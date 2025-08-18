Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
    淨水器知識中心

    硬水、軟水是什麼？濾水器怎麼讓水質變軟？提升用水體驗看這裡

      

    軟水是什麼？如果你洗完澡皮膚容易乾癢、水壺經常有白色水垢殘留，可能不是清潔不徹底，而是你家的水太「硬」了。硬水與軟水的差別在於水中鈣、鎂離子的含量。硬水容易產生水垢，可能影響家電壽命與使用膚感。想改善這些問題，靠硬水變軟水的濾水器就能輕鬆做到。這篇會從硬水與軟水是什麼說起，幫你找出適合的軟水濾水器，提升用水感受。

    軟水是什麼？為什麼越來越多人選擇硬水變軟水濾水器？

    軟水是什麼？根據環境部的說明，水中若含有較少的鈣、鎂離子，即為「軟水」；相對地，若含量較高，便稱為「硬水」。很多人洗完覺得皮膚乾乾的、水壺總是卡水垢，這些問題常常都是硬水造成的。根據環境部的資料，硬水不只會影響清潔劑起泡能力，還容易產生水垢，降低家電效能。相對來說，軟水較不易結垢，對肌膚感受也更溫和。

     

    除了清潔與洗浴上的影響，軟水在飲用上的體驗也有差別。根據官方說明，硬水的礦物質含量較高，有些人會覺得口感較澀；而軟水則口感滑順清淡，更易入口，特別是在沖泡咖啡、茶飲時，風味也會更加純淨。不少人開始使用濾水器，正是希望從日常用水開始，讓清潔更輕鬆，延長熱水器、洗衣機這些家電的壽命，更進一步提升飲水與生活品質。當你真的換過一次軟水，就會發現水的「質感」其實是可以改變的。

    硬水、軟水差在哪？洗澡、家電到濾水器，日常影響比你想的多

    硬水、軟水的差異，有時候你可能沒注意，但水質的不同，其實默默影響著我們的生活。為了幫你更清楚掌握兩者的實際差別，下面整理了一張簡單明瞭的比較表，讓你一眼看懂硬水與軟水在使用上的不同。

    硬水 vs. 軟水差異：

    項目

    硬水

    軟水

    礦物質含量

    含較多鈣、鎂離子

    含鈣、鎂離子較少

    水垢產生

    容易產生水垢（熱水器、水壺、蓮蓬頭易結垢）

    不易結垢，較易維持設備乾淨

    洗澡肌膚感受

    易有乾澀、緊繃感

    洗後觸感滑順，較為溫和

    清潔效果

    清潔效果可能較差，清潔劑不易起泡

    易起泡、沖洗乾淨

    家電使用壽命

    水垢累積恐影響家電運作與壽命

    降低水垢困擾，有助延長設備使用時間

    是否適合飲用

    可飲用，但部分人不習慣口感

    可飲用，口感滑順清淡

    常見處理方式

    安裝硬水變軟水過濾器或使用抗垢濾心

    無需額外處理，日常使用體驗較佳

    硬水變軟水濾水器有哪些類型？

    「硬水」長期下來容易產生水垢，影響清潔效率，也可能讓家電使用壽命縮短，這時，使用硬水變軟水濾水器就是調整水質的常見做法，透過離子交換或濾芯過濾技術，能降低硬度，讓水質變得更溫和，對肌膚與居家使用也更加友善。市面上常見的濾水器類型包括有以下：

    ● 中央型軟水系統

    這類濾水設備會安裝在總進水管處，一次處理全戶用水，讓浴室、廚房、洗衣間等各區域都能使用較為柔和的軟水。比較適合透天厝或坪數較大的家庭，有穩定用水需求時特別實用。不過安裝空間與預算也相對要評估得更完整。

    ● 沐浴用濾水器

    安裝方式簡單，直接接在蓮蓬頭或水龍頭上就能使用，是不少人改善洗澡水質的入門選擇。尤其在冬天或水質偏硬地區，使用起來會有更明顯的差異。也因為體積輕巧、安裝方便，租屋族也很適合。

    ● RO 逆滲透濾水器

    具有多層濾芯設計，能過濾水中微粒、雜質與特定重金屬，有些機型還具備軟水功能，適合講究飲水純淨度的人使用。不過，RO 系統在過濾過程中會同時去除水中的礦物質，導致水質偏軟，風味較清淡，且會產生一定比例的廢水，對水資源使用較不友善，也可能影響用水效率。

    ● 飲水用濾水器

    主要用途以料理、飲水為主。這類型的濾水器適合對飲食用水品質有所要求的家庭，在維護上也相對容易。優勢除了比飲水機更節省家用空間、、美觀整齊等，多數機型也有支援多重濾芯結構，能幫助提升水質，並具備彈性的濾芯更換設計，方便日後保養與升級。

    硬水變軟水濾水器哪種適合我？5大選購方式教你看

    挑選適合軟水濾水器其實有明確的選擇方向，只要掌握幾個關鍵條件，就能找到真正符合需求的機型。像是家中用水量、安裝空間、預算考量，甚至你在意的是水垢、肌膚觸感，還是家電壽命，都會影響最終的選擇。以下幾個實用建議，整理給你參考，幫助你挑到真正適合的濾水器：

    1. 依據家庭成員數與用水需求來選

    不同家庭規模，用水需求也會不一樣。像是2～3人的小家庭，日常用水較為單純，中型濾水設備通常就足夠應付，但如果是4人以上的家庭，或平時習慣使用熱水器、洗碗機等電器，就建議選擇流量較高、濾芯壽命較長的款式，避免頻繁更換濾芯，也能讓出水效能更穩定。另外，也有部分機型具備可調整水溫的功能，像是常溫、熱水、冷水3段設計，能讓你在沖泡飲品或料理時更方便，也特別適合有長輩、小孩或經常需要熱水的家庭使用。

    2. 確認安裝空間是否足夠

    濾水器再好，放不下也沒用。建議安裝前先量好流理台空間，尤其是租屋族或廚下空間有限的家庭，可以考慮體積小的濾水器。別忘了也要保留未來換濾芯時的保養空間。

    3. 設定預算並比較濾芯耗材成本

    除了濾水器本身的價格，也要留意後續的耗材開銷。有些濾芯單價不高但更換頻率快，有些則是單價較高但壽命較長。建議根據自身使用習慣與預算抓出平衡點，長期下來才不會成為荷包壓力。

     

    4. 品牌售後服務與濾芯供應穩定性

    濾水器不是裝了就沒事，後續保養與濾芯更換同樣重要。挑選時可注意品牌是否提供更換提醒、定期寄送濾芯、或有清楚的客服聯繫管道。這些看似細節的服務，往往會影響長期使用的便利性。

    5. 根據水質問題選擇對應濾芯功能

    不是所有濾水器都能處理硬水問題。如果你住的地區水質偏硬，像是容易出現白色水垢、水壺不易清潔等情況，建議選擇具備過濾鈣、鎂離子的軟水濾芯，這類產品針對臺灣水質開發，有助於調整水垢狀況，讓用水體驗更好。同時也建議選購具備水質檢測報告或通過檢測認證的產品。

    當了解軟水是什麼、看懂硬水軟水的差別，自然會開始重視家中的用水品質。想改善硬水狀況，選對硬水變軟水濾水器就是關鍵。LG 淨水器系列不只搭載專為臺灣水質設計的軟水濾芯，可過濾雜質，有助於調整水垢狀況，更具備多種水溫出水設計、四重全淨濾芯、UVnano™ 紫外線殺菌、無水箱設計與智慧 APP 操控等多項貼心功能。從飲水安全到日常便利，LGPuriCare 廚下型飲水機以細節滿足不同家庭需求，讓你能真正安心地用水。

    回到淨水器知識中心查看 LG 淨水器