使用行為調查得獎公告
CORPORATE 02/13/2023
感謝您參與填寫「LG WashTower AI 智控洗乾衣機」使用行為調查。恭喜以下參加者抽中【1000元全聯商品禮券】。
|編號
|姓名
|電話
|1
|蔡O欣
|092****712
|2
|陳O智
|093****024
|3
|陳O博
|091****199
|4
|彭O桀
|093****617
|5
|陳O瑩
|093****431
|6
|陳O萍
|091****120
|7
|杜O聰
|091****316
|8
|董O生
|097****136
|9
|蘇O琳
|095****466
|10
|信O
|093****765
請於2023年3月1日前填寫完附件「機會中獎單」，並以「掛號」 (日期以郵戳為憑)將機會中獎單寄至 [106台北市大安區忠孝東路四段285號3樓，LG WashTower AI 智控洗乾衣機 活動小組收]，未寄回者視同放棄。完成寄送後，我們將於3/31前寄出贈品。
- 上一步
LG 電子宣布鄭淵寬就任董事長 08/02/2023
- 下一步
TWINWash 雙能洗使用行為調查得獎公告 13/02/2023
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/tw/zh/about-lg/press-and-media/2023-washtower-survey-announcement.html isCopied
paste