軟水是什麼？如果你洗完澡皮膚容易乾癢、水壺經常有白色水垢殘留，可能不是清潔不徹底，而是你家的水太「硬」了。硬水與軟水的差別在於水中鈣、鎂離子的含量。硬水容易產生水垢，可能影響家電壽命與使用膚感。想改善這些問題，靠硬水變軟水的濾水器就能輕鬆做到。這篇會從硬水與軟水是什麼說起，幫你找出適合的軟水濾水器，提升用水感受。