想讓微波爐變成你的萬能小幫手？掌握禁忌，讓使用更放心！平常什麼東西都放進微波爐加熱，但你知道微波爐不能放什麼特定的食物跟容器嗎？微波爐對忙碌的現代人幫助相當大，甚至已成為了三餐必備的家電之一，但其實可放入的食物與容器是有禁忌的。為了讓你能更安心使用，本篇統整了微波爐的相關禁忌，讓操作快速的微波爐，真正成為懶人福音。