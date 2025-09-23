Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
    售後服務知識中心

    家電清潔保養多久一次才夠？家電達人教你正確清潔頻率與保養重點

      

    家電使用一段時間後，若出現發熱、耗電增加、甚至怪味等情況，其實這都是在提醒你該清潔保養了。家電清潔不只是擦拭灰塵，也影響著運作表現、壽命與電費支出。雖然不同家電的檢查重點與保養週期略有差異，但只要根據實際使用情況定期檢視，就能及早發現異常，避免小問題演變成大維修。現在就跟著本篇的建議，掌握清潔保養的訣竅，讓家電維持穩定表現吧。

    家電不清潔不保養會怎麼樣？

    家電天天陪你過生活，但你知道它們其實也需要定期保養嗎？若是長時間不清潔，灰塵、油垢、濕氣就會在機器裡堆積，不只影響到家電的使用表現，還可能變成細菌、黴菌的溫床，像冷氣若濾網堆積灰塵，會降低送風效率，洗衣槽藏有髒汙會讓衣物殘留異味，冰箱密封條若有髒汙則可能影響食物保存效果，這些都會讓家電運轉更吃力，甚至縮短使用壽命，所以定期清潔與保養，才能維持家電功能，維持穩定運作並營造更舒適的生活環境。

    家電清潔保養清單大公開！別再漏掉這些關鍵步驟！

    冷氣、洗衣機、冰箱看起來運作正常，你就以為不需要清潔保養了嗎？小心，那些看不見的灰塵、霉菌與油垢，可能早已悄悄影響機器運轉。這份家電清潔保養清單，帶你一次盤點最容易被忽略的電器項目，看看你家是否也漏掉了幾個關鍵步驟！

    家電清潔與保養對照表

    家電種類

    清潔頻率

    保養重點

    冷氣／空調

    濾網：每2～4週清潔

    冷凝器與排水盤：每年深度清洗

    拆洗濾網、清潔出風口，避免灰塵阻塞；換季時請專業清洗內部零件，預防霉味與耗電增加。

    洗／乾衣機

    洗槽：每1～3個月清潔

    ● 膠圈：每週擦拭

    使用洗槽清潔劑清除殘留汙垢與黴菌，定期晾乾膠圈防霉，保持內槽無異味。

    冰箱

    內部：每月擦拭

    ● 冷凝管與門封條：每半年清潔

    清除食物殘屑與積水，檢查門封條密合度，避免冷氣外洩增加耗電。

    空氣清淨機

    濾網：每2～4週清潔

    ● 高效濾網：依使用狀況6～12個月更換

    清潔前置濾網與感測器，確保空氣品質檢測準確，維持過濾功能。

    抽油煙機

    濾網：每月清洗

    ● 風扇：每半年深度清潔

    使用中性清潔劑清除油漬，保持吸力穩定並延長馬達壽命。

    微波爐

    內部與轉盤：每週擦拭

    利用中性清潔劑或檸檬水去除油汙與異味，避免殘渣影響加熱效率。

    電鍋／電熱水壺

    除垢：每月一次

    用檸檬酸或醋去除水垢，保持加熱效率。

    除濕機

    濾網：每月清洗

    ● 水箱：每次使用後清潔

    確保濾網暢通、避免細菌滋生，保持除濕效率。

    吸塵器

    集塵盒／袋：每次使用後清理

    ● 濾網：每月清潔一次

    定期清除毛髮與灰塵，避免吸力下降並延長馬達壽命。

    吹風機

    進風口濾網：每月清潔

    拆下濾網清除灰塵與毛屑，避免過熱影響壽命。

    多久清潔一次家電才算剛好？保養頻率完整解答

    先前提到的家電清潔與保養時間，僅供參考，並非固定不變的標準。實際頻率仍需依照家中使用習慣、居住環境及家電狀況彈性調整。像是居家濕氣重、灰塵多，或飼養毛小孩的家庭，就應縮短清潔間隔；反之，使用頻率低的小家電，則可適度拉長保養週期。平時多觀察家電的聲音、氣味及運作變化，若出現以下幾種情況，就表示是時候好好清潔與保養了。

