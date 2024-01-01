We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
食材與器具
份量：1-2人份
*按2下開始鈕
食材：雞腿300公克、削皮胡蘿蔔1/2根(切塊)、削皮馬鈴薯1顆(切塊)、
洋蔥1/2顆(切塊)、芹菜2把(切段/長度約2.5公分)
調味：雞高湯3匙、鹽1/2茶匙、胡椒粉1/4茶匙
工具：可微波容器(重量約1公斤)
自動烹調
1. 雞腿切塊後洗淨並瀝乾
2. 洗淨後的切塊雞腿及所有食材、調味料放入可微波容器中
3. 放入微波爐，按一下「智慧變頻烹調」
並轉動旋鈕直到顯示幕顯示「2-4」，按下「開始」
手動烹調
1. 雞腿切塊後洗淨並瀝乾
2. 洗淨後的切塊雞腿及所有食材、調味料放入可微波容器中
3. 放入微波爐，設定功率P-HI、微波時間6分鐘後，按下「開始」
