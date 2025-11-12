We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Aero 系列 - HEPA13三合一高效濾網
Aero 系列 - HEPA13三合一高效濾網
Aero 系列 - HEPA13三合一高效濾網
ADQ75801765
()
主要功能
- 適用型號:
• [AeroBooster] AS551GWX0, AS551GW60
• [AeroTower] FS151PSF0, FS151PBF0, FS151PBD0, FS151PGE0, FS151PWE0, FS151PCE0, FS151PCJ0, FS151PBJ0, FS151PCK0, FS151BK0, FS151PBK0, FS151PBQ0
• [AeroFurniture] AS201PWU0, AS201PRU0, AS201PYU0, AS201PBK0
- 此機型同ADQ75153454
沒換濾網 空氣品質拉警報
所有規格
兼容型号
適用機型
AeroTower 風革機
尺寸和重量
產品尺寸（寬 x 高 x 深，公分）
20.6x20.6x15.5
淨重（公斤）
0.56
使用者評論
為你推薦
推薦產品