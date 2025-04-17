We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
PTKPPM1
LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture 新淨几面板 (Memento Moooi Medlehy - Tiger)
(0)
*圖片(或影片)內容僅供說明參考之用，實際產品的樣式與部分顏色，可能依國家而有不同。
Menagerie of Extinct Animals- Zebra
Coccinella Bella- Flower
Memento Moooi Medlehy- Tiger
*產品圖片僅供說明之用，可能與實際產品不同。
*產品圖片僅供說明之用，可能與實際產品不同。
*產品圖片僅供說明之用，可能與實際產品不同。
免責聲明︰
*Moooi 簡介
-Moooi 是一家荷蘭高端生活風格品牌，透過注入獨特的感受和創意，呈現更為嶄新且奢華的空間。Moooi 的品牌名稱在表達美麗的荷蘭單字「Mooi」中加入一個「o」，更強調特殊的美麗。Moooi 風靡全球，以其超現實又獨特且簡潔的設計呈現各種事物，譬如與 Aerofurniture 的合作設計。此圖案優美地描繪諸如老虎、孔雀、蛇和蝴蝶等各種動物在柔軟的雲彩中玩樂的情境，向瀕危動物的生存致敬。
所有規格
使用者評論
哪裡購買
為你推薦
類似產品