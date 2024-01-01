Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
烤馬鈴薯

分享此內容。您可以與朋友分享您喜歡的項目。

    蔬菜

    馬鈴薯/蔬菜

    廚房紙巾

    廚房紙巾

    食材與器具

     

    份量：3-4人份

    *按2下開始鈕

     

    食材：馬鈴薯或其他蔬菜0.2-1公斤

    按下功能表按鈕圖片

    自動烹調

     

    1. 馬鈴薯洗淨後用廚房紙巾擦乾

    2. 用叉子於馬鈴薯上戳洞8次

    3. 放入微波爐，選擇「燒烤與烘焙」並輸入重量，

    再轉動旋鈕直到顯示幕顯示「1 」，按下「開始」

    4. 微波完成後，放置3分鐘即完成

    Manual Cook

     

    1. 馬鈴薯洗淨後用廚房紙巾擦乾

    2. 用叉子於馬鈴薯上戳洞8次

    3.放入微波爐，設定功率P-HI、微波時間7分鐘，按下「開始」

    *每3分鐘查看微波情況

    4. 微波完成後，放置3分鐘即完成

    * 產品圖片可能與該國販售的產品不同。