Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

雞肉清湯

分享此內容。您可以與朋友分享您喜歡的項目。

    雞肉

    雞肉

    香料及調味料

    香料及調味料

    蔬菜

    蔬菜

    可微波容器

    可微波容器

    食材與器具

    份量：1-2人份

    *按2下開始鈕

     

    食材：雞腿300公克、削皮胡蘿蔔1/2根(切塊)、削皮馬鈴薯1顆(切塊)、

    洋蔥1/2顆(切塊)、芹菜2把(切段/長度約2.5公分)

    調味：雞高湯3匙、鹽1/2茶匙、胡椒粉1/4茶匙

    工具：可微波容器(重量約1公斤)

    按下功能表按鈕圖片

    自動烹調

     

    1. 雞腿切塊後洗淨並瀝乾

    2. 洗淨後的切塊雞腿及所有食材、調味料放入可微波容器中

    3. 放入微波爐，按一下「智慧變頻烹調」

    並轉動旋鈕直到顯示幕顯示「2-4」，按下「開始」

    手動烹調

     

    1. 雞腿切塊後洗淨並瀝乾

    2. 洗淨後的切塊雞腿及所有食材、調味料放入可微波容器中

    3. 放入微波爐，設定功率P-HI、微波時間6分鐘後，按下「開始」

    更多食譜

    義大利燉飯

     

    輕鬆做出彈牙美味的義大利燉飯

    烤馬鈴薯

     

    烤出外酥內鬆軟的馬鈴薯

    烤肉串

    完整鎖住肉汁與肉香的烤肉串

    話梅雞腿

    快速入味、皮脆肉嫩的完美呈現

    查看所有食譜

    其他推薦機種

    配備 NeoChef™ 的廚房圖片

    探索更多LG NeoChef™產品

    探索更多LG NeoChef™產品 檢視所有產品

    * 產品圖片可能與該國販售的產品不同。