LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture 新淨几面板 (Coccinella Bella - Flower)

正面1

*圖片(或影片)內容僅供說明參考之用，實際產品的樣式與部分顏色，可能依國家而有不同。

LG家電 x moooi* 花紋聯名系列

LG 空氣清淨機上安裝有 Moooi 的「Menagerie of Extinct Animals」產品

Menagerie of Extinct Animals- Zebra

LG 空氣清淨機上安裝有 Moooi 的「Coccinella Bella」產品

Coccinella Bella- Flower

LG 空氣清淨機上安裝有 Moooi 的「Memento moooi Medley」產品

Memento Moooi Medlehy- Tiger

*產品圖片僅供說明之用，可能與實際產品不同。

安裝有 Moooi「Memento Mooi Medley」產品的 LG 空氣清淨機，以及一面繪有 Moooi 圖案的墻壁。

Moooi 設計
讓您呼吸新鮮空氣
感受時尚氣息

Moooi 桌飾讓您超越平凡，營造典雅美學空間。

*產品圖片僅供說明之用，可能與實際產品不同。

安裝有 Moooi「Coccinella Bella」產品的 LG 空氣清淨機，以及一面飾有 Moooi 圖案的墻壁。

*產品圖片僅供說明之用，可能與實際產品不同。

免責聲明︰

 

*Moooi 簡介

-Moooi 是一家荷蘭高端生活風格品牌，透過注入獨特的感受和創意，呈現更為嶄新且奢華的空間。Moooi 的品牌名稱在表達美麗的荷蘭單字「Mooi」中加入一個「o」，更強調特殊的美麗。Moooi 風靡全球，以其超現實又獨特且簡潔的設計呈現各種事物，譬如與 Aerofurniture 的合作設計。此圖案優美地描繪諸如老虎、孔雀、蛇和蝴蝶等各種動物在柔軟的雲彩中玩樂的情境，向瀕危動物的生存致敬。

