LG雙迴轉變頻壓縮機
更高速度（最高120hz）可提高冷卻速度達 40％
*TUV 的測試顯示，LG 變頻冷氣 (US-Q242K *) 的冷卻速度比 LG 非變頻冷氣 (TS-H2465DAO) 快 40％。
*TUV 的測試顯示，LG 變頻冷氣 (US-Q242K *) 的節能效率比 LG 非變頻冷氣 (TS-H2465DAO) 高出 70％。
ST0010
*根據 LG 內部測試，LG 雙變頻冷氣低於 19dBA (Model-V10API)。
瞭解 LG 冷氣
