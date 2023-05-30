We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
電視使用行為調查得獎公告
CORPORATE 05/30/2023
感謝您參與填寫「LG 電視」使用行為調查。恭喜以下參加者抽中【1000元全家虛擬商品卡】。我們將於2023/6/30前寄出贈品。
|編號
|姓名
|電話
|1
|陳O民
|091****281
|2
|陳O玲
|093****852
|3
|宋O雁
|095****795
|4
|陳O智
|093****024
|5
|莊O勳
|097****197
