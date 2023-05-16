Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

除濕機產品官網內容更正啟事

CORPORATE 05/16/2023
Print

分享此內容。您可以與朋友分享您喜歡的項目。

    針對本公司除濕機產品之「日除濕量」數值誤植事宜，特此更正如下表。若造成消費者困擾，在此致上誠摯歉意。

    產品型號日除濕量
    更正內容錯誤內容
    WD261VKF025.6公升26公升

     

    如果您對於上述更正內容有任何問題或需求，敬請撥打客服專線[0800-898-899]，本公司將竭誠為您服務。



    Back To List