空氣清淨機用久了，是不是覺得淨化效果變差了？問題很可能出在濾網和機身清潔沒有做到位！濾網多久該清洗、機身要怎麼保養，這些都是影響過濾能力的關鍵，特別是家裡有寵物、常開窗或處在灰塵多的環境，更要留意清潔頻率。這篇不只會解答空氣清淨機多久該洗一次，還會教你正確的濾網與機身清潔方法，幫助你讓空氣清淨機維持在最佳狀態。