    ⚠️運轉聲變大

    原本安靜的家電，最近突然變得很吵，甚至有奇怪的聲音？這通常是灰塵、毛屑卡住零件，或螺絲、卡扣鬆了的警訊。聲音變大，其實就是家電在提醒你：「該清理了！」

    ⚠️功能表現下降

    冷氣涼得慢、除濕機除濕效果變差、吸塵器吸力變弱，這些都是使用表現下滑的信號。大多是濾網堵住、內部灰塵堆太多或零件老化，清潔一下常常就能恢復原本的表現。

    ⚠️異味產生

    洗衣機、冷氣或抽油煙機開始飄霉味、燒焦味或油耗味？這可能是潮濕環境滋生黴菌，或油汙、灰塵長期累積的結果。及時清潔不但味道會消失，空氣品質也能跟著改善。

    ⚠️耗電量增加

    最近電費突然飆高？家電可能因為內部髒汙、零件狀態不佳，導致運轉效率變差，自然就更耗電。定期清潔保養，是讓家電「省電又省錢」的關鍵。

    ⚠️機身過熱

    吹風機、吸塵器或電熱水壺用沒多久就燙手，常見原因是通風口或濾網被堵住，散熱不良。這不只會影響壽命，長期下來還可能有安全疑慮。

    ⚠️外觀有灰塵或汙漬累積

    濾網、出風口、門封條等地方明顯積灰或油垢，不只影響外觀，還會阻礙氣流、增加耗電，甚至變成細菌和黴菌的溫床。

    ⚠️出現水漬或霉斑

    除濕機水箱、冰箱門封條、洗衣機膠圈等潮濕角落如果出現水漬或霉斑，就代表清潔不夠勤。這些地方最好定期處理，才能維持乾淨。

    家電清潔與保養首選 LG！專業服務打造安心體驗

    想讓家電維持高效運作，定期清潔與保養真的不能少！LG 尊榮家電保養服務會依產品規劃專屬流程，無論冷氣、洗／乾衣機、空氣清淨機、除濕機或吸塵器，都有對應的深層清潔與檢查重點。原廠授權技師到府服務，不只徹底清除灰塵、細菌和異味，還能提前掌握異常狀況，減少維修風險，接下來帶你深入了解它的特色與亮點。

    LG 尊榮家電保養服務特色

    ● 專屬流程設計

    不同家電有不同的保養需求，LG 會依冷氣洗／乾衣機空氣清淨機／除濕機吸塵器等產品，安排對應的清潔與檢查流程。像冷氣會做高溫殺菌與濾網深層清潔，洗／乾衣機則會徹底清洗內外桶、檢查密封條，每台家電都能用最合適的方式清潔保養。

    ● 原廠授權技師到府服務

    服務由受過 LG 原廠培訓的專業人員到府操作，熟悉各種機型的拆裝與保養細節，施工安全又放心，還會依現場情況給出最佳處理方式。

    ● 保養＋機器健檢一次完成

    在深層清潔的同時，會同步檢查家電運作狀況，及早發現像異常聲音、零件老化等問題，避免小毛病拖到需要大修。

    ● 使用原廠耗材與零件

    保養與維修全程使用 LG 原廠耗材／零件，讓家電維持良好運作與相容性，延長使用壽命。

    ● 一年安心保證

    完成保養後一年內，如果產品功能出現異常，可免費維修，若無法修復，還會提供等值的 LG 官方商城購物金（依使用期限與範圍規定）。

    ● 透明收費與加值服務

    額外維修或更換零件，工程師會現場檢測並清楚報價，使用的都是原廠零件。必要時也能加購移機、裝機或運送服務，費用公開透明。

    ● 多元服務模式

    可依需求選擇現場施作或到府收送（如：除濕機免運收送），靈活配合不同家庭與空間條件。

    別等家電出現狀況才開始清潔保養。日常若能定期維護，不僅有助穩定運作，也能更有效率地節省能源。不同家電的清潔頻率與檢查重點各有不同，一旦忽略，小問題往往會演變成高額的維修費用。想省時又省力，交給專業團隊最放心。LG 尊榮產品保養服務針對冷氣、洗／乾衣機、空氣清淨機等，提供量身打造的保養流程，由原廠授權技師到府進行深層清潔與檢測，全面守護家電最佳狀態。現在就預約，為家電安排一次專業的檢查吧。

    回到售後服務知識中心