    淨水器知識中心

    廚下型淨水器怎麼選？飲水機推薦＋新手必懂功能比較總整理

      

    想買台廚下型淨水器，卻被一堆技術名詞搞得很混亂嗎？市面上的飲水機推薦五花八門，從逆滲透、活性碳等各種濾淨技術都有，選項多卻也讓人難以抉擇。其實挑一台廚下式飲水機沒那麼難，只要掌握幾個重點就行。這篇文章會從淨水原理開始說明，搭配實用的廚下型飲水機推薦與比較，帶你一步步了解怎麼挑出適合自家需求的機型。

    位於現代廚房水槽的飲水機

    廚下式飲水機怎麼運作？從鵝頸濾水器到多功能機型的進化過程

    廚下式飲水機的運作，其實就像我們熟悉的濾水器，主要透過濾芯把水中的雜質和異味過濾掉。不過現在的淨水設備早就不只這麼簡單，從最早的鵝頸濾水器一路進化到中空絲膜、UV 殺菌，還有結合瞬熱、瞬冰等功能的多合一機型，不只講求水質乾淨，更強化了使用的便利性。

    也因為功能越來越多，在看廚下型飲水機推薦或做淨水器比較時，除了看品牌和價格，更要搞懂每種技術怎麼運作，才能選到真正符合需求的款式。

    廚下型飲水機４大優勢推薦：功能、空間、便利性解析

    相較於傳統的濾水設備，廚下型淨水器之所以越來越受歡迎，是因為它在功能、空間與實用性上都更貼近現代家庭的需求。若你正在尋找適合的廚下式飲水機、比較市面上的推薦機型，不妨先看看以下這些優點，作為選購的參考。

    1.安裝隱密又有彈性，整潔美觀不佔空間

    廚下型飲水機最大特色就是藏在流理台下方，只露出簡約的出水龍頭，不佔檯面、不影響動線，讓廚房看起來更清爽。只要預留好空間和水電管線，就能輕鬆安裝，不破壞原有裝潢，特別適合重視美感與整體風格一致性的家庭。

    2.隨時喝到乾淨的水，濾水速度快又穩定

    廚下型淨水器多採用多重濾芯結構，能有效去除異味、水中的化學物質與重金屬。即開即飲，非常適合忙碌的日常生活。

    3.多種水溫選擇，喝水泡茶都方便

    現在不少廚下式飲水機有支援冷、熱、常溫三段水溫，有些甚至還能調整細節溫度，像是沖泡咖啡或泡奶都能用剛剛好的水溫完成，大大提升了使用便利性。

    4.維護簡單，濾芯可自行更換

    現在很多淨水器的濾芯都能自己換，只要照著建議時間定期更換就行。有些機型還會自動提醒濾芯壽命，不用另外記日期，維護起來也更省事。

    廚下式飲水機推薦該怎麼挑？選購前這幾點先搞懂

    在挑選廚下型淨水器之前，先想想家裡平常怎麼用水、廚房空間夠不夠裝、濾芯好不好換，這些細節都很重要。下面整理了幾個選購前需要先了解的重點，能幫助你在購買前做好準備，選到適合的機型。

    ● 確認用水習慣與濾水需求

    選購前，先想想家裡每天的用水量大約多少，是全家一起用還是只有一兩個人使用？有沒有泡奶、泡茶或沖泡飲品的需求？若經常需要熱水或冰水，就可以考慮有瞬熱、瞬冰功能的廚下式飲水機。有些人偏好常溫水，則建議選擇可切換水溫的款式。

    ● 廚房空間是否足夠安裝

    廚下型淨水器雖然藏在流理台下，但仍需要先留意機身尺寸、是否有足夠空間，並確認附近有電源插座和排水管線。若搭配加熱或製冷功能，還需考慮足夠的電力供應。空間較小的家庭，則建議選擇有可旋轉的出水龍頭，在小廚房才能靈活操作。

