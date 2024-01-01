We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
食材與器具
份量：3-4人份
*按2下開始鈕
食材：馬鈴薯或其他蔬菜0.2-1公斤
自動烹調
1. 馬鈴薯洗淨後用廚房紙巾擦乾
2. 用叉子於馬鈴薯上戳洞8次
3. 放入微波爐，選擇「燒烤與烘焙」並輸入重量，
再轉動旋鈕直到顯示幕顯示「1 」，按下「開始」
4. 微波完成後，放置3分鐘即完成
Manual Cook
1. 馬鈴薯洗淨後用廚房紙巾擦乾
2. 用叉子於馬鈴薯上戳洞8次
3.放入微波爐，設定功率P-HI、微波時間7分鐘，按下「開始」
*每3分鐘查看微波情況
4. 微波完成後，放置3分鐘即完成
