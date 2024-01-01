Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Global_Inverter_2018_02_01_Freshness_D

± 0.5℃ = 保鮮 X 節能

延長食材保鮮度

LG直驅變頻壓縮機透過維持溫差在 ±0.5℃之間延長食材保鮮度，讓您每天用新鮮食材烹調，守護家人健康。

*經LG內部使用UL測試，比較LG B606S與LG B607S冰箱之間瞬間溫度波幅。

Global_Inverter_2018_03_01_Saving_D

67wh = 洗淨 X 節能

用最少的電力洗淨衣物

LG Smart Inverter智慧變頻系列只需67wh電力就能將衣物洗淨，提供您與家人乾淨的衣服，同時降低電費。

*經VDE認證，於2017年4月測試LG T2515VSAL 和 LG WF-T1480TD 機種，使用標準洗衣行程清洗 7.5公斤衣物量而得噪音數據。
** 1000wh吹風機運轉大約4分鐘消耗 67wh。
*** 1200wh的熨斗使用大約3分鐘消耗 67wh。

70％ = 速冷 X 節能

快速冷卻更有效率

LG 雙迴轉變頻壓縮機節能高達70％ 冷卻時間加快40%讓您在家中隨時享受涼涼微風，同時減少電力消耗。

*TUV Rhineland認證， 經LG內部測試比較 US-W242Kxy0和 TS-H2465DAO機種之間的效率。
**規格隨機種而不同，視實驗情況而定。

LG 變頻冰箱

GN-DL567SV

1-GN-DL567SV_260_170804

GN-HL567GB

2-GN-HL567GB_260_170803

GN-HL567SV

3-GN-HL567SV_260_170804

GN-BL497GV

4-GN-BL497GV_260_170803

GN-L397SV

5-GN-L397SV_260_170802

GN-L397C

6-GN-L397C_260_170802

GN-L307SV

7-GN-L307SV_260_170802

GN-L307C

8-GN-L307C_260_170802

LG 變頻洗衣機

WT-ID157SG

1-WT-ID157SG_260_170720

WT-ID147SG

2-WT-ID147SG_260_170720

WT-ID137SG

3-WT-ID137SG_260_170728

WT-ID137WG

4-WT-ID137WG_260_170720_V2

WT-ID118MG

5-WT-ID118MG_260_13032018

WT-ID108WG

6-WT-ID108WG_260_12032018

LG 雙迴轉變頻空調

LSU1418SCO_LSN1418SCO

1-LSN1418SCO

LSU0817SCO_LSN0817SCO

2-LSU0817SCO_LSN0817SCO

LSU0817DHP_LSN0817DHP

3-LSU0817DHP_LSN0817DHP

LSU1017SCO_LSN1017SCO

4-LSU1017SCO_LSN1017SCO

LSU1017DHP_LSN1017DHP

5-LSU1017DHP_LSN1017DHP

LSU1217DCO_LSN1217DCO

6-LSU1217DCO_LSN1217DCO

LSU1217DHP_LSN1217DHP

7-LSU1217DHP_LSN1217DHP