We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
± 0.5℃ = 保鮮 X 節能
延長食材保鮮度
LG直驅變頻壓縮機透過維持溫差在 ±0.5℃之間延長食材保鮮度，讓您每天用新鮮食材烹調，守護家人健康。