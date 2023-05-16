We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
除濕機產品官網內容更正啟事
CORPORATE 05/16/2023
針對本公司除濕機產品之「日除濕量」數值誤植事宜，特此更正如下表。若造成消費者困擾，在此致上誠摯歉意。
|產品型號
|日除濕量
|更正內容
|錯誤內容
|WD261VKF0
|25.6公升
|26公升
如果您對於上述更正內容有任何問題或需求，敬請撥打客服專線[0800-898-899]，本公司將竭誠為您服務。
