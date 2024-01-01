Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
義大利燉飯

    肉類

    肉類

    穀類及堅果類

    穀類及堅果類

    乳製品及雞蛋

    乳製品及雞蛋

    香料及調味料

    香料及調味料

    食材與器具

    份量：1-2人份

    *按2下開始鈕

     

    食材：義大利米200公克 、水1 ½杯、牛奶1/2杯、牛絞肉200公克 、蛋2顆、

    切碎洋蔥1顆、青豆50公克 、磨碎起司粉100公克

    調味：胡椒粉

    工具：可微波容器(重量約1.2公斤)、保鮮膜

    按下功能表按鈕圖片

    手動烹調

    1. 將所有食材及調味料放入可微波容器中並充分攪拌

    2. 用保鮮膜蓋住容器並放入微波爐中，設定功率P-HI、微波時間6分鐘，按下「開始」

    3. 微波結束後再設定功率P-80、微波10分鐘

    4. 微波完成後取出容器，攪拌內容物後再蓋住容器，靜置5-10分鐘

