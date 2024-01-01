We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
食材與器具
份量：3-4人份
*按2下開始鈕
食材：牛肉、辣椒2根
調味：鹽、胡椒粉、橄欖油
工具：可微波容器(重量約0.2-0.6公斤)、烤肉叉
自動烹調
1. 牛肉及辣椒切丁成2.5公分
2. 牛肉及辣椒串於烤肉叉上
3. 加入鹽、胡椒粉、橄欖油調味
4. 將調味後的牛肉串放於烤盤上並放入微波爐，按一下「智慧變頻烹調」
並轉動旋鈕直到顯示幕顯示「2-7」，按下「開始」
5.發出嗶聲後，打開微波爐將牛肉串翻面並按下「開始」繼續烹調
更多食譜
其他推薦機種
* 產品圖片可能與該國販售的產品不同。