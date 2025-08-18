Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
    淨水器知識中心

    淨水器、濾水器差別在哪？濾芯乾淨還不夠，教你從內部清潔看出差異

      

    淨水器和濾水器的差異，不只在於濾芯效能。即使定期更換濾芯，內部管線與出水口若未清潔，仍可能藏污納垢，造成水質2次污染。因此，在挑選淨水器時，除了了解過濾功能，更要留意管線與出水口等內部設計細節。接下來我們將會帶你逐步了解淨水器與濾水器的差別，幫助你選出適合的那一台。

    淨水器濾水器差別大不大？一次看懂功能落差

    市面上的淨水設備選擇繁多，很多人在挑選時常卡在「到底該買濾水器還是淨水器？」這個問題。其實兩者的功能有明顯差異，濾水器通常用來過濾泥沙、鐵鏽、漂白水等這類比較粗的雜質，適合改善基本的水質；而淨水器則是講求強化過濾，能去除重金屬、細菌甚至異味，適合對飲用水有更高要求的家庭。以下這張表格帶你快速掌握淨水器濾水器差別：

    濾水器 vs 淨水器 差別比較表

    項目

    濾水器

    淨水器

    主要功能

    用於基本雜質過濾（如泥沙、鐵鏽、餘氯）

    深層淨化（重金屬、細菌、異味）

    濾材類型

    活性碳、PP 棉等基本濾芯

    多層複合濾芯、RO 膜、UV 殺菌等

    過濾效果

    基本改善水質

    強化飲水安全，符合國際飲用水標準

    價格區間

    較低，千元內可入手

    中高價位，通常數千至上萬元不等

    安裝與維護

    安裝簡單，濾芯更換週期短

    需專業安裝，濾芯壽命長，部分有自動清潔功能

    誰適合使用濾水器？與淨水器差別在哪？

    濾水器和淨水器的差別，關鍵在於濾除範圍和使用情境不同。對租屋族、小家庭或只想簡單改善自來水口感的人來說，濾水器是輕巧又實用的選擇。不需額外排水、安裝快速，日常使用也好維護。如果你是對於水質沒有太高要求、平時只是用來煮飯或泡茶的人來說，濾水器其實也是足夠的。

    淨水器濾水器差別不只在功能，這些人更適合用淨水器

    不是每個人都適合濾水器，若你家中有長輩、小孩或注重健康的成員，選擇淨水器會更安心。相較於濾水器僅能過濾部分雜質，淨水器在安全與過濾層級上有更高的標準，對家庭整體飲水品質更有保障。以下是淨水器的優點說明：

    1. 過濾更徹底

    淨水器通常搭載多層濾芯或 RO 逆滲透等技術，有高效的過濾層級，可阻擋水中常見雜質與微粒，能讓水喝起來更純淨，也能降低對身體的潛在風險。特別適合免疫力較弱的長輩、幼兒或術後恢復中的族群。

    2. 符合國際安全標準

    多數品牌的淨水設備皆通過 SGS 等第三方機構的品質檢測，確保每一滴出水都符合國際飲用水標準，讓人使用起來更安心、有依據，不再只是「感覺乾淨」而已。

    3. 自動殺菌更省心

    高階淨水器通常會內建高溫殺菌或 UV 紫外線消毒功能，能定期自動清潔機內管線與出水口，減少內部殘留帶來的衛生疑慮。對忙碌的家庭來說，不需手動清洗，是相當實用且貼心的設計。

    4. 濾效穩定性高

    相較於濾水器可能隨時間出水變慢、水質改變，淨水器可維持穩定的過濾效果與出水品質，較不易濾芯堵塞或環境變化而影響飲用體驗，長期下來更可靠也更划算。

    5. 讓家庭飲水品質更有保障

    從進水、過濾、殺菌到出水，淨水器做到全流程把關，真正做到滴滴安心。不論是泡奶、煮飯、飲用或沖泡茶飲，都是提升全家生活品質的配備。

    搞懂淨水器濾水器差別還是不會選？LG 淨水器一次幫你搞定！

    淨水器濾水器差別搞懂了，卻還是陷入選擇障礙嗎？推薦你這款 LG 淨水器，搭載自動高溫殺菌與 UV 出水口抑菌功能，不只濾芯效能優異，還能主動清潔管線與出水口，以降低2次汙染風險。加上四重過濾、智慧濾芯提醒、冷熱水即飲等貼心設計，無論是小家庭、長輩同住，或有小孩的家庭都能用得安心又便利。下面就帶你看看這台 LG 淨水器有哪些優勢。

     淨水 Bar 廚下型冰溫熱飲水機

    位於現代廚房水槽的飲水機

    位於現代廚房水槽的飲水機

    ● 自動高溫殺菌，從管線就開始淨化

    每週自動以90°C熱水高溫沖洗內部管線與出水口，清除殘留水垢與細菌，避免長期使用後產生的汙染問題，真正從源頭守護飲水潔淨。

    ● UVnano™ 出水口殺菌，守住最後一滴水的安全

    內建 UV 紫外線，每小時自動啟動殺菌程序，持續抑制出水口細菌孳生，讓你每次按下出水鍵時，就能喝到乾淨無菌的水。

    ● 省去手動清洗困擾，長輩也能輕鬆使用

    不用擔心何時該清洗設備，LG 淨水器會自動定時執行殺菌流程，減少使用者負擔，對不熟操作的長輩來說也非常友善方便。

    ● 四重過濾系統，淨化雜質與重金屬

    採用多層濾芯結構，能去除自來水中的塑膠微粒、重金屬、細菌與病毒，並取得美國 WQA、臺灣 SGS 與韓國認證，喝起來更安心、也更好喝。

    ● 冷熱水一鍵調溫，使用情境更彈性

    內建四段溫控（冰水、40°C、75°C、85°C），不論是泡奶、沖泡茶包或即飲冰水，只需輕觸操作即可精準出水，日常需求一次滿足。

    ● 出水量可自由設定，自訂更直覺

    不論是一杯水還是一鍋水，只要輕觸按鍵即可設定出水量，省時、省水又不怕溢出，非常適合忙碌時使用。

    ● 廚下設計搭配可180°旋轉龍頭，靈活使用不受限

    主機藏於水槽下方，僅留極簡風格龍頭於檯面，視覺簡約俐落，可輕鬆融入各類室內設計風格。龍頭可隨需求自由轉向，不受空間限制，不干擾料理動線。

    ● 搭載 LG ThinQ®，手機遠端操作超便利

    透過 LG ThinQ® App，能隨時掌握濾芯壽命、出水溫度與自動殺菌狀態，外出也能遠端操作，科技感十足。

    ● 濾芯到期提醒，自動亮燈提示更換

    內建智慧提示燈號，一旦濾芯接近壽命即自動亮燈提醒，不用怕忘記更換，確保每一滴水都維持最佳的過濾效果。

    淨水器與濾水器的差異，不只在於過濾效果，更在於整體設計是否貼近日常需求。除了基本的過濾功能，設備的清潔便利性與使用體驗同樣重要。LG 淨水器在這些細節上考慮周到，讓全家人都能喝得更安心。推薦你現在就來了解這系列的優質淨水器，把飲水品質升級！

    回到淨水器知識中心查看 LG 淨水器