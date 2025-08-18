We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
淨水器和濾水器的差異，不只在於濾芯效能。即使定期更換濾芯，內部管線與出水口若未清潔，仍可能藏污納垢，造成水質2次污染。因此，在挑選淨水器時，除了了解過濾功能，更要留意管線與出水口等內部設計細節。接下來我們將會帶你逐步了解淨水器與濾水器的差別，幫助你選出適合的那一台。