    ● 濾芯更換便利性與耗材取得

    部分淨水器的濾芯更換需要專業技師協助，而有些款式採用卡榫式設計，或是旋轉式設計，讓使用者可以自行更換。選購時建議注意以下幾點：耗材是否容易取得、更換頻率是否符合家庭使用需求、是否具備濾芯更換提醒功能。

    ● 品牌售後與保固機制是否完善

    飲水機使用久了難免會遇到濾芯老化或機器需要保養，建議選擇有完整售後服務的品牌，確認是否有提供到府安裝，是否有濾芯更換提醒功能，及維修保固等服務，才能確保後續使用更安心、省力。

    ● 是否具備衛生安全功能

    除了基本淨水功能，衛生也很重要。建議選擇有自動清洗、UV 紫外線殺菌設計的機型，並搭配不鏽鋼出水龍頭與封閉機體結構，才能有效降低細菌滋生的風險。

    ● 有無智慧操作與安全設計

    許多新型廚下式飲水機具備濾芯狀態與水溫顯示，甚至支援 App 操作，可遠端查看用水紀錄與耗材狀況。若機型同時具備缺水警示與過熱保護等設計，使用起來不僅更直覺，也能減少操作風險，提升整體安全性與便利性。

    📘延伸閱讀：可生飲淨水器怎麼挑？購買前必看５大重點＋熱門淨水器推薦

    廚下型飲水機推薦首選 LG：三溫出水＋濾淨效能雙重升級

    在眾多廚下型飲水機中，LG 這台最新款廚下型飲水機是許多消費者心中的首選。不但濾芯設計細緻，濾淨效能穩定可靠，從出水溫控到安裝便利性都貼心到位，日常使用非常順手。無論你是重視水質安全，還是講求操作輕鬆空間美感，這台 LG 飲水機都值得列入考慮清單。接下來就帶你看看它有哪些不可錯過的優點。

    LG 淨水 Bar 廚下型冰溫熱飲水機

    位於現代廚房水槽的飲水機

    ● 三溫出水設計，飲用更方便

    支援冷水、40°C溫水與熱水（75°C、85°C）三種溫度選擇，滿足泡奶、泡茶、日常飲用等多種需求，無需等待加熱或冰水。

    ● 四重全淨過濾系統，通過國際認證

    濾芯系統通過美國 WQA、臺灣 SGS 與韓國檢驗認證，能去除9種重金屬與99.99%諾羅病毒，同時保留微量礦物質，讓水質更純淨。

    ● UVnano™ 紫外線殺菌與高溫自動清潔

    出水口每小時自動啟動 UV 殺菌，內部管線也會每週進行一次高溫清潔，減少細菌滋生，降低潛在衛生風險與自行保養的負擔。

    ● 無水箱設計，減少細菌滋生風險

    採即濾即飲設計，沒有儲水箱，有效降低水垢與細菌問題，也能縮小體積不佔空間。

    ● 智慧 APP 操控，遠端管理更直覺

    支援 LG ThinQ® APP，可透過手機查看濾芯狀態、預約殺菌時段，輕鬆掌握飲水機運作情況。

    ● 濾芯更換簡單，操作直覺

    只需旋轉、拉出即可快速更換濾芯，無需工具也能輕鬆完成，保養門檻低。

    ● 可調整出水量與出水角度

    出水龍頭可180°旋轉，並支援自訂出水量設計，搭配不同杯型與需求都行。

    看完這篇廚下型飲水機推薦與淨水器比較，相信你已經對濾芯類型、出水設計和實用功能有了初步了解。選購的關鍵，在於回歸自身的使用習慣與家庭需求，才能找出真正適合的一款。如果你正在尋找一台節省空間、濾淨效能出色，並能隨時供應冷水、溫水與熱水的廚下型飲水機，LG 飲水機絕對是實力與便利兼具的好選擇。

