Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

    售後服務知識中心

    空氣清淨機濾網多久清洗一次？濾網、機身清潔、保養步驟一次學

      

    空氣清淨機用久了，是不是覺得淨化效果變差了？問題很可能出在濾網和機身清潔沒有做到位！濾網多久該清洗、機身要怎麼保養，這些都是影響過濾能力的關鍵，特別是家裡有寵物、常開窗或處在灰塵多的環境，更要留意清潔頻率。這篇不只會解答空氣清淨機多久該洗一次，還會教你正確的濾網與機身清潔方法，幫助你讓空氣清淨機維持在最佳狀態。

    空氣清淨機濾網多久清洗一次？濾網、機身清潔、保養步驟一次學

    空氣清淨機濾網多久清洗一次？濾網、機身清潔、保養步驟一次學

    空氣清淨機不清洗會怎麼樣？清潔的重要性解析

    空氣清淨機在就像家中的守護屏障，能透過濾網幫你攔住灰塵、毛髮、花粉和部分有害物質，讓家中空氣保持清爽乾淨。但如果濾網長時間沒清洗，灰塵與汙染物會越積越多，過濾效能就會開始降低，還可能讓已經過濾的污染物附著在髒污濾網上，並再次進入至室內。

    特別是家裡有毛小孩、寶寶、易過敏者，或住在空氣品質較差的環境，更要勤快清潔。定期洗濾網、擦機身，不只能延長壽命，還能讓空氣清淨機持續正常運作。

    空氣清淨機怎麼清洗？濾網保養＋清潔步驟全解析

    當空氣清淨機表現不如以往，多半是濾網與機身累積了灰塵。按正確步驟與週期清潔（建議每 2 個月一次），就能維持穩定運作，居家空氣表現也更理想。以下以 LG 產品為例，帶你完成濾網與機身的清潔。

    空氣清淨機清潔步驟1

    1. 機身表面保養

    將 A9 吸塵器中軟管與清潔刷組裝起來，先針對機器外層做清潔。再用柔軟的布沾溫水輕擦外殼和出風口，去掉灰塵。記得 CO2 sensor 區域不要使用酒精，以避免造成故障。

    2. 擦拭感測器

    打開感測器蓋，用乾的棉花棒輕輕擦拭鏡頭（約2個月清潔一次)，以保持靈敏度，別用清潔劑。

    3. 清洗濾網

    將濾網組抽出來，通常會有預備濾網、除臭濾網等，不用怕弄錯，裝回時照順序就好。用吸塵器或軟刷清灰塵，如果真的很髒，可以用清水沖洗，記得要完全晾乾再裝回去。

    4. 裝回濾網

    全部乾透後，依照拆下的順序裝回濾網和後蓋，聽到卡一聲就表示固定好了。

    💡以上步驟以 LG 空氣清淨機為範例，產品外觀與操作方式可能與你手上的機型不同，實際請以說明書或官網資訊為準，如有差異或疑問，請參閱說明書或聯繫客服中心確認。

     

     

    1 參考來源：

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJ_91oASB7A

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3I8AfJEDte4

     

    空氣清淨機清洗 Q&A：濾網與機身清潔大家都想問的事

    Q1：空氣清淨機濾網多久要換一次？

    一般來說，建議大約一年更換一次濾網，才能維持穩定的淨化能力。部分 LG 機種會自動亮燈提醒，或者你也可以透過 LG ThinQ App 查看濾網狀態，避免錯過最佳更換時機。

    Q2：平常要怎麼清潔濾網比較好？

    日常清潔時，可以用吸塵器或軟毛刷輕輕把毛髮和灰塵吸掉。若是光觸媒濾網，還能曬曬太陽或燈光3小時左右，幫它恢復使用狀態，讓使用壽命更長。

    Q3：清潔空氣清淨機需要多常進行？

    建議每2個月依循步驟進行一次完整清潔，包含機身外層、感測器與濾網；若家中有毛小孩、經常開窗或環境灰塵較多，可以適度縮短清潔週期，確保運作狀態穩定。

    空氣清淨機濾網與機身清洗，LG 售後服務團隊一次完成

    如果你想省時又確保清潔到位，交給 LG 售後服務團隊最安心。從濾網到機身一次完成，讓清潔變得輕鬆無負擔。接下來，就帶你看看 LG 售後服務團隊的特色與優勢。

    ✅執行方式較科學精準

    由 LG 原廠受訓的專業技師親自到府，採用更科學的流程進行安全拆解與深層清潔，包括紫外線殺菌、高壓水柱沖洗等，同步為機器做全面檢測，確保每個環節都維持最佳狀態。

    ✅服務後多一層安心保障

    完成清潔服務後，LG 提供一年安心保證，期間若產品功能異常，不僅可免費維修，還能選擇購物金補償，讓後續使用更放心。

    ✅清潔品質差別明顯

    自行清潔多半只能擦拭表面或吹掉灰塵，深層髒汙往往清不到，甚至可能因操作不當造成損壞，LG 專業服務則能以更科學、徹底的方式清除髒汙。

    許多人知道空氣清淨機要清洗，但常忽略機內的深層髒汙，而時間一久，就會影響過濾表現與室內空氣狀態，因此記得要定期替空氣清淨機做濾網與機身清潔，才能維持穩定運作並延長使用時間。若覺得耗時或不易操作，推薦可以預約 LG 的 LG 尊榮產品保養服務，由原廠團隊到府，從拆解、濾網清潔到機身保養都能一次完成，讓你輕鬆維持住家中的清新空氣。

    回到售後服務知識中心