想買台廚下型淨水器，卻被一堆技術名詞搞得很混亂嗎？市面上的飲水機推薦五花八門，從逆滲透、活性碳等各種濾淨技術都有，選項多卻也讓人難以抉擇。其實挑一台廚下式飲水機沒那麼難，只要掌握幾個重點就行。這篇文章會從淨水原理開始說明，搭配實用的廚下型飲水機推薦與比較，帶你一步步了解怎麼挑出適合自家需求的機型。