食材與器具
份量：1-2人份
*按2下開始鈕
食材：義大利米200公克 、水1 ½杯、牛奶1/2杯、牛絞肉200公克 、蛋2顆、
切碎洋蔥1顆、青豆50公克 、磨碎起司粉100公克
調味：胡椒粉
工具：可微波容器(重量約1.2公斤)、保鮮膜
手動烹調
1. 將所有食材及調味料放入可微波容器中並充分攪拌
2. 用保鮮膜蓋住容器並放入微波爐中，設定功率P-HI、微波時間6分鐘，按下「開始」
3. 微波結束後再設定功率P-80、微波10分鐘
4. 微波完成後取出容器，攪拌內容物後再蓋住容器，靜置5-10分鐘
