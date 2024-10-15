We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
【聲明】近來接獲不肖人士冒用品牌名義要求消費者主動匯款 呼籲消費者留意 切勿受騙
HOME ENTERTAINMENT 10/15/2024
近來台灣LG電子接獲消費者反映，疑有不肖人士與單位冒用LG品牌名義推出促銷優惠活動，要求消費者主動匯款。
LG在此呼籲消費者，台灣LG電子不會以電話、LINE群組或其他社群媒體等方式要求消費者先行匯款，或提供個人信用卡資料，請消費者留意，切勿上當受騙。
如消費者接獲類似訊息，對LG產品之相關促銷優惠或行銷活動有任何疑問，可洽客服（0800-898-899，手機請改撥 02-2162-1196）確認，以免權益受損。
