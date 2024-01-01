Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
冰箱 洗衣機 冷氣

絕佳效能，雙迴轉變頻壓縮機

冷氣位於圖片中央，藍色風從其前方向下吹向客廳。

更快速冷卻，更快享受舒適

LG雙迴轉變頻壓縮機 快速舒適冷卻環境。

LG雙迴轉變頻壓縮機

更高速度（最高120hz）可提高冷卻速度達 40％

*TUV 的測試顯示，LG 變頻冷氣 (US-Q242K *) 的冷卻速度比 LG 非變頻冷氣 (TS-H2465DAO) 快 40％。

一對夫婦坐在沙發上安心微笑著，身後的空調吹出藍色的空氣。右側是折線圖，顯示可以節省的電費，以及冷氣的內部圖。冷氣節電可以省錢，因此折線圖從上到下移動。

節能省電 保護地球

透過更高效的冷卻技術，降低能源消耗和您的電費。

*TUV 的測試顯示，LG 變頻冷氣 (US-Q242K *) 的節能效率比 LG 非變頻冷氣 (TS-H2465DAO) 高出 70％。

ST0010

中間有 LG 標誌而左側有 10 年保固標誌的冷氣前端的特寫。更大的雙變頻壓縮機 | 一道光一閃而過時，10 年保固標誌和雙變頻標誌在圖片左側發光。

專為高效運轉而設計，使用壽命長達 10 年以上

壓縮機有 10 年保固，可更長時間維持更棒的效能。

冷氣吹向女人，她舒適躺在沙發上。

低調的精湛技術

冷氣噪音更小，不會被干擾，睡得更香甜。

*根據 LG 內部測試，LG 雙變頻冷氣低於 19dBA (Model-V10API)。

DUALCOOL WiFi雙迴轉變頻空調 - 豪華清淨型 _4.3kw

DUALCOOL WiFi雙迴轉變頻空調 - 旗艦冷暖型_3.6kw

