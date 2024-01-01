Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
冰箱 洗衣機 冷氣

呵護您的衣物的同時，洗淨力更強

黑色洗衣機面向前方，左側有一落毛衣和毯子，頂部 AIDD 標誌帶有淡藍色圓圈。

AI智慧洗淨
提升衣料保護

利用 LG AI DD™ 自動選擇理想的洗衣行程，常保衣物如新。

*台灣販售機型僅特定型號搭載AI DD ，詳細商品規格請洽詢您附近的經銷通路或LG客服中心。

LG 新一代直驅變頻馬達利用雲端大數據，讓智慧洗衣成為現實。

識別衣料柔軟度並使用最佳洗衣模式，提升衣料保護度 18％。

影片顯示白色洗衣機在房間內擺放為一定角度，一旁放著裝有亞麻布的籃子。代表洗衣機最佳洗衣效果的六個圖示逐漸淡出畫面。LG 6 Motion 標誌位於六個圖示的右上方。

衣料的理想洗衣行程

6 種不同的洗衣動作（拍、搓、搖、揉、擰、解）可最大程度提高洗淨效果。

蒸氣洗衣

更衛生

LG Steam™蒸氣洗衣消除99.9%的過敏原，例如會引起過敏或呼吸道問題的塵蟎。

* 經BAF（英國過敏協會）認證，過敏防護行程可減少屋內99.9％的塵蟎。

洗衣機的頂視圖顯示控制面板，一旁是 10 年保固標誌和 Inverter DirectDrive標誌。標誌上有一束光線略過。

DD直驅變頻馬達 壽命長達10年以上

LG 洗衣機可靠持久的性能，提供 10 年馬達保固。

洗衣機的側視圖，狗和看著手機的女人坐在一旁。

低調卻極優的生活品質

低震動、低分貝
LG 直驅變頻馬達可以順暢且安靜的運轉

瞭解 LG 洗衣機

WiFi TWINWash 雙能洗 (蒸洗脫烘) 冰磁白 / 15公斤+2公斤洗衣容量

了解更多

WiFi TWINWash 雙能洗 (蒸洗脫烘) 尊爵黑 / 19公斤+2.5公斤洗衣容量

了解更多

WiFi TWINWash 雙能洗極窄美型版(蒸洗脫烘) 星辰銀 / 12公斤+2公斤洗衣容量

了解更多

WiFi第3代DD直立式變頻洗衣機 極光黑 /21公斤洗衣容量

了解更多