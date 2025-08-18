Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

    微波爐知識中心

    微波爐不能放什麼食物和容器？使用安全完整解析！

      

    想讓微波爐變成你的萬能小幫手？掌握禁忌，讓使用更放心！平常什麼東西都放進微波爐加熱，但你知道微波爐不能放什麼特定的食物跟容器嗎？微波爐對忙碌的現代人幫助相當大，甚至已成為了三餐必備的家電之一，但其實可放入的食物與容器是有禁忌的。為了讓你能更安心使用，本篇統整了微波爐的相關禁忌，讓操作快速的微波爐，真正成為懶人福音。

    微波爐不能放什麼禁忌的食物？

    微波爐雖然好用，但千萬不要為了貪圖方便，什麼食物都塞進去。因微波的食物需要散發水蒸氣，如果內部壓力無法釋放，最後可能就會爆開，使後續清理變得超麻煩，所以為了避免意外，以下幾種食物禁止放入微波爐。

    ❌帶殼／帶皮／帶膜的食物

    沒有透氣孔的帶殼、帶皮或帶膜的食物，在微波爐內就像一個被不斷充氣的物品，當內部無法透氣且壓力到達極限時，就會產生爆炸。

    ❌未打開的罐頭食物

    罐頭食物多以金屬容器承裝，通常外觀也會有精美的包裝，加上是完全密封的狀態，不適合直接微波。建議可以先倒在碗盤上再加熱，才不會吃進有害物質。

    ❌密封包裝的食物

    密封食物不可直接微波，但產品若有明確標示微波產頻且可微波，建議可先剪開小洞再加熱。

    微波爐不能放什麼禁忌的容器？

    如果不確定微波爐不能放什麼容器，最好先確認一下包裝上是否有寫「可微波」的字樣，但若是包裝上沒寫，也無法確定，最好還是將食物移出至可微波的耐熱玻璃、陶瓷材質的碗盤上，才能保障食用安全。

    ❌金屬罐頭或金屬容器

    容易導電的金屬類，在遇上微波後會產生電流，使金屬過熱並引起火花。所以有金邊、銀邊的器具，錫箔、鋁箔紙包裝、不銹鋼等器具，都記得不可使用。

    ❌保鮮膜、紙餐盒、紙碗

    塑膠類雖然有耐熱分級，但為了避免塑化劑溶出，仍建議加熱前應先把保鮮膜撕掉再加熱，而紙餐盒、紙碗內的食物，可移至碗盤後再加熱。

    ❌乾布、木、竹、紙類容器

    許多人在微波食物時，為避免食物四濺，會拿取家中的物品做為蓋子，這是好習慣，但千萬不要拿會高溫易燒焦的材質做為蓋子，建議可直接使用微波爐專屬的蓋子配件使用。

    時尚與功能兼具的微波爐推薦 | LG 智慧變頻微波爐

    LG 微波爐不僅擁有時尚的外觀，內部功能也非常完善，不僅提升了日常使用的便利性，更提供磁控管10年保固，讓消費者能夠安心使用！

    ● 智慧變頻精準控溫

    LG 智慧變頻微波爐擁有高功率的精準加熱技術，可針對食物特性進行加熱與解凍，降低微波爐因過度加熱產生的風險。

    ● 有多種烹調功能可選

    針對料理需求，只一鍵按下，就可做到蒸、烘、烤、炸一機多用的功能，康便又快速。

    ● 直覺的觸控面板與兒童安全鎖

    LG 不僅提供直覺簡約直覺的觸控面板，還配備了兒童安全鎖的功能，能防止兒童操作錯誤。

     

    *如何使用: 1. 按下停止/清除不放直到顯示面板上出現 LOC 字樣及設定完成。

    ● 穩固的六角形轉盤與蓋子配件

    可拆式的六角形轉盤，在加熱運轉的時不會因為擺放不平衡而導致食物傾倒溢出，或發出噪音同時多功能的 LG 智慧變頻微波爐也有提供配件如:高低燒烤架、蒸氣烤盤、蒸氣蓋配件相當齊全。

    由以上說明可以得知，微波爐禁忌除了需留意之外挑選合適且安全的微波爐也是很重要的一環。LG 智慧變頻微波爐不僅兼具美型及功能，讓你在料理的過程中安心又便利的選擇！

    微波爐知識中心查看 LG 微波